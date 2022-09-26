JB Bickerstaff: We want Evan Mobley to be in the DPOY conversation

Chris Fedor: #Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff on Evan Mobley: “We want him in the Defensive Player of the Year conversation. That is the type of player we know he can be.”
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs Evan Mobley: “ Hopefully this year you’ll see a lot more 3s.” Had shooting coach in LA, also working with assist coach Luke Walton & others – 1:47 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Evan Mobley said his face-up game and playmaking at the elbow were a couple things he focused on this offseason with head coach J.B. Bickerstaff. – 1:43 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Evan Mobley said he was in a gym working out when the team acquired Donovan Mitchell. He said someone in the gym who saw the news shouted it out and let him know about it. Mobley’s response to the news: “Oh shoot!” He was obviously excited. – 1:41 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff on Evan Mobley: “We want him in the Defensive Player of the Year conversation. That is the type of player we know he can be.” – 12:48 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs president of basketball operations called Evan Mobley’s commitment this offseason “incredible.” Mobley spent lots of time around head coach J.B. Bickerstaff. – 12:47 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Evan Mobley asked J.B. Bickerstaff how many more times they have to do the “beep” conditioning test during his media day presser pic.twitter.com/NJ7e8C0Pd9 – 12:42 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Evan Mobley stops by to ask J.B. Bickerstaff a question during Media Day. pic.twitter.com/R2lyoyESzT – 12:40 PM
More on this storyline
During the 2016 Western Conference finals between the Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder, Green was fined $25,000 for kicking Steven Adams in the groin. But since then, Green has noticed other NBA players don’t necessarily receive the same treatment from referees as he has over the years. “There’s Draymond Green rules,” Green said on “Checc’n In.” “There’s 100 percent Draymond Green rules. Evan Mobley did the same exact thing and kicked LeBron in the head, ain’t nobody talking about wanting to kick him out, ain’t nobody talking like it was [on] purpose.” -via NBC Sports / September 17, 2022
In January of 2022, HoopsHype polled 15 NBA executives and asked them to rank their top five players under 25 years old by the start of the NBA season to build around. We have repeated the exercise ahead of the 2022-23 season. Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic was the unanimous first choice among the NBA executives polled, while Evan Mobley and Anthony Edwards were two of the top risers. -via HoopsHype / September 14, 2022
Evan Mobley. That’s what one NBA source began with when I asked him about the Cavs deal. He called it a “net plus.” Like a few other NBA sources, he mentioned: “It’s hard to get a superstar to come to Cleveland. It’s not just Cleveland, it’s most other small markets. Trading for Mitchell with three years on his contract brings a star to Cleveland.” -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / September 12, 2022
