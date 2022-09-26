Michael Malone wants Nikola Jokic to be more of a leader

Harrison Wind: Michael Malone wants Nikola Jokic to be even more of a leader this season: “Everybody is waiting for him to say something, and when he does it has a profound impact… I want him to be more vocal in the locker room, I want him to be more vocal in huddles.”
Source: Twitter @HarrisonWind
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Aaron Gordon on Nikola Jokic’s leadership.
“Jokic is a vocal leader. It may not look like it but he is.” pic.twitter.com/LxL6Xd8Gya – 1:43 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Christian Braun says his goal is to win a rotation spot. No indication from Michael Malone on where he stands right now. – 1:10 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Christian Braun and Jack White following Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. Christian walked up to the podium and told Jack, “They’re not gonna have any questions for us.” Lol pic.twitter.com/vj3FOmw4mn – 1:07 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Nikola said he wants to be the Tim Duncan of the Nuggets.
Went on to say that he’ll need to win a couple of championships in order to fulfill those shoes.
Jokic is here to stay. pic.twitter.com/AC4ouWYdLr – 1:02 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nikola Jokic, when asked about fast break take foul rule change, said, “it is stupid”. – 1:00 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic both said neither of them work on their chemistry. Everything you see on the court is natural and all read and reacting. Insane. – 12:59 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Nikola Jokic on signing the extension to be with the Nuggets.
“It’s nice to be here. I like the city, organization and the people.”
Jokic said the goal is to retire in Denver. pic.twitter.com/hzUVdYJeBC – 12:56 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Jokic: I wanted to be the Tim Duncan of the Denver Nuggets but I need a couple of championships to be him. – 12:55 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
I asked both Murray and Jokic about the 5 games Murray-Porter-Gordon-Jokic were all playing together.
Murray: “I remember beating the Clippers and thinking no one can beat us.”
Jokic: “I do not remember brother.” – 12:55 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic: “I want to be the Tim Duncan of the Denver Nuggets, but I need to win a couple championships to be him.” – 12:55 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Nikola Jokic said he and Jamal Murray have not played with each other yet as Jokic just got back
Went on to say their chemistry has always been natural. They’ve never spoke or discussed what eachother is doing, they just play. pic.twitter.com/y7eVsTE730 – 12:52 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Nikola Jokic on being more vocal.
“Need a little bit of time to get back to speaking English and then I will get back to being a bit more vocal.” pic.twitter.com/etozmhiQF8 – 12:49 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Nikola Jokic said he told Jamal Murray, “if you’re not ready, do not come back.”
Said he planned to not have him mentally so he just went out and played. pic.twitter.com/8wcrFpoRXo – 12:48 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Nikola Jokic said that he feels he has had time to rest.
Said he doesn’t typically take much time off anyway. pic.twitter.com/e1XOaUiR3k – 12:47 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Joker walks off the podium to go get grapes before he and Jamal get their press conference under way. pic.twitter.com/3kiCZkF4EN – 12:45 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic is really a great teammate. pic.twitter.com/wINQFstznA – 12:45 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray won’t play in all five preseason games. Michael Malone and Calvin Booth will meet with Denver’s training staff tomorrow to make a plan for Jokic, Murray, Michael Porter Jr. early this preseason/season. – 11:59 AM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone wants Nikola Jokic to be even more of a leader this season: “Everybody is waiting for him to say something, and when he does it has a profound impact…I want him to be more vocal in the locker room, I want him to be more vocal in huddles.” – 11:56 AM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
One thing that has surprised me is Calvin Booth does not feel that having extra creators is needed.
He said the trade of Morris & Barton does not mean they need more creators & with Jokic, there is no need for a true point guard.
Backcourt creation is less important to him. – 11:54 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
Calvin Booth: Whenever you have Nikola Jokic, you don’t necessarily need a Chris Paul, or a true point guard. Said his guiding philosophy is to find versatile players. – 11:54 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone just called Zeke Nnaji “an NBA big” and that he isn’t a small forward and won’t ever be a small forward.
Think he’s going to be big at the 5 this year. – 11:53 AM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone on going to San Diego for training camp: “When we have a practice facility that has two courts, we’ll be staying here and training at altitude.” – 11:50 AM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone on Jamal Murray: “He’s got that confidence back. He’s got that swagger back.” – 11:47 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
Malone, on Joker arriving just before media day.
“He’s milking the shot clock.” – 11:46 AM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone on Bones Hyland: “What he showed me this summer is he’s willing to grow up, he’s willing to mature.” – 11:43 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone:
“Our goal this year is to be a top five defense…there’s a direct correlation between defending and winning…we can’t be 24th in paint defense.” – 11:42 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone: “Our goal this year is to be a top-5 defense.”
They were 15th last season. – 11:41 AM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone: “Our goal this year is to be a top-5 defense.” – 11:41 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone on a different feeling from last year to this year:
“What I feel is different is a tremendous group of leaders, guys being vocal, and guys being connected.”
Said the team played paintball on Friday, activities like that they haven’t done before. – 11:38 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone: “I don’t think people understand the importance of Bruce Brown.” – 11:36 AM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone: “I don’t think people understand the importance that Bruce Brown is going to bring to this team.” – 11:36 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone says both Jamal Murray and MPJ look really good. With Jamal, he says he’s moving good with no hesitation. Malone says they’re going to be “smart” with easing them in, just as they will with Nikola and Vlatko after EuroBasket. That includes a lighter load at camp. – 11:35 AM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone on Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr: He says both look great in workouts but Denver will be “smart” and monitor them close. Stresses the team they are now won’t be the team they are in April and the playoffs. – 11:35 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone on the returns of Murray and MPJ:
“We’re going to be smart about this…I think it’s really important for everybody to know that Jamal hasn’t played in a long time…[Mike has been out] since the 9th game.”
Said that Murray and MPJ will both be ramped up. – 11:35 AM
Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey
#Nuggets coach Michael Malone on Jamal Murray & MPJ and how they are ramping them up: “They both look good. They both look confident. We’re going to be smart about this.” – 11:35 AM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Michael Malone said “the team in November will not be the same team in the playoffs” in respect to bringing Murray and Porter back from injury. The goal is clearly to be ready for the playoffs and not as much about regular season wins.
He did not say this in terms of trades. – 11:35 AM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone speaking at Media Day says he was in a hit-and-run accident with a truck last week. He was driving home with Ryan Bowen. A guy hit him and tried to leave the scene on foot. – 11:31 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone shares that the summer was great, other than getting into a hit-and-run crash last week.
He and Ryan Bowen (who was also in the car) are okay. – 11:31 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone says he was in a hit-and-run last week. The guy took off running after his car didn’t work. Says he’s fine. And media day is off. – 11:31 AM
Duvalier Johnson: Aaron Gordon on having Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray “I feel like I’m going to fly under the radar. That’s how I like to get my buckets anyway.” Said it will be nice to have those dogs back. -via Twitter @DuvalierJohnson / September 26, 2022
Michael Singer: Asked Nikola Jokic if he wants to retire as a #Nugget: “That’s the goal.” -via Twitter @msinger / September 26, 2022
Harrison Wind: Nikola Jokic on the league eliminating the transition take foul: “I think it’s stupid.” -via Twitter @HarrisonWind / September 26, 2022
