Kevin Durant on trade request: I want to be in a place that's stable

Brian Lewis: Kevin Durant on why he asked the #Nets to trade him: I want to be in a place that’s stable, trying to build a championship culture. I had some doubts about that. I voiced them to Joe (Tsai), and we moved on from there.” #NBA
Source: Twitter @NYPost_Lewis
Source: Twitter @NYPost_Lewis
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Joe Harris on Kevin Durant: “He’s been in (the practice facility) the last couple of weeks playing with us.” – 11:47 AM
Joe Harris on Kevin Durant: “He’s been in (the practice facility) the last couple of weeks playing with us.” – 11:47 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Simmons said he’s been playing pickup with Durant and Irving all week. Said they look “incredible.” – 11:39 AM
Simmons said he’s been playing pickup with Durant and Irving all week. Said they look “incredible.” – 11:39 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Ben Simmons on playing with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving: “We’ve been playing all week.”
How’s it look?
“Incredible.” – 11:39 AM
Ben Simmons on playing with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving: “We’ve been playing all week.”
How’s it look?
“Incredible.” – 11:39 AM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Kyrie Irving discusses the summer, specifically with friend/teammate Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/NSl5bsfv5C – 11:23 AM
Kyrie Irving discusses the summer, specifically with friend/teammate Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/NSl5bsfv5C – 11:23 AM
Tania Ganguli @taniaganguli
Irving acknowledged that it was awkward when KD made his trade request just after he opted into the rest of his contract, but he accepted it. “There was a level of uncertainty in this building.” – 11:23 AM
Irving acknowledged that it was awkward when KD made his trade request just after he opted into the rest of his contract, but he accepted it. “There was a level of uncertainty in this building.” – 11:23 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving said he honored and understood Kevin Durant’s trade request. – 11:21 AM
Kyrie Irving said he honored and understood Kevin Durant’s trade request. – 11:21 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kyrie admits that it was “awkward” to have opted into his player option — while seeing KD asked for a trade. Kyrie said he had some “honest” conversations with Nets management.
“Making the decision to come back to Brooklyn was the best one for me.” – 11:20 AM
Kyrie admits that it was “awkward” to have opted into his player option — while seeing KD asked for a trade. Kyrie said he had some “honest” conversations with Nets management.
“Making the decision to come back to Brooklyn was the best one for me.” – 11:20 AM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Kyrie Irving says him opting into his contract then watching Durant’s trade request was: “awkward” – 11:19 AM
Kyrie Irving says him opting into his contract then watching Durant’s trade request was: “awkward” – 11:19 AM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
KD, Kyrie, and Rich Kleiman. All smiles. pic.twitter.com/D5bHEH9ZZh – 11:18 AM
KD, Kyrie, and Rich Kleiman. All smiles. pic.twitter.com/D5bHEH9ZZh – 11:18 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Kevin Durant on whether he’s surprised he’s still with the Brooklyn Nets: “No. I know I’m that good that you’re not just going to give me away.” pic.twitter.com/U8ESIb6AUC – 11:16 AM
Kevin Durant on whether he’s surprised he’s still with the Brooklyn Nets: “No. I know I’m that good that you’re not just going to give me away.” pic.twitter.com/U8ESIb6AUC – 11:16 AM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
What makes Durant think the Nets will be better this year?
“A year of us looking in the mirror, like ‘we **** ed up as a team’ and that only makes you better.” – 11:16 AM
What makes Durant think the Nets will be better this year?
“A year of us looking in the mirror, like ‘we **** ed up as a team’ and that only makes you better.” – 11:16 AM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
KD asked about reassuring Nets fans he’s in Brooklyn long-term pic.twitter.com/YRMkSDRq8m – 11:15 AM
KD asked about reassuring Nets fans he’s in Brooklyn long-term pic.twitter.com/YRMkSDRq8m – 11:15 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant on why he believes a Nets roster with largely the same core as last year can compete for a championship: “It’s a year of growth, and a year of us looking in the mirror like, ‘we fucked up.'” – 11:15 AM
Kevin Durant on why he believes a Nets roster with largely the same core as last year can compete for a championship: “It’s a year of growth, and a year of us looking in the mirror like, ‘we fucked up.'” – 11:15 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
What gives KD confidence the #Nets will have better culture: “It’s a year of growth, a year of looking in the mirror and (knowing) we fu-ked up.” #NBA – 11:15 AM
What gives KD confidence the #Nets will have better culture: “It’s a year of growth, a year of looking in the mirror and (knowing) we fu-ked up.” #NBA – 11:15 AM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Kevin Durant: “I’m committed to moving forward with this team.” – 11:14 AM
Kevin Durant: “I’m committed to moving forward with this team.” – 11:14 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Durant asked if there’s a world in which he puts a trade request again, said he’s committed going forward. – 11:13 AM
Durant asked if there’s a world in which he puts a trade request again, said he’s committed going forward. – 11:13 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant: “I’m committed to moving forward with this team.” – 11:13 AM
Kevin Durant: “I’m committed to moving forward with this team.” – 11:13 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
KD says you earn respect by how you work, and “we skipped some steps last year.” #Nets – 11:13 AM
KD says you earn respect by how you work, and “we skipped some steps last year.” #Nets – 11:13 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant said Steve Nash agreed the Nets should have been a better team in the games he was out of the rotation. Durant said he wants everyone to be held accountable for their roles in the team’s success or failure. – 11:12 AM
Kevin Durant said Steve Nash agreed the Nets should have been a better team in the games he was out of the rotation. Durant said he wants everyone to be held accountable for their roles in the team’s success or failure. – 11:12 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD on if he he’s surprised he’s still here.
