Grizzlies keeping Danny Green this season

In the offseason, Zach Kleiman said “TBD” on Danny Green’s future in Memphis. Things sound more certain now.“Danny Green is part of this group.”Kleiman said the expectation is that Danny will return at some point this season. – 1:10 PM

Some notes from Zach Kleiman:– Jaren Jackson Jr. still on pace to return on same timeline, recovery going well– Sounds like Danny Green is here to stay for now– John Konchar vote of confidence– Lots of PF optionsTaylor Jenkins will speak next

