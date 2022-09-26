Keith Smith: The Los Angeles Lakers announced they have signed Dwayne Bacon and Matt Ryan.
Source: Twitter @KeithSmithNBA
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers have officially signed Dwayne Bacon and Matt Ryan, as @Shams Charania reported yesterday. – 8:04 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Lakers officially sign Dwayne Bacon and Matt Ryan. pic.twitter.com/jeE8sCVN1K – 8:01 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Los Angeles Lakers announced they have signed Dwayne Bacon and Matt Ryan. – 8:01 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Dwayne Bacon to join the Los Angeles Lakers for the training camp with a chance to stick around #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/euroleague/… – 3:41 AM
Dwayne Bacon to join the Los Angeles Lakers for the training camp with a chance to stick around #NBA
Shams Charania: Sources: The Lakers plan to sign G/F Matt Ryan on a non-guaranteed deal. Four-year NBA veteran Dwayne Bacon is also working toward training camp deal with the Lakers. Ryan was with the Celtics on a two-way last season. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / September 25, 2022
Michael Scotto: Sources: The Los Angeles Lakers brought in several free agents for workouts, including former lottery picks Shabazz Muhammad and Jeremy Lamb. Dwayne Bacon, Miye Oni and others also worked out for the Lakers, @hoopshype has learned. -via Twitter @MikeAScotto / September 17, 2022
Adam Zagoria: The Lakers this AM will sign Peekskill, NY native @Matt_Ryan04 to a non-guaranteed deal and he will be in training camp, league source confirms. Ryan was on a Two-Way with the Celtics last year. First by @Shams Charania pic.twitter.com/abFoBPJpTT -via Twitter @AdamZagoria / September 26, 2022
