LeBron James: I'm committed to the Lakers franchise

Mike Trudell: LeBron James on his contract extension: “I came here because I believed in the franchise, and I’m still here. It’s literally that simple. I’m committed to the franchise.”
Wenyen Gabriel said he focused his offseason on working on his body to get stronger, a lot of shooting, and watching film to zoom in on where he needs to be and what he needs to do to play off second actions off players like LeBron, AD and Russ. – 3:35 PM
LeBron thinks the Lakers can be successful with Russ this season:
LeBron thinks the Lakers can be successful with Russ this season:
After LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook the fourth player to address the press at Lakers Media Day: pic.twitter.com/ashoG43JJo – 3:06 PM
10 Lakers training camp questions ahead of tomorrow’s start:
— Can they stay healthy?
— Russell Westbrook’s future
— LeBron in Year 20
— The starting lineup
— Wing defense
— Can someone make a leap?
theathletic.com/3616656/2022/0… – 3:05 PM
Westbrook characterized offseason conversations with LeBron and AD:
“Very beneficial. Being able to talk about and understand things we want to do, and how we want to do them.”
Also said convos/building a relationship with Darvin Ham has been “extremely important to me.” – 2:58 PM
Lakers’ LeBron James on chasing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record: “To know that I’m on the verge of breaking probably the most sought-after record in the NBA — things that people said would probably never be done — it’s super humbling for myself. It’s super cool.” pic.twitter.com/C8zugv1Wn9 – 2:54 PM
Anthony Davis on Russell Westbrook expressing skepticism last season on AD and LeBron really meant it when they told him to “be Russ.” pic.twitter.com/3RFeTL8Yp2 – 2:52 PM
LeBron James on his extension with the Lakers pic.twitter.com/d6cLk8Y2Be – 2:47 PM
LeBron James absolutely believes Russell Westbrook can have a successful season with the Lakers. Listen closely and you can hear the reaction from Lakers fans. 😂 pic.twitter.com/6kFHnvNYOA – 2:46 PM
Lakers’ LeBron James on signing a two-year contract extension this summer: “I came here because I believe in the franchise. I’m still here. It’s literally that simple. I’m committed to the franchise.” pic.twitter.com/9lqg1QGihx – 2:46 PM
LeBron James on surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for NBA’s all-time scoring mark at some point this season pic.twitter.com/69Dj67xM8h – 2:46 PM
LeBron James on possibly passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer this season. pic.twitter.com/aUz1vtQJVM – 2:45 PM
Anthony Davis mentions that the most important part of the offseason with LeBron and Russ has been that they’ve been able to be on the court together and that they’ve been healthy. He felt the disappointment last season was largely because they didn’t get enough reps together. – 2:44 PM
LeBron James give Russell Westbrook a vote of confidence with his fit pic.twitter.com/1LHyttTd6V – 2:42 PM
LeBron on his contract extension:
“I came here because I believed in the franchise, and I’m still here. It’s literally that simple. I’m committed to the franchise.” – 2:41 PM
LeBron: “I came here because I believed in the franchise, and I’m still here.” BK – 2:41 PM
“My expectations for AD to be AD. To be the dynamic player he can be… I believe he is going to have a helluva season.” LeBron James – 2:39 PM
LeBron on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring record, that he’ll reach some time later in the season if he maintains his average: “It’s a pretty historical moment when it gets here, and as long as my family and friends are all there, that’s the most important thing for me.” – 2:39 PM
LeBron James on what impact Darvin Ham can make pic.twitter.com/hJahhisBZH – 2:39 PM
Individually, LeBron’s focus for this season:
“I’m gonna focus my game on being available … to be available on the floor.”
