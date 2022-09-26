Jimmy Butler: 'I'm not playing the four'

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Jimmy Butler shoots down notion of casting him at power forward. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Hair today, gone tomorrow? He’s not saying yet. – 9:58 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Biggest takeaways from Jimmy Butler’s media day appearance:
– Doesn’t plan to play PF and doesn’t sound like the staff has brought it up.
– Hair for the regular season TBD – 9:47 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler on Bam Adebayo’s scoring aggression:
“He can do it, and he’s going to.”
“He always is and always will be the engine, the key part on both ends of the floor.”
“We’re going where Bam takes us.” – 9:42 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Jimmy Butler says it’s still up for debate if he’s gonna keep the hair. – 9:39 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler:
“I don’t have in extensions. I don’t know what you’re talking about.” pic.twitter.com/71GgmgxSBf – 9:39 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler says he could play power forward if the Heat “absolutely needs” him to. Doesn’t seem like he is too interested in filling that hole in the starting lineup. – 9:36 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
BREAKING: Jimmy Butler now calls soccer “futbol.”
“The correct term,” he said. – 9:36 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Jimmy Butler asked if he’ll take more 3, says his focus is getting into the paint. pic.twitter.com/0yK3MDeCvh – 9:36 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler on losing PJ Tucker:
“He’s a traitor. I tell him everyday.” – 9:35 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler on possibly playing the 4:
“I could play the 4, yes if they absolutely need me to play the 4. If they absolutely want me to play the 4, yes. But I’m not playing the 4,” as he laughs – 9:35 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler says he could play power forward “if they absolutely need.” Adds, “But I’m not playing the four.” – 9:34 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Jimmy Butler extensions, adjusted but still here. pic.twitter.com/wDN9gFF1mu – 9:34 AM
