Christian Wood expected to come off the bench in Dallas

Brad Townsend: Kidd reiterates that he envisions Dinwiddie and McGee starting and Christian Wood coming off the bench, although there will be considerable experimenting with lineups and rotations.
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
My first breaking news of the season: to Christian Wood that Jason Kidd said he’ll come off the bench.
Said he’ll factor in starting to extension/new contract negotiations, but not now. – 1:27 PM
Bill Ingram @TheRocketGuy
Christian Wood: I don’t think about contracts at all during the season, I just feel like I’m finally in a position to win and I want to make the most of it. #Mavs #BackSportsPage #NBA pic.twitter.com/oms2AnIBII – 1:20 PM
Bill Ingram @TheRocketGuy
Christian Wood: “I’ve been in a lot of losing situations and I’m excited to finally be in a position to compete and I’m very motivated.” – #Mavs #NBA #BackSportsPage pic.twitter.com/iW1YsnYdWg – 1:17 PM
Bill Ingram @TheRocketGuy
On Christian Wood: “I definitely think we can work on defense, rim protection and some tweaks, but offensively he’s set.” -JaVale McGree #Mavs #NBA #BackSportsPage pic.twitter.com/yUMYHBV8NH – 1:11 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Christian Wood will be primarily a sixth man for the Mavs, Jason Kidd says. “I don’t need him to be ‘The Microwave.’ I just need him to be C. Wood.” – 11:26 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd said Christian Wood will start the season coming off the bench.
Starters: Luka, Spencer Dinwiddie, Reggie Bullock, Dorian Finney-Smith, JaVale McGee.
But said Wood could start in certain matchups: “I just want him to be himself.” – 11:25 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Kidd reiterates that he envisions Dinwiddie and McGee starting and Christian Wood coming off the bench, although there will be considerable experimenting with lineups and rotations. – 11:24 AM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
“Hopefully they can pick up the system quick, and it’ll be fun for sure.” — Former Mavs superstar Dirk Nowitzki on the offseason acquisitions of centers JaVale McGee and Christian Wood. pic.twitter.com/VGfCqG85Fv – 5:41 PM
Callie Caplan: Christian Wood remembers how he thrived with James Harden during brief overlap in Houston. “I think Luka is all that and more.” Think he’ll average a double-double again, even coming off the bench? “Probably even better.” -via Twitter @CallieCaplan / September 26, 2022
Callie Caplan: Christian Wood said he’s been in Dallas for about two months working with lead assistant Sean Sweeney. “I don’t know if you guys know but that guy’s been killing me. … I’m in the best shape of my life, so thank you, Sean Sweeney.” -via Twitter @CallieCaplan / September 26, 2022
Brad Townsend: Christian Wood, when asked about Jason Kidd saying he’ll likely come off the bench: “This is my first time hearing about it.” He smiled, shrugged and said that the main thing is he’ll be motivated no matter his role. -via Twitter @townbrad / September 26, 2022
