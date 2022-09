Lakers officially sign Dwayne Bacon and Matt Ryan

Shams Charania: Sources: The Lakers plan to sign G/F Matt Ryan on a non-guaranteed deal. Four-year NBA veteran Dwayne Bacon is also working toward training camp deal with the Lakers. Ryan was with the Celtics on a two-way last season. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / September 25, 2022

