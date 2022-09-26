Jonathan Isaac expects to return during the 2022-23 season

Khobi Price: Jonathan Isaac tells me he’s coming back during the 2022-23 season. Says it’s a matter of when, not if, and plans for it to be sooner than later.
Source: Twitter @khobi_price
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Jonathan Isaac tells me he’s coming back during the 2022-23 season.
Says it’s a matter of when, not if, and plans for it to be sooner than later. – 12:20 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Jeff Weltman said Jonathan Isaac will not participate in live action activities during training camp. He did not put a timetable on his return. – 11:05 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Magic updates: Jonathan Isaac isn’t ready for group work yet (still ramping up), and Markelle Fultz will miss the entirety of camp. No timetable. – 11:04 AM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Jeff Weltman on Jonathan Isaac’s status: pic.twitter.com/MGjLbR7iia – 11:04 AM
Khobi Price: Jeff Weltman says Jonathan Isaac won’t participate in full team practices to start camp. Will be integrated slowly depending on how he responds to individual work. -via Twitter @khobi_price / September 26, 2022
