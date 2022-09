Ja Morant on being ninth in ESPN's player rankings: Not satisfied, I got eight more spots to go

Walking in for media and Ja Morant rolls down the window and let’s out a shout 😂He’s ready y’all – 12:32 PM

Ja Morant on being ranked 9th on ESPN’s top players rankings:“I’m not satisfied. I got eight more spots to go.” – 2:37 PM

Ja Morant was asked about his potential Nike signature shoe and the since deleted tweet that shot down the initial report: “I’m shooting the question down.” So no comment.

Ja Morant said the 52-point night against the San Antonio Spurs stood out when reflecting on last season.“I was out my body that night. Honestly watching it back, it was crazy.” – 2:43 PM

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.