He’s played 55, 67, 45 and 56 games in his 4 Lakers seasons. – 2:37 PM
LeBron James on nearing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring record: “I’m kind of in awe of it, like, ‘Wow.’ … To sit here and to know that I’m on the verge of breaking probably the most sought after record in the NBA … it’s super humbling” – 2:37 PM
LeBron: “Availability is the most important thing in this league.” Would think that translates into shifts into how he thinks about minutes, workload, rest, etc. BK – 2:36 PM
LeBron on the team priority for this season: “Defense … obviously you gotta be able to put the ball in the hole, but teams that can defend and get stops where needed, they’re simply more successful in our league.” – 2:34 PM
LeBron on the one thing he wanted the Lakers to improve on from last season: “Defense.” – 2:34 PM
Jabari Smith says he’s most looking forward to playing against LeBron and KD in the NBA. Says he looked up to both of them growing up. – 2:26 PM
Darvin Ham said plan is to have a “one in” offense, to always have a threat near the rim then spacing around them “to make it hard to double.” Anthony Davis on the left block is one offensive focus, plus LeBron at the elbow and more Westbrook post ups. – 2:20 PM
Rob Pelinka: “LeBron committed to our organization. We’re going to commit to him.” Pelinka stressed that team is willing to trade their draft picks, but that it has to be the right deal – 2:20 PM
“We have one of the great players of all time on our team in LeBron James, and he committed to us long term (with contract extension)… we’re committed to putting the best team around LeBron as long as its a smart trade.” Lakers GM Rob Pelinka – 2:15 PM
“We will do everything we can, picks included, to make deals …” that give them a chance to make deals to help LeBron win. But they understand they have “one shot” to make a trade that maximizes the assets. (Essentially, they’ve been listening to the podcast.) BK – 2:14 PM
Rob Pelinka on the Lakers potentially trading their picks: “Let me be abundantly clear … (LeBron) committed to our organization, we’re going to commit to him – including those picks – to see him to the finish line.” He emphasizes that they only get one shot to trade the picks. – 2:14 PM
Rob Pelinka says that the Lakers will do everything they can to improve the roster — including trading first-round picks — because of the commitment that LeBron James gave them this summer by signing an extension. – 2:14 PM
“I don’t need Bron and AD playing playoff minutes in October and November,” Darvin Ham on keeping stars fresh. – 2:10 PM
Darvin Ham says he will be looking to monitor LeBron and AD’s minutes coming into the season to keep their bodies as fresh as can be as the season progresses. – 2:10 PM
Darvin Ham on load management with LeBron and AD: “I don’t need Bron or AD playing playoff minutes in October, November or December.” – 2:09 PM
Jabari Smith is most looking forward to playing against LeBron James this season. “Probably KD (also),” says Jabari because of how much he watched him growing up. – 2:01 PM
Highest FG% by an active player with 15 FGA per game:
60.4 — Zion
52.7 — KAT
51.5 — AD
50.5 — LeBron
49.6 — KD pic.twitter.com/RJTeUrhUM9 – 1:59 PM
LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook are officially running it back. pic.twitter.com/fnSYzAXK48 – 1:45 PM
Tipping off media day with @LeBron James and @Anthony Davis: pic.twitter.com/6qp4MR5hcx – 1:44 PM
Who would’ve thought LeBron, AD and Westbrook would be here together for another media day? pic.twitter.com/zoyDncRcfP – 1:41 PM
LeBron getting ready for Lakers’ media day pic.twitter.com/W8KEDbUvJF – 1:38 PM
Josh Hart: “I’ve been in the NBA for five years and I’ve had five coaches. Maybe five and a half if you want to count Bron and Rondo.” – 1:34 PM
Davon Reed on LeBron moment last season
“Something I’ll never forget. There was a bunch of built up tension on my side from my rookie year of him just killing me.”
Said it was a confidence builder and a reassuring moment. pic.twitter.com/eFBb46ofaw – 1:32 PM
📅 On this day in 2020, the @Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James had 38 points, 16 rebounds, and 10 assists in a 117-107 win over the Nuggets.
James is one of only three players in NBA postseason history to record at least 30p/15r/10 in a series-clinching win (Oscar Robertson and James Worthy). pic.twitter.com/CdltBHtgPS – 10:01 AM
“I think the outcome is exactly should’ve happened.” Steph Curry when asked about Robert Sarver, who is looking to sell #Suns.
Said he talked to Commissioner Adam Silver
Applauded Chris Paul, LeBron James and Draymond Green for ‘using their platform” to speak on investigation – 6:06 PM
