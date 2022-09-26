Pascal Siakam: I want to be a Top-5 player in the league

Josh Lewenberg: Pascal Siakam: “I just feel like it was time to take another step… After the year that I had, there’s so much I can get better on… I want to be a top-5 player in the league. I want to be one of the best and I’ll do whatever it takes to get there. I’m ready for it. It’s time”
Source: Twitter @JLew1050
Source: Twitter @JLew1050
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
StatMuse @statmuse
Pascal Siakam already has a well rounded NBA resume:
— MIP
— All-Star
— 2x All-NBA
— NBA Champion
Top ___ player in the league. pic.twitter.com/REreHuL9QS – 12:52 PM
Pascal Siakam already has a well rounded NBA resume:
— MIP
— All-Star
— 2x All-NBA
— NBA Champion
Top ___ player in the league. pic.twitter.com/REreHuL9QS – 12:52 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
“I want to be a top-five player in the league,” Pascal Siakam on his logical next step coming off his second all-NBA season. – 12:43 PM
“I want to be a top-five player in the league,” Pascal Siakam on his logical next step coming off his second all-NBA season. – 12:43 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Pascal Siakam: “I just feel like it was time to take another step… After the year that I had, there’s so much I can get better on… I want to be a top-5 player in the league. I want to be one of the best and I’ll do whatever it takes to get there. I’m ready for it. It’s time” – 12:40 PM
Pascal Siakam: “I just feel like it was time to take another step… After the year that I had, there’s so much I can get better on… I want to be a top-5 player in the league. I want to be one of the best and I’ll do whatever it takes to get there. I’m ready for it. It’s time” – 12:40 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
“It’s about time … he embodies what our organization is about,” Pascal Siakam on Raptors adding Rico Hines in off-season. – 12:34 PM
“It’s about time … he embodies what our organization is about,” Pascal Siakam on Raptors adding Rico Hines in off-season. – 12:34 PM
More on this storyline
Eric Koreen: Toronto Metropolitan University announces a donation from @pskills43 allowed law students to get paid work experience with frontline organizations that assist Indigenous, racialized and other equity-deserving communities who face various systemic barriers. -via Twitter @ekoreen / September 22, 2022
Eric Koreen: Toronto Metropolitan University announces a donation from @Pascal Siakam allowed law students to get paid work experience with frontline organizations that assist Indigenous, racialized and other equity-deserving communities who face various systemic barriers. -via Twitter @ekoreen / September 21, 2022
The forum featured former NBA stars like Congolese-American Dikembe Mutombo, WNBA sensation Chiney Ogwumike who is of Nigerian origin, and current Toronto Raptors power forward Pascal Siakam, a Cameroonian who caught the attention of scouts at a Basketball Without Borders camp in South Africa. -via Yahoo! / September 20, 2022
<div class=”veeseoRA2VW”></div>
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.