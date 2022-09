Jae Crowder requested trade when he learned he might not start, Celtics, Grizzlies, Mavericks, Heat potential destinations

Veteran forward Jae Crowder asked not to come to training camp, and the Suns announced they’d granted the request Sunday. Crowder was informed over the summer that he may lose his starting job this season, sources said, and it prompted him to request a trade. The Suns had discussions about it throughout the summer but hadn’t found a deal yet. But it seems clear his time with the team is over.Source: Brian Windhorst @ ESPN