Goran Dragic jokes about Derrick Rose dunk: This is my nightmare

“He is only 23 years old and he is playing like a veteran. He could score even 40 points in every game,” added Dragic. “He plays the game at his rhythm, he is very big, he can shoot, he can pass, he can rebound. I don’t know what else we can say about Luka, he is like… an astronaut,” Dragic described Doncic’s game. “I think he could be [the best player in history]. He is still very young, but if he stays healthy and plays a long more time I think that by the end of his career he could be the best ever,” added Dragic . -via BasketNews / September 13, 2022