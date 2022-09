Mikal Bridges on Jae Crowder trade situation: It sucks but it's just how the business goes

John Gambadoro: The Phoenix Suns had multiple conversations with the Nets this offseason but none in the last couple of weeks. The Suns were never out of it because they were never really in it. Nets were always insistent the return had to be better than what Utah got for Gobert. Mikal Bridges was never offered because no formal offer was ever made from Phoenix nor was there a proposal made by the Nets. The Suns simply did not have what Brooklyn wanted – were told several times they did not have what it would take to get a deal done. -via Twitter / August 24, 2022