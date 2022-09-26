Ja Morant on being ninth in ESPN's player rankings: Not satisfied, I got eight more spots to go

Damichael Cole: Ja Morant on being ranked 9th on ESPN’s top players rankings: “I’m not satisfied. I got eight more spots to go.”
Source: Twitter @DamichaelC
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant taking media day very literally. pic.twitter.com/wxeqkXUCP5 – 2:45 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant said the 52-point night against the San Antonio Spurs stood out when reflecting on last season.
“I was out my body that night. Honestly watching it back, it was crazy.” – 2:43 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Ja Morant was asked about his potential Nike signature shoe and the since deleted tweet that shot down the initial report: “I’m shooting the question down.” So no comment.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 2:40 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant on being ranked 9th on ESPN’s top players rankings:
“I’m not satisfied. I got eight more spots to go.” – 2:37 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Walking in for media and Ja Morant rolls down the window and let’s out a shout 😂
He’s ready y’all – 12:32 PM
Drew Hill: Tyus Jones on coming back, knowing he’ll be off the bench “I’m not too prideful” to come off the bench he said. And he pointed out that there is no shame in backing up a player as good as Ja Morant. -via Twitter @DrewHill_DM / September 26, 2022
Sources said the Lakers hope to use Beverley as a defender against top-level wings, while using a player like Schroder to chase high-movement point guards such as Ja Morant and Stephen Curry. The team, though, will undoubtedly have to use small lineups as currently constructed. -via Los Angeles Times / September 19, 2022
Ja Morant: you think iann running this money up , you a d*** fool .. tryna count my pockets my net worth ain’t on no d*** google 😮💨 -via Twitter @JaMorant / September 16, 2022