“I know I’m that good.”
He said he appreciated that the Nets front office wasn’t just going to “give me away.” – 11:12 AM
KD on if he he’s surprised he’s still here.
“I know I’m that good.”
He said he appreciated that the Nets front office wasn’t just going to “give me away.” – 11:12 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant on if he’s shocked he’s still with the #Nets: “No. I know I’m that good that you’re not just going to give me away.” #NBA – 11:12 AM
Kevin Durant on if he’s shocked he’s still with the #Nets: “No. I know I’m that good that you’re not just going to give me away.” #NBA – 11:12 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Durant said he didn’t like during the losing streak last year that there was a notion that him coming back could solve all the Nets problems. Said great teams find ways to win without their best players. Nets could have done that better, to Durant, and he said Nash agreed. – 11:12 AM
Durant said he didn’t like during the losing streak last year that there was a notion that him coming back could solve all the Nets problems. Said great teams find ways to win without their best players. Nets could have done that better, to Durant, and he said Nash agreed. – 11:12 AM
Tania Ganguli @taniaganguli
KD said he wasn’t surprised he didn’t get traded: “I know I’m that good that you’re just not going to give me away.” Said he appreciated that message from Marks and Tsai: “You’re too great for us to give you away. Just that easy that simple. I get that. I know who I am.” – 11:11 AM
KD said he wasn’t surprised he didn’t get traded: “I know I’m that good that you’re just not going to give me away.” Said he appreciated that message from Marks and Tsai: “You’re too great for us to give you away. Just that easy that simple. I get that. I know who I am.” – 11:11 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant insists Kyrie Irving’s contract talks didn’t have anything to do with his situation: “I’m not the liaison between Kyrie and the organization….I didn’t want to get in between that.” #Nets – 11:10 AM
Kevin Durant insists Kyrie Irving’s contract talks didn’t have anything to do with his situation: “I’m not the liaison between Kyrie and the organization….I didn’t want to get in between that.” #Nets – 11:10 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant says he’s not surprised he’s still a Net: “I know I’m that good that you’re not gonna just give me away. That’s one thing I did appreciate about Sean (Marks) and Joe (Tsai).” – 11:10 AM
Kevin Durant says he’s not surprised he’s still a Net: “I know I’m that good that you’re not gonna just give me away. That’s one thing I did appreciate about Sean (Marks) and Joe (Tsai).” – 11:10 AM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Durant on being surprised if he’s still here: “I know I’m that good where you’re not gonna give me away. I know that. I know who I am.” – 11:10 AM
Durant on being surprised if he’s still here: “I know I’m that good where you’re not gonna give me away. I know that. I know who I am.” – 11:10 AM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Durant, asked if he was surprised he was still in Brooklyn: “No. I know that I’m that good that you’re not just going to give me away.” – 11:10 AM
Durant, asked if he was surprised he was still in Brooklyn: “No. I know that I’m that good that you’re not just going to give me away.” – 11:10 AM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Kevin Durant is not surprised he’s still with the Nets.
“No. I know that I’m that good that you’re not just going to give me away. That’s what I did appreciate about Sean (Marks) and Joe (Tsai) — you’re too great for us to give you away.” – 11:10 AM
Kevin Durant is not surprised he’s still with the Nets.
