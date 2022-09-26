Marcus Smart on Ime Udoka's news: It's been hell for us

Chris Mannix: Marcus Smart: “It’s been hell for us. Nobody really knows anything. We’re just in the wind, like everybody else. The last couple of days have been confusing.”
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Marcus Smart says that as a player, he’d like to know everything that happened, but he also understands that people need to have their privacy respected, and that there’s no obligation from the team to tell him everything – 1:43 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Marcus Smart says it’s been “hell for us” the past few days. Says he has no more information than anyone else.
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Marcus Smart: “It’s been hell for us. Nobody really knows anything. We’re just in the wind, like everybody else. The last couple of days have been confusing.” – 1:38 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Marcus Smart says “It’s been hell for us”… says the last few days have been very confusing – 1:37 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Marcus Smart on the Udoka news: “It’s been hell for us. Just caught off surprise. Nobody knows anything, so we’re just in the wind like everybody else. It’s confusing.” – 1:37 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Marcus Smart: “It’s been hell for us … we’re in the wind just like everyone else.” – 1:37 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Grant Williams says Joe Mazzulla is ready to take over. Couldn’t comment on Ime Udoka beyond him being a great coach. – 1:13 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Jayson Tatum said he learned about what happened with Ime Udoka “on Twitter, like everybody else.” He said everyone was caught off guard by everything, but that the team has to try to move forward now and begin preparing for the upcoming season. – 1:09 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jayson Tatum says he found out about Ime Udoka allegations on Twitter “like everybody else.” – 1:08 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jayson Tatum said he hasn’t spoken with Ime Udoka since the suspension and the whole situation is just shocking. #Celtics. pic.twitter.com/EmByBkQO5X – 1:06 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Jayson Tatum says of the past week “it’s just a lot, if I am being honest.” He, like Jaylen Brown, says he hasn’t spoken to Ime Udoka over the past several days.
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Brown says a lot of confusion and speculation have made it difficult to support or comment on the decision to suspend Ime Udoka.
“It’s been difficult.” – 12:47 PM
Brown says a lot of confusion and speculation have made it difficult to support or comment on the decision to suspend Ime Udoka.
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Jaylen Brown says he has not spoken to Ime Udoka since the suspension. Says he was confused when the news broke. “The best thing we can do is put our best foot forward.” – 12:44 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Jaylen Brown says he hasn’t talked to Ime Udoka, and that the team was “shocked and confused” at first, but that the information wasn’t really being shared with the team, so he didn’t have much of a comment on it. – 12:42 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Jaylen Brown says he has not spoken to Ime Udoka. “Initial reactions, I think we were all shocked, a little confused. A lot of the information wasn’t being shared with us or members of the team, so we can’t really comment on that.” – 12:42 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown on Ime Udoka allegiations: “We were all shocked by what was going on. A little confused. A lot of the information wasn’t being shared with us so we can’t really comment on it.” – 12:42 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jaylen Brown said he hasn’t talked with Ime Udoka: “We were all shocked with what’s going on, a little confused.” #Celtics – 12:42 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Brogdon says people build up a feud between he and Marcus Smart, but they’re going to end up playing together often.
“I’ve enjoyed being around him.” – 12:39 PM
Brogdon says people build up a feud between he and Marcus Smart, but they’re going to end up playing together often.
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Malcolm Brogdon on playing with Marcus Smart: “I think we can be the best defensive backcourt in the league.” – 12:32 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Malcolm Brogdon on Ime Udoka situation: “It’s been difficult for everybody. Adjustments are being made.” – 12:31 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Mazzulla said he has spoken with Ime Udoka since his suspension was announced. #Celtics – 12:19 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Ime Udoka suspension a tough cover for sports media focused on scoops, relationships and speed when the most important thing right now is accountability and getting this story right:
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
From the weekend at @HeavyOnSports:
Still stunned and wondering about the Ime Udoka situation? So are some former Celtics.
Meanwhile, a corporate PR person who deals with crisis management says the club is doing things by the book.
bit.ly/3dJtWQR – 10:48 AM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
New @RealGM Radio podcast! @Jared Weiss and I go in-depth on the Celtics. Ime Udoka's suspension, Robert Williams' extended absence, Grant Williams' contract negotiations and much more :
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
New @RealGM Radio podcast! @Jared Weiss and I go in-depth on the Celtics. Ime Udoka's suspension, Robert Williams' extended absence, Grant Williams' contract negotiations and much more
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
New @RealGM Radio podcast! @Jared Weiss and I go in-depth on the Celtics. Ime Udoka's suspension, Robert Williams' extended absence, Grant Williams' contract negotiations and much more-
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
New @RealGM Radio podcast! @Jared Weiss and I go in-depth on the Celtics. Ime Udoka's suspension, Robert Williams' extended absence, Grant Williams' contract negotiations and much more:
Bobby Manning: Smart said players were operating under Udoka’s coaching until they were caught off guard this week. Udoka had come to see him in LA. -via Twitter @RealBobManning / September 26, 2022
The deeper they got into the playoffs, the greater the need for a player who can stay grounded in the eye of the storm. It’s why the Celtics reportedly went after Kevin Durant, offering Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and a draft pick to Brooklyn according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Considering Smart’s name has been the first name to pop up in Celtics trade talks for years, it was easy for him to tune the rumors out. “For someone who’s always talked about in trade talks, I didn’t really pay too much mind to that. Until it actually happens, I don’t believe it,” Smart said of the rumors. “We can sit here and say this person said this, but we don’t even know who said it. It’s like a telephone game. By the time it gets back to you, you don’t know what changed and who said what. Until it actually happens, I try to pay trade rumors no mind.” -via The Athletic / September 14, 2022
Now the Celtics will return fully loaded, aiming for a smoother regular season and a less treacherous path toward a repeat finals trip. With training camp just a few weeks away, Smart only has a few more nights of sleepless remorse before he has no choice but to move forward. “I am glad to be able to say we have the team still together,” Smart said. “We made a run and we left a little bit on the table. We want to run it back.” -via The Athletic / September 14, 2022
Brian Robb: Jayson Tatum on reaction to Ime Udoka suspension: “I guess I feel like everybody else. It’s a lot to process. Unexpected especially coming into the season when you feel a certain way…It’s just a lot if I’m being honest.” -via Twitter @BrianTRobb / September 26, 2022
Chris Mannix: Jaylen Brown: “I wish we had more details [about the Udoka suspension]. From what we know, it’s hard to make a decision whether it’s consensual or not … I guess there is more to it, possibly. We don’t know.” -via Twitter @SIChrisMannix / September 26, 2022
