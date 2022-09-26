Fred VanVleet on contract extension with Raptors: The love is mutual

Michael Grange: “I’ll just say I love being a Raptor, there is nothing I could ever complain about, being on this team. I’m not going to talk about anything, contractually, but the love is mutual …” Fred VanVleet on the possibility of an extension.
Source: Twitter @michaelgrange
Source: Twitter @michaelgrange
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Fred VanVleet, out of context: “I mean, most of my predictions do come true, I don’t know if you’ve noticed or not.” – 11:19 AM
Fred VanVleet, out of context: “I mean, most of my predictions do come true, I don’t know if you’ve noticed or not.” – 11:19 AM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
With last year’s playoff push, VanVleet thinks he “zoned out a little bit in terms of listening to (his) body” late in the season. He changed his routine a bit this summer, got stronger, and says he’s going into camp feeling great physically. – 11:17 AM
With last year’s playoff push, VanVleet thinks he “zoned out a little bit in terms of listening to (his) body” late in the season. He changed his routine a bit this summer, got stronger, and says he’s going into camp feeling great physically. – 11:17 AM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
“Been asking for a big and we got one.” – Fred VanVleet on Koloko – 11:17 AM
“Been asking for a big and we got one.” – Fred VanVleet on Koloko – 11:17 AM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
“I’m 28 …. that might be old in this team, but I’m definitely not old in the role I have on this team” — FVV, whose birthdate is only now approaching the the age of his NBA soul. – 11:15 AM
“I’m 28 …. that might be old in this team, but I’m definitely not old in the role I have on this team” — FVV, whose birthdate is only now approaching the the age of his NBA soul. – 11:15 AM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
VanVleet on a possible extension/new contract: “I love being a Raptor.” He says he won’t speak publicly about his contract/negotiations/though. “It’s a mutual love,” he says.
“I’m happy where I am.” – 11:13 AM
VanVleet on a possible extension/new contract: “I love being a Raptor.” He says he won’t speak publicly about his contract/negotiations/though. “It’s a mutual love,” he says.
“I’m happy where I am.” – 11:13 AM
Payal Doshi @PayalDoshiTV
He’s back with a fresh cut!
“I’m happy to be a Raptor,” – FVV pic.twitter.com/ExZuThUkCl – 11:13 AM
He’s back with a fresh cut!
“I’m happy to be a Raptor,” – FVV pic.twitter.com/ExZuThUkCl – 11:13 AM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Fred VanVleet won’t address contract extension negotiations, but… “I’ll just say I love being a Raptor… There’s nothing I could ever complain about being on this team. You guys will know when it’s time to know but I’m happy with where I am and I think it’s a mutual love.” – 11:12 AM
Fred VanVleet won’t address contract extension negotiations, but… “I’ll just say I love being a Raptor… There’s nothing I could ever complain about being on this team. You guys will know when it’s time to know but I’m happy with where I am and I think it’s a mutual love.” – 11:12 AM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
“I’ll just say I love being a Raptor, there is nothing I could ever complain about, being on this team. I’m not going to talk about anything, contractually, but the love is mutual …” Fred VanVleet on the possibility of an extension. – 11:12 AM
“I’ll just say I love being a Raptor, there is nothing I could ever complain about, being on this team. I’m not going to talk about anything, contractually, but the love is mutual …” Fred VanVleet on the possibility of an extension. – 11:12 AM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Fred VanVleet on wearing down late season: “I kind of zoned out a bit on listening to my body.” Said he focused on recovering and getting stronger this offseason – 11:10 AM
Fred VanVleet on wearing down late season: “I kind of zoned out a bit on listening to my body.” Said he focused on recovering and getting stronger this offseason – 11:10 AM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Masai Ujiri’s message for the end-of-roster players fighting for a spot on the team in camp:
“There’s only one word: Fred VanVleet.” – 10:24 AM
Masai Ujiri’s message for the end-of-roster players fighting for a spot on the team in camp:
“There’s only one word: Fred VanVleet.” – 10:24 AM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
“Fred is beloved to us … these are not things that we discuss publicly, but I think we are in a good place,” Ujiri on possibility of an extension for Fred VanVleet. – 10:13 AM
“Fred is beloved to us … these are not things that we discuss publicly, but I think we are in a good place,” Ujiri on possibility of an extension for Fred VanVleet. – 10:13 AM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Fred VanVleet is extension eligible until Oct. 17. Masai Ujiri won’t get into specifics but thinks they’re “in a good place.” He said they’ve had good conversations with Fred and his reps. “Whether it’s now or later on, Fred is beloved to us… Hopefully we’ll figure (it out).” – 10:13 AM
Fred VanVleet is extension eligible until Oct. 17. Masai Ujiri won’t get into specifics but thinks they’re “in a good place.” He said they’ve had good conversations with Fred and his reps. “Whether it’s now or later on, Fred is beloved to us… Hopefully we’ll figure (it out).” – 10:13 AM
More on this storyline
Aaron Rose: “I know my value and what I bring to the table.” – Fred VanVleet who is eligible for a contract extension. He will not discuss his contract publicly -via Twitter @AaronBenRose / September 26, 2022
Michael Grange: “Yes, we are going to play him less minutes,” — Nurse when asked if there was path to preserve Fred VanVleet for the full extent of the season. -via Twitter @michaelgrange / September 26, 2022
Aaron Rose: “We have had good conversations with Fred and his representation.” – Masai Ujiri on Fred VanVleet being extension eligible. “These are not things we discuss publicly but I think we’re in a good place.” -via Twitter @AaronBenRose / September 26, 2022
<div class=”veeseoRA2VW”></div>
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.