“No. I know that I’m that good that you’re not just going to give me away. That’s what I did appreciate about Sean (Marks) and Joe (Tsai) — you’re too great for us to give you away.” – 11:10 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Durant asked if he’s surprised he’s still here: “No. I’m know I’m too good to not be given away.” – 11:10 AM
Durant asked if he’s surprised he’s still here: “No. I’m know I’m too good to not be given away.” – 11:10 AM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Some of Durant’s doubt about the Nets comes from how poorly the Nets played while he was injured. Thought they should have fought more, even if they were losing. – 11:10 AM
Some of Durant’s doubt about the Nets comes from how poorly the Nets played while he was injured. Thought they should have fought more, even if they were losing. – 11:10 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Kevin Durant asked if he was disappointed that he did not get traded this summer after making his trade request: “No. I’m not disappointed… I wasn’t disappointed. I still love to play.” pic.twitter.com/NDyomfeE6X – 11:09 AM
Kevin Durant asked if he was disappointed that he did not get traded this summer after making his trade request: “No. I’m not disappointed… I wasn’t disappointed. I still love to play.” pic.twitter.com/NDyomfeE6X – 11:09 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant says he wanted everybody on the #Nets to hold themselves accountable and be held accountable for their play. Cites losing streak when he got hurt and says “We shouldn’t have been losing all those games.” #NBA – 11:09 AM
Kevin Durant says he wanted everybody on the #Nets to hold themselves accountable and be held accountable for their play. Cites losing streak when he got hurt and says “We shouldn’t have been losing all those games.” #NBA – 11:09 AM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Kevin Durant gives his thoughts regarding this past summer. pic.twitter.com/giJYGVIXUG – 11:09 AM
Kevin Durant gives his thoughts regarding this past summer. pic.twitter.com/giJYGVIXUG – 11:09 AM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
“A lot of people get that in their minds that I control everything with the Nets,” Kevin Durant said. “My job is to be a player.
Said he wasn’t an intermediary for Nets and Kyrie Irving. “I’m not the liaison… Whatever they negotiated I had no talks in, I let them handle that.” – 11:08 AM
“A lot of people get that in their minds that I control everything with the Nets,” Kevin Durant said. “My job is to be a player.
Said he wasn’t an intermediary for Nets and Kyrie Irving. “I’m not the liaison… Whatever they negotiated I had no talks in, I let them handle that.” – 11:08 AM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Durant: “A lot of people have it in their minds that I control the Nets… I will never walk into any GM office to demand (anything).” – 11:07 AM
Durant: “A lot of people have it in their minds that I control the Nets… I will never walk into any GM office to demand (anything).” – 11:07 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD: “I only control my job and my job is to be a player … I’m not the liaison between Kyrie and the organization.” – 11:07 AM
KD: “I only control my job and my job is to be a player … I’m not the liaison between Kyrie and the organization.” – 11:07 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD said he wasn’t “disappointed” that he wasn’t traded. He knew he would put in the work to still be great — “regardless of what happened this summer.” – 11:06 AM
KD said he wasn’t “disappointed” that he wasn’t traded. He knew he would put in the work to still be great — “regardless of what happened this summer.” – 11:06 AM
Tania Ganguli @taniaganguli
Asked by @Vincent Goodwill if he’s disappointed he didn’t get traded, KD says: “I’m not disappointed. I’m doing what I love to do first off.” – 11:06 AM
Asked by @Vincent Goodwill if he’s disappointed he didn’t get traded, KD says: “I’m not disappointed. I’m doing what I love to do first off.” – 11:06 AM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Kevin Durant said he was not disappointed he didn’t get traded after making his trade request to the Nets.
“No. I’m not disappointed… I wasn’t disappointed. I still love to play. I knew that wasn’t going to get affected. Regardless of what happened in the summer.” – 11:06 AM
Kevin Durant said he was not disappointed he didn’t get traded after making his trade request to the Nets.
