Goran Dragic jokes about Derrick Rose dunk: This is my nightmare

KC Johnson: Goran Dragic on Derrick Rose dunk: “This is my nightmare.” (he was laughing)
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Goran Dragić, now with the Bulls, was asked about the Derrick Rose poster dunk he was on the wrong end of more than a decade ago.
“This is my nightmare!” he said. pic.twitter.com/XAHNaxO3nv – 3:40 PM
Goran Dragić, now with the Bulls, was asked about the Derrick Rose poster dunk he was on the wrong end of more than a decade ago.
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Dragic on getting dunked on by DRose back in the day… classic… pic.twitter.com/RHKaSE1Zle – 3:39 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Goran Dragić on playing for Chicago after earning infamy in the city for that time he was dunked on by Derrick Rose: “This is my nightmare (laughs) … But at least I’m on TV all the time.” – 3:38 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Dragic swears Derrick Rose is the only guy who’s ever dunked on him. “This is my nightmare,” he joked. “At least I’m on TV all the time.” #Bulls – 3:38 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Goran Dragic on Derrick Rose dunk: “This is my nightmare.”
(he was laughing) – 3:37 PM
Goran Dragic on Derrick Rose dunk: “This is my nightmare.”
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Goran Dragic said the Bulls tried to sign him before he went to Brooklyn. Has longstanding relationship with Artūras Karnišovas from their shared days in Houston. – 3:30 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Dragic on why he became a Bull this summer…. pic.twitter.com/AOzNttUPFQ – 3:29 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Dragic says #Bulls tried to sign him last season before he went to Brooklyn. Knows AK from his time in Houston. – 3:29 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Alex Caruso on Goran Dragic: “The dude blew his knee out in the Finals and tried to come back and play 3 games later. You don’t have to worry about toughness with him.” – 3:26 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
How an email from Tom Thibodeau pushed Derrick Rose to his lowest weight in 14 years nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 3:06 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Billy Donovan declining to go anywhere specific on Bulls’ starting PG while Lonzo is out. Wants to see how different personnel groups look together
Called Dragic most experienced option, but hinted at managing his minutes. Also mentioned Ayo, Caruso and Coby, of course – 2:38 PM
Billy Donovan declining to go anywhere specific on Bulls’ starting PG while Lonzo is out. Wants to see how different personnel groups look together
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Donovan speculates Goran Dragic may not start at PG, but get late-game minutes. #Bulls – 2:34 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Billy Donovan said Goran Dragic is “by far the most seasoned, experienced point guard” on the roster but doesn’t yet know who will start at position. Wants to see how groups run together. – 2:34 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Donovan said he went to Slovenia this summer and spent time with Goran Dragic. #Bulls – 2:24 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Derrick Rose is showing off the reworked conditioning. Dropped 20 pounds from last season. Said Thibs challenged him. pic.twitter.com/BwPwhokFe6 – 11:05 AM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Derrick Rose comes to Media Day with no shirt off. He took the challenge from Thibodeau to drop weight personally pic.twitter.com/EGaXw7t4Dv – 10:59 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Derrick Rose on the key to the Knicks having a successful season:
“Hold everybody accountable… from the end of the bench to the starters. As long as we hold everybody accountable, we should go pretty far.” – 9:41 AM
Derrick Rose on the key to the Knicks having a successful season:
Fred Katz: Julius Randle on Thibs emailing Derrick Rose all summer about his workouts: “It’s 2022, Thibs, so let’s not send emails.” -via Twitter @FredKatz / September 26, 2022
Fred Katz: We have our first #musclewatch of Knicks media day. Derrick Rose lost more than 20 pounds. He came into the press room shirtless and is doing his interview with his shirt off to show it off. I am not gonna tweet a pic because that’s creepy. -via Twitter @FredKatz / September 26, 2022
Christian Wood: When I was with @drose in Detroit he came up to me and told me ima be an all star in 3 years .. it’s the 3rd year since then 👀 ima prove him right . #motivation -via Twitter @Chriswood_5 / September 8, 2022
“He is only 23 years old and he is playing like a veteran. He could score even 40 points in every game,” added Dragic. “He plays the game at his rhythm, he is very big, he can shoot, he can pass, he can rebound. I don’t know what else we can say about Luka, he is like… an astronaut,” Dragic described Doncic’s game. “I think he could be [the best player in history]. He is still very young, but if he stays healthy and plays a long more time I think that by the end of his career he could be the best ever,” added Dragic. -via BasketNews / September 13, 2022
After beating Belgium 88-72 on Saturday to advance to the quarter-finals, Dragic has talked about the physical and mental toll it takes on him to still play, but does not regret his decision. “When you are winning, it feels like the best decision [to join the national team],” said Dragic and laughed. “But when you go back to your room and everything hurts, your whole body hurts, sometimes I am thinking ‘oh my god, why do I have to go through this again’,” Dragic added. -via BasketNews / September 13, 2022
