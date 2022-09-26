Kawhi Leonard says if Clippers made Finals last year, he would have been back on the floor

Ohm Youngmisuk: Kawhi Leonard says he “definitely” feels stronger having worked last 13 months and getting stronger without playing. He says had the Clippers made it to the Finals last year, he would’ve been back on the floor. He says he feels good but has to see how his body responds. pic.twitter.com/l8AiFf7iwm
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue says he doesn’t know how much Kawhi will practice or play in the preseason. He says Kawhi feels great but Clippers will listen to Kawhi and how his body feels each day, starting after tomorrow’s first practice. – 5:00 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
How much does Ty Lue see Kawhi practicing and playing in the preseason?
“I really don’t know, we’ve got to be smart about the situation. … We know he feels great, which is great news but we have to listen to Kawhi’s body. … But the great news is he feels great.” – 4:59 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Ty Lue on Kawhi Leonard: “I really don’t know. We know we got to be smart about the situation, about the process… the great news is that he feels great.”
Score one for Ty Lue’s first “Idk” of the SZN – 4:59 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Reggie Jackson says Kawhi Leonard will always be the team’s hardest worker but that he has also become a vocal leader for the Clippers. – 4:28 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Robert Covington said the Clippers have “championship DNA in the building, pointing to Ty Lue’s title and Kawhi’s two.
“We got a leader who’s won a championship. We got a head honcho who’s won two championships – 4:14 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
For Zion, Kawhi, Murray and more, the wait is finally over (from @AP) apnews.com/article/3ebe35… – 4:08 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
PG adds that he is hopeful that the roster around Kawhi Leonard allows Kawhi to return as comfortably as possible. – 4:02 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul echoing Kawhi on players getting on court in their absence and keeping LAC afloat: “It was almost a gift within the curse that we were able to see what we have and be proud and happy about, we’re hoping, what that will look like when we’re back.” – 3:59 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
PG on getting back on the court with Kawhi, described “excitement of getting to play with the best two-way player in the game.” – 3:51 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Norm Powell wants to come into camp and prove that he’s a starting two guard but is ready to help the Clippers in any way. He says he and Luke Kennard will probably be looking at the most open 3-point shots of their careers playing alongside Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Co. – 3:44 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Norman Powell feels like there are similarities between Clippers now and the 2018-19 Raptors team that Kawhi was FMVP
“We had 11-12 guys that could go.” – 3:43 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard will participate in training camp after missing last season with knee injury.
– Says he spent the last 14 months lifting weights. “I feel stronger for sure.”
– “I’m tired of going through these rehab workouts.” pic.twitter.com/TVVMLrBkqu – 3:36 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kawhi says John Wall has looked really good in workouts but says the Clippers have to see what all the pieces and can do. He says he’s excited to be back. – 3:35 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Kawhi tells me that if the Clippers had made the Finals last season, we woulda seen him out there. And then, yes, Kawhi chuckled.
Woulda been quite a story. Or “coulda, woulda, shoulda,” as he put it. – 3:35 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Kawhi said he would have come back if the Clippers had made the finals. #couldawouldashoulda – 3:34 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kawhi mentions that he does not feel like he has a “subconscious mind of not jumping off my leg” – 3:34 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kawhi says he “definitely” feels stronger having worked last 13 months and getting stronger without playing. He says had the Clippers made it to the Finals last year, he would’ve been back on the floor. He says he feels good but has to see how his body responds. pic.twitter.com/l8AiFf7iwm – 3:34 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kawhi Leonard laughs and says if Clippers made it to Finals last year he would have played.
Adds it’s all woulda coulda shoulda – 3:33 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Kawhi: “I feel stronger for sure. its been 14-15 months of no basketball for me. I definitely got a lot stronger.” – 3:33 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Kawhi Leonard says “if they would have made it to the Finals last year you would have seen me playing,” and then he lets out his laugh. – 3:33 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kawhi Leonard: “I feel stronger for sure. It’s been what, 14-15 months, no basketball. That whole 13-14 month process is just lifting.” – 3:33 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kawhi on 4th season with LAC: “Me missing last year and the COVID year kind of made the time go by quick.” – 3:32 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Kawhi: “The plan is tomorrow to starting training camp and see how it goes.” – 3:32 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Kawhi says he feels good.
“I’ll be participating in training camp. ” … He says he’ll be gradually building from there. – 3:31 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Kawhi Leonard called watching last season’s comeback wins “amazing.” “They could have just laid down and bummed the season but without the play-in tournament we would have made the playoffs. I think that shows who they are as individuals. I think I can come in and help with that” – 3:29 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kawhi Leonard says that he spoke to other legends in Cleveland last February for #NBA75 to get more perspective on preparing the right way for life after basketball – 3:28 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Kawhi on the Clippers’ roster construction. pic.twitter.com/3dl7jiCi0j – 3:27 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The first Kawhi presser since… this Monday last year pic.twitter.com/GPRgjJVJvh – 3:25 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kawhi is here to talk for first time since media last year after he missed all of last season. pic.twitter.com/eQ3AxMcdEa – 3:24 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kawhi coming over to check out John Wall and kicks at Clippers media day pic.twitter.com/I6BsaRQpbX – 3:23 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
John Wall asking Kawhi Leonard for some NBs 😂 pic.twitter.com/z723oCpOFk – 3:17 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Kawhi and PG are getting photographed and video’d today. (Including by @joeylinn_ and @YoungNBA.) pic.twitter.com/iWMunMgcfi – 2:50 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
“Media day…let’s get this over with and fly to Vegas.” 🤣
Kawhi content is back!
pic.twitter.com/7LQCqVbBy3 – 1:47 PM
Law Murray: Kawhi Leonard praises Lawrence Frank’s roster building: “We got a lot of talented wings on our team that could play both ways. Dribble, shoot the ball, be able to guard multiple positions. I think that’s what you need right now in this NBA.” -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / September 26, 2022
Law Murray: Kawhi Leonard: “Without the play-in tournament, we would have made the playoffs. I think that shows who they are as individuals and I think I can come in and help out with that, help us win more games.” -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / September 26, 2022
Andrew Greif: Kawhi Leonard says he wants to see the team’s IQ get a little better, picking out mistakes he saw last season out of timeouts. He says he’ll always want his teams to play smarter. He says he’s excited to be back. -via Twitter @AndrewGreif / September 26, 2022