“No. I’m not disappointed… I wasn’t disappointed. I still love to play. I knew that wasn’t going to get affected. Regardless of what happened in the summer.” – 11:06 AM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Kevin Durant on not being traded:
“I’m not disappointed.” – 11:06 AM
Kevin Durant on not being traded:
“I’m not disappointed.” – 11:06 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant says he wasn’t disappointed that he wasn’t traded: “Coming here, we still had a great team.” – 11:05 AM
Kevin Durant says he wasn’t disappointed that he wasn’t traded: “Coming here, we still had a great team.” – 11:05 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Kevin Durant said he had ‘doubts’ about the team that led to his trade demand:
“I had some doubts about that. I voiced them to Joe [Tsai] and we moved forward from there. In my mind I did like what we did, what Sean put together together with the team.” – 11:05 AM
Kevin Durant said he had ‘doubts’ about the team that led to his trade demand:
“I had some doubts about that. I voiced them to Joe [Tsai] and we moved forward from there. In my mind I did like what we did, what Sean put together together with the team.” – 11:05 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant on why he asked the #Nets to trade him: I want to be in a place that’s stable, trying to build a championship culture. I had some doubts about that. I voiced them to Joe (Tsai), and we moved on from there.” #NBA – 11:05 AM
Kevin Durant on why he asked the #Nets to trade him: I want to be in a place that’s stable, trying to build a championship culture. I had some doubts about that. I voiced them to Joe (Tsai), and we moved on from there.” #NBA – 11:05 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD says after the uncertainty of last year he had some “doubt” about moving forward for four years. “I had some doubts about that and I voiced them to Joe [Tsai].” Durant said he had conversations with Nash, Marks and Nets ownership and chose to keep going with the Nets. – 11:05 AM
KD says after the uncertainty of last year he had some “doubt” about moving forward for four years. “I had some doubts about that and I voiced them to Joe [Tsai].” Durant said he had conversations with Nash, Marks and Nets ownership and chose to keep going with the Nets. – 11:05 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Durant said he spoke with Marks and Nash throughout all last season about what the Nets needed to change. – 11:04 AM
Durant said he spoke with Marks and Nash throughout all last season about what the Nets needed to change. – 11:04 AM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Kevin Durant said last season the Nets had “uncertainty” that put “doubt” in his mind about the franchise’s direction. He took that to Nets owner Joe Tsai. pic.twitter.com/myVBmE8FKi – 11:04 AM
Kevin Durant said last season the Nets had “uncertainty” that put “doubt” in his mind about the franchise’s direction. He took that to Nets owner Joe Tsai. pic.twitter.com/myVBmE8FKi – 11:04 AM
Tania Ganguli @taniaganguli
“I’m getting older and I want to be in a place that’s stable. Trying to build a championship culture. So I had some doubts about that. I voiced them to Joe and we moved forward from there.” – Kevin Durant, when asked about his trade request, which he ultimately rescinded. – 11:02 AM
“I’m getting older and I want to be in a place that’s stable. Trying to build a championship culture. So I had some doubts about that. I voiced them to Joe and we moved forward from there.” – Kevin Durant, when asked about his trade request, which he ultimately rescinded. – 11:02 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant: “I did like what Sean (Marks) put together with the team (this offseason).” – 11:02 AM
Kevin Durant: “I did like what Sean (Marks) put together with the team (this offseason).” – 11:02 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant on his trade request: Said all that happened last season put some uncertainty in his head that the Nets could contend going forward. Said he voiced them to Joe Tsai and “we moved forward.” Said he lies what Marks has done with the roster so far. – 11:02 AM
Kevin Durant on his trade request: Said all that happened last season put some uncertainty in his head that the Nets could contend going forward. Said he voiced them to Joe Tsai and “we moved forward.” Said he lies what Marks has done with the roster so far. – 11:02 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant on why he made the trade request: “It was a lot of uncertainty around our team last year. I committed to this organization for 4 years last summer with the idea that we were gonna be playing with that group (KD Kyrie & James Harden).” – 11:02 AM
Kevin Durant on why he made the trade request: “It was a lot of uncertainty around our team last year. I committed to this organization for 4 years last summer with the idea that we were gonna be playing with that group (KD Kyrie & James Harden).” – 11:02 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Good morning from Sunset Park. Nets media day today marks the start of year four on the beat for me @TheAthletic. Appreciate everyone that has read, subscribed, supported, etc. Busy day ahead. Expecting Kevin Durant to bat lead off here at 11. pic.twitter.com/OTy8pJZgCk – 10:03 AM
Good morning from Sunset Park. Nets media day today marks the start of year four on the beat for me @TheAthletic. Appreciate everyone that has read, subscribed, supported, etc. Busy day ahead. Expecting Kevin Durant to bat lead off here at 11. pic.twitter.com/OTy8pJZgCk – 10:03 AM
More on this storyline
Mike Vorkunov: Kyrie Irving synthesizing what this summer was like for him, and the Nets, between his contract talks and the Kevin Durant trade request. “Being in the middle of — it’s kind of a clusterfuck… all the stories that have come up with all the narratives around (us).” -via Twitter @MikeVorkunov / September 26, 2022
Nick Friedell: KD: “We fu**** up as a team … I got faith moving forward that we all want the same things.” -via Twitter @NickFriedell / September 26, 2022
Alex Schiffer: Kevin Durant said he’s never walked into a GM’s office and demanded anything. Said Irving’s contract situation wasn’t part of his complaints. Said he’s not “the liaison between Kyrie and the organization.” -via Twitter @Alex__Schiffer / September 26, 2022
<div class=”veeseoRA2VW”></div>
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.