JB Bickerstaff: We want Evan Mobley to be in the DPOY conversation

During the 2016 Western Conference finals between the Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder, Green was fined $25,000 for kicking Steven Adams in the groin. But since then, Green has noticed other NBA players don’t necessarily receive the same treatment from referees as he has over the years. “There’s Draymond Green rules,” Green said on “Checc’n In.” “There’s 100 percent Draymond Green rules. Evan Mobley did the same exact thing and kicked LeBron in the head, ain’t nobody talking about wanting to kick him out, ain’t nobody talking like it was [on] purpose.” -via NBC Sports / September 17, 2022