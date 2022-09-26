Lakers officially sign Dwayne Bacon and Matt Ryan

Lakers officially sign Dwayne Bacon and Matt Ryan

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers have officially signed Dwayne Bacon and Matt Ryan, as @Shams Charania reported yesterday. – 8:04 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Lakers officially sign Dwayne Bacon and Matt Ryan. pic.twitter.com/jeE8sCVN1K8:01 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Los Angeles Lakers announced they have signed Dwayne Bacon and Matt Ryan. – 8:01 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Dwayne Bacon to join the Los Angeles Lakers for the training camp with a chance to stick around #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/euroleague/…3:41 AM

More on this storyline

Shams Charania: Sources: The Lakers plan to sign G/F Matt Ryan on a non-guaranteed deal. Four-year NBA veteran Dwayne Bacon is also working toward training camp deal with the Lakers. Ryan was with the Celtics on a two-way last season. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / September 25, 2022
Adam Zagoria: The Lakers this AM will sign Peekskill, NY native @Matt_Ryan04 to a non-guaranteed deal and he will be in training camp, league source confirms. Ryan was on a Two-Way with the Celtics last year. First by @Shams Charania pic.twitter.com/abFoBPJpTT -via Twitter @AdamZagoria / September 26, 2022

