Grizzlies keeping Danny Green this season

Damichael Cole: In the offseason, Zach Kleiman said “TBD” on Danny Green’s future in Memphis. Things sound more certain now. “Danny Green is part of this group.” Kleiman said the expectation is that Danny will return at some point this season.
Source: Twitter @DamichaelC
Source: Twitter @DamichaelC
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Some notes from Zach Kleiman:
– Jaren Jackson Jr. still on pace to return on same timeline, recovery going well
– Sounds like Danny Green is here to stay for now
– John Konchar vote of confidence
– Lots of PF options
Taylor Jenkins will speak next
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 1:22 PM
Some notes from Zach Kleiman:
– Jaren Jackson Jr. still on pace to return on same timeline, recovery going well
– Sounds like Danny Green is here to stay for now
– John Konchar vote of confidence
– Lots of PF options
Taylor Jenkins will speak next
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 1:22 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
In the offseason, Zach Kleiman said “TBD” on Danny Green’s future in Memphis. Things sound more certain now.
“Danny Green is part of this group.”
Kleiman said the expectation is that Danny will return at some point this season. – 1:10 PM
In the offseason, Zach Kleiman said “TBD” on Danny Green’s future in Memphis. Things sound more certain now.
“Danny Green is part of this group.”
Kleiman said the expectation is that Danny will return at some point this season. – 1:10 PM
More on this storyline
Michael Scotto: Danny Green’s guarantee date is no longer July 1. His $10M salary now becomes fully guaranteed if not waived by Jan. 10 league-wide cutdown date, sources told @HoopsHype colleague @Yossi Gozlan and me. Green’s guaranteed amount was increased to $6,964,781 to be traded to Memphis. -via Twitter @MikeAScotto / June 28, 2022
<div class=”veeseoRA2VW”></div>
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.