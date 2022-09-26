James Harden on dealing with injuries: It was very difficult for me

Gina Mizell: James Harden acknowledges “mentally, it was very, very difficult for me” the past couple seasons with the hamstring troubles. “A lot of dark moments, which I’ve never really went through.”
Source: Twitter @ginamizell
Source: Twitter @ginamizell
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers media day: Harden had ‘dark moments’ in recent years; Embiid says he ‘feels great’; Jae Crowder trade rumors inquirer.com/sixers/live/si… via @phillyinquirer – 11:46 AM
Sixers media day: Harden had ‘dark moments’ in recent years; Embiid says he ‘feels great’; Jae Crowder trade rumors inquirer.com/sixers/live/si… via @phillyinquirer – 11:46 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
What did Joel Embiid and James Harden think of the PJ Tucker addition? They spoke on it at media day today. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/09/26/jam… via @SixersWire – 11:26 AM
What did Joel Embiid and James Harden think of the PJ Tucker addition? They spoke on it at media day today. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/09/26/jam… via @SixersWire – 11:26 AM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Danuel House on Harden “That’s my guy, that’s my guy.”
Says Harden is a selfless guy, does a lot of good deeds and doesn’t ask for credit.
Says Harden didn’t recruit him to come to the Sixers; he naturally wanted to come to the team. – 11:25 AM
Danuel House on Harden “That’s my guy, that’s my guy.”
Says Harden is a selfless guy, does a lot of good deeds and doesn’t ask for credit.
Says Harden didn’t recruit him to come to the Sixers; he naturally wanted to come to the team. – 11:25 AM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Danuel House Jr. calls James Harden “his dude,” describes Harden as a “selfless guy” — has plenty of praise for him as a person and teammate. – 11:24 AM
Danuel House Jr. calls James Harden “his dude,” describes Harden as a “selfless guy” — has plenty of praise for him as a person and teammate. – 11:24 AM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
James Harden acknowledges “mentally, it was very, very difficult for me” the past couple seasons with the hamstring troubles. “A lot of dark moments, which I’ve never really went through.” – 11:06 AM
James Harden acknowledges “mentally, it was very, very difficult for me” the past couple seasons with the hamstring troubles. “A lot of dark moments, which I’ve never really went through.” – 11:06 AM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
James Harden indicates he roots for players more than teams but, “I do love what the Eagles are doing” – 11:06 AM
James Harden indicates he roots for players more than teams but, “I do love what the Eagles are doing” – 11:06 AM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Embiid makes sure to credit Harden, sitting next to him, for their ability to add guys in the offseason to improve the team: “All of that stuff would not be happening if it wasn’t for him” – 11:04 AM
Embiid makes sure to credit Harden, sitting next to him, for their ability to add guys in the offseason to improve the team: “All of that stuff would not be happening if it wasn’t for him” – 11:04 AM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Joel Embiid, asked about his pick-and-roll chemistry with James Harden, almost immediately switches the focus to the defensive side of the ball. “Obviously our pick and roll was almost unstoppable…Our focus is on defense. We aim to be the best defensive team in the league.” – 10:58 AM
Joel Embiid, asked about his pick-and-roll chemistry with James Harden, almost immediately switches the focus to the defensive side of the ball. “Obviously our pick and roll was almost unstoppable…Our focus is on defense. We aim to be the best defensive team in the league.” – 10:58 AM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
James Harden was asked how much weight he lost over the summer and joked a hundred pounds. He was then asked a second time for a more serious answer, and said “100 pounds. Tweet that.”
So I did. – 10:55 AM
James Harden was asked how much weight he lost over the summer and joked a hundred pounds. He was then asked a second time for a more serious answer, and said “100 pounds. Tweet that.”
So I did. – 10:55 AM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
James Harden was asked about his weight loss over the summer.
“100 pounds. Tweet that.” – 10:54 AM
James Harden was asked about his weight loss over the summer.
“100 pounds. Tweet that.” – 10:54 AM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
James Harden quips he lost “100 pounds” this summer.
Harden said this summer was a big one for him with focusing on his body, health. – 10:54 AM
James Harden quips he lost “100 pounds” this summer.
Harden said this summer was a big one for him with focusing on his body, health. – 10:54 AM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
When asked how much weight he lost:
Harden: 100 pounds. Tweet that. – 10:54 AM
When asked how much weight he lost:
Harden: 100 pounds. Tweet that. – 10:54 AM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
James Harden says this summer was great for the #Sixers to get to know each other and build chemistry. Says the team spent a lot of time together. – 10:53 AM
James Harden says this summer was great for the #Sixers to get to know each other and build chemistry. Says the team spent a lot of time together. – 10:53 AM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Harden: “We didn’t spend as much time together as I wanted to because Joel likes to be by himself.”
Embiid laughs and facepalms. – 10:53 AM
Harden: “We didn’t spend as much time together as I wanted to because Joel likes to be by himself.”
Embiid laughs and facepalms. – 10:53 AM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Doc Rivers describes Tobias Harris’ mindset last year after the acquisition of James Harden as “I’m gonna buy in. I’m gonna be a star in my role. I’m gonna teach all the other players you have to make some sacrifices if you want to win.”
“Now he has to do it again,” Doc says. – 10:19 AM
Doc Rivers describes Tobias Harris’ mindset last year after the acquisition of James Harden as “I’m gonna buy in. I’m gonna be a star in my role. I’m gonna teach all the other players you have to make some sacrifices if you want to win.”
“Now he has to do it again,” Doc says. – 10:19 AM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Rivers: “We had a targeted summer and we hit pretty much everything we were looking for.” Sixers added depth, toughness and defense around the Embiid-Harden core. – 10:08 AM
Rivers: “We had a targeted summer and we hit pretty much everything we were looking for.” Sixers added depth, toughness and defense around the Embiid-Harden core. – 10:08 AM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
My favorite Rockets media day moment is and will always be James Harden singing “This is what you came for” when he took the podium in 2016 – 12:48 AM
My favorite Rockets media day moment is and will always be James Harden singing “This is what you came for” when he took the podium in 2016 – 12:48 AM
More on this storyline
Kristian Winfield: Kevin Durant on why he made the trade request: “It was a lot of uncertainty around our team last year. I committed to this organization for 4 years last summer with the idea that we were gonna be playing with that group (KD Kyrie & James Harden).” -via Twitter @Krisplashed / September 26, 2022
Noah Levick: James Harden: Goal is to “win as many championships as I can here.” Also notes he’s taking things a “year at a time.” -via Twitter @NoahLevick / September 26, 2022
Kyle Neubeck: James Harden says (with a grin) that he lost “100 pounds. Tweet that” -via Twitter @KyleNeubeck / September 26, 2022
<div class=”veeseoRA2VW”></div>
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.