Jae Crowder requested trade when he learned he might not start, Celtics, Grizzlies, Mavericks, Heat potential destinations

Veteran forward Jae Crowder asked not to come to training camp, and the Suns announced they’d granted the request Sunday. Crowder was informed over the summer that he may lose his starting job this season, sources said, and it prompted him to request a trade. The Suns had discussions about it throughout the summer but hadn’t found a deal yet. But it seems clear his time with the team is over.
Source: Brian Windhorst @ ESPN
Brian Windhorst @WindhorstESPN
Upset by Robert Sarver situation, Jae Crowder’s absence & lingering effects of the Deandre Ayton contract drama, the title-contending Suns looked a bit shaken on media day: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 5:20 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Still be Jae 2.0.” Ish Wainright when asked about what his role will be this year. #Suns – 3:48 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“I love Jae, and I have information on this so it’s difficult for me to speak on it, but at the same time, the players and organization, I think there is a mutual respect for what Jae has done here.” – Bismack Biyombo on the Jae Crowder situation – 2:53 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Mikal Bridges says he loves 99 (Jae Crowder) and the whole situation sucks. Understands that’s how the business goes sometimes. Spoke on how much he learned from Crowder over the last two years and how Crowder specifically helped him get better as a player and pro. – 2:19 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“There’s no bad blood between Jae and I.”
Cam Johnson said Crowder’s been good to him and has taught him a ton. The NBA has taught him that guys have to do what’s best for themselves and that’s what he feels Jae is doing – 1:48 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Cam Johnson said there is no bad blood between him and Jae Crowder. Emphasized how good of a teammate Crowder is and how he could come to him with anything. Has learned with more time in the NBA that everyone’s situation is different. – 1:47 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul addressing Jae Crowder situation #Suns pic.twitter.com/80jMsp1HDs – 1:18 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker said he wishes Jae Crowder the best and that Crowder is a brother he has forever. Understands that everyone’s situation in the league is different. – 1:12 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“That’s a brother that I’ll have forever.”
Devin Booker said it’s a tough situation, but he wishes Jae Crowder the best moving forward – 1:05 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Jae Crowder: His potential trade destinations. hoopshype.com/lists/jae-crow… – 1:04 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Jae’Sean Tate on the culture the Rockets are trying to build: “I love the word ‘electric'”
He says the Rockets want to be that team that runs and has a reputation of being very tough to play against. – 12:56 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Jae’Sean Tate: “We’re gonna be the team people hate to play against” – 12:56 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Jae’Sean Tate on Alperen Sengun: “He’s one of the best big man passers, if not the best big man passer, that I’ve played with in my career.” – 12:55 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Jae’Sean Tate says he’s “always been a great basketball player without (three-point shooting)” so it’s not like three-point shooting was his entire focus this offseason. – 12:52 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Jae’Sean Tate said he worked hard on overall shooting but especially his corner threes: “Just getting reps up. Making sure constantly shooting the same shot every time.” – 12:50 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We’ll see.” Monty Williams on Cam Johnson establishing himself as a starter at the four with Jae Crowder not at training camp. #Suns pic.twitter.com/vCzBLTmCg0 – 12:45 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty Williams said he didn’t have a sense from Jae Crowder at the end of the season that would have us arrive at the point the Suns and Crowder are at now. Agreed with the importance Crowder had on helping the younger guys learn how to win and be in playoff basketball. – 12:30 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams on the Jae Crowder situation: “I see it as an opportunity for us. Like James said, our guys have been in the gym.”
Suns didn’t know this would be the outcome, but he wants guys to know when something comes up, those conversations with him will remain private – 12:26 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
James Jones on Jae Crowder’s situation. #Suns pic.twitter.com/AJPEHLjmzA – 12:10 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
James Jones said he doesn’t know what Jae Crowder’s situation will mean for the Suns going forward. Is going to keep the conversations with him private. – 12:10 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On Jae Crowder, James Jones says those conversations will remain private out of respect for the situation, but it’s an “opportunity” for the Suns.
“It’s a team thing for us. This is a difficult situation to navigate.” – 12:03 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers media day: Harden had ‘dark moments’ in recent years; Embiid says he ‘feels great’; Jae Crowder trade rumors inquirer.com/sixers/live/si… via @phillyinquirer – 11:46 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Same outcome for #Suns with Jae Crowder?
azcentral.com/story/sports/n… – 10:32 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
GAME THEORY PODCAST: @TheBoxAndOne_ is here to chat NBA News and Notes
-Udoka Suspension
-Bogdanovic trade to DET
-Crowder Trade?
-McCollum/Wade Extensions
-Mailbag!
APPLE: https://t.co/hIOdTGnsom
WATCH: https://t.co/SftfqvRUnF pic.twitter.com/GcbiCT1Yjt – 9:04 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
‘Sixers’ storylines, Matisse Thybulle’s offseason and Jae Crowder wanting out of Phoenix ‘ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers megaphone.link/LKN4730458448 – 5:27 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers’ storylines, Matisse Thybulle’s offseason and Jae Crowder wanting… youtu.be/qfn82yuW_uA via @YouTube – 4:41 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Suns, Crowder agree he will sit out training camp while they seek a trade nba.nbcsports.com/2022/09/25/sun… – 8:17 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Cleaning The Glass estimates Jae Crowder played just 21 possessions as a SF for PHX last season. There’s no way he’s a 3. Full-time stretch 4. – 8:12 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Think the Sixers are pretty well-stocked on the wings who are best served playing most of their minutes at the four right now, so don’t expect them to be in the Crowder hunt – 7:21 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Jae Crowder requested to not report to Suns training camp, and the team agreed as it continues trying to find a trade for him, sources told ESPN. es.pn/3LJuHpI – 6:56 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
UPDATED: Jae Crowder won’t attend #Suns training camp as they’ve been trying to trade him https://t.co/1IoyINbe6I via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/NfBI7VAUbJ – 6:16 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Okay I know everybody’s mad at Jae Crowder but the man posted his own trade hype video on Instagram and this is everything people love and hate about Bossman all at once pic.twitter.com/q24QrrKt30 – 6:12 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
I want to reiterate 2 things with the Jae Crowder convo:
1) This is an unseemly end to his Suns tenure after he’s been nothing but a consummate pro, fan favorite and intrinsic part of the locker room/culture here. His defense, experience and toughness will certainly be missed – 5:55 PM
I want to reiterate 2 things with the Jae Crowder convo:
Jae Crowder @CJC9BOSS
ONE MUST SEEK WORK WHERE HE IS WANTED.. WHERE HE IS NEEDED.! I AM THANKFUL FOR WHAT THESE PAST 2 YRS HAVE TAUGHT ME.! NOW I MUST TAKE ON ANOTHER CHALLENGE WITH CONTINUED HARDWORK & DEDICATION.! FOR THOSE OF YOU WHO CLOSED THE DOOR ON ME…. THANK YOU! 99 BACK SOON.! 🥷🏾🤫🤐 – 5:51 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Jae Crowder will sit out training camp after he and the Suns mutually agreed to find a trade partner for him.
NBA Central: “Look for teams like Boston, Memphis, Dallas, Miami.” – @Shams Charania on potential destinations for Jae Crowder pic.twitter.com/pxIAKs9P8a -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / September 26, 2022
Gerald Bourguet: Mikal Bridges on the Jae Crowder situation: “It sucks. I love 99. I remember telling him all the time he’s one of my favorite vets ever. It’s one of those things, it’s just how the business goes.” -via Twitter @GeraldBourguet / September 26, 2022
