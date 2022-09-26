Nikola Jokic: I want to be the Tim Duncan of the Nuggets

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Aaron Gordon on Nikola Jokic’s leadership.
“Jokic is a vocal leader. It may not look like it but he is.” pic.twitter.com/LxL6Xd8Gya – 1:43 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Aaron Gordon on having Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray
“I feel like I’m going to fly under the radar. That’s how I like to get my buckets anyway.”
Said it will be nice to have those dogs back. pic.twitter.com/3Yb8cPCEVh – 1:42 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Christian Braun and Jack White following Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. Christian walked up to the podium and told Jack, “They’re not gonna have any questions for us.” Lol pic.twitter.com/vj3FOmw4mn – 1:07 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Nikola said he wants to be the Tim Duncan of the Nuggets.
Went on to say that he’ll need to win a couple of championships in order to fulfill those shoes.
Jokic is here to stay. pic.twitter.com/AC4ouWYdLr – 1:02 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nikola Jokic, when asked about fast break take foul rule change, said, “it is stupid”. – 1:00 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic both said neither of them work on their chemistry. Everything you see on the court is natural and all read and reacting. Insane. – 12:59 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Nikola Jokic on signing the extension to be with the Nuggets.
“It’s nice to be here. I like the city, organization and the people.”
Jokic said the goal is to retire in Denver. pic.twitter.com/hzUVdYJeBC – 12:56 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Jokic: I wanted to be the Tim Duncan of the Denver Nuggets but I need a couple of championships to be him. – 12:55 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
I asked both Murray and Jokic about the 5 games Murray-Porter-Gordon-Jokic were all playing together.
Murray: “I remember beating the Clippers and thinking no one can beat us.”
Jokic: “I do not remember brother.” – 12:55 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic: “I want to be the Tim Duncan of the Denver Nuggets, but I need to win a couple championships to be him.” – 12:55 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Nikola Jokic said he and Jamal Murray have not played with each other yet as Jokic just got back
Went on to say their chemistry has always been natural. They’ve never spoke or discussed what eachother is doing, they just play. pic.twitter.com/y7eVsTE730 – 12:52 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Nikola Jokic on being more vocal.
“Need a little bit of time to get back to speaking English and then I will get back to being a bit more vocal.” pic.twitter.com/etozmhiQF8 – 12:49 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Nikola Jokic said he told Jamal Murray, “if you’re not ready, do not come back.”
Said he planned to not have him mentally so he just went out and played. pic.twitter.com/8wcrFpoRXo – 12:48 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Nikola Jokic said that he feels he has had time to rest.
Said he doesn’t typically take much time off anyway. pic.twitter.com/e1XOaUiR3k – 12:47 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Joker walks off the podium to go get grapes before he and Jamal get their press conference under way. pic.twitter.com/3kiCZkF4EN – 12:45 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic is really a great teammate. pic.twitter.com/wINQFstznA – 12:45 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray won’t play in all five preseason games. Michael Malone and Calvin Booth will meet with Denver’s training staff tomorrow to make a plan for Jokic, Murray, Michael Porter Jr. early this preseason/season. – 11:59 AM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone wants Nikola Jokic to be even more of a leader this season: “Everybody is waiting for him to say something, and when he does it has a profound impact…I want him to be more vocal in the locker room, I want him to be more vocal in huddles.” – 11:56 AM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
One thing that has surprised me is Calvin Booth does not feel that having extra creators is needed.
He said the trade of Morris & Barton does not mean they need more creators & with Jokic, there is no need for a true point guard.
Backcourt creation is less important to him. – 11:54 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
Malone, on Joker arriving just before media day.
“He’s milking the shot clock.” – 11:46 AM
