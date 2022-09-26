Pascal Siakam: I want to be a Top-5 player in the league

Josh Lewenberg: Pascal Siakam: “I just feel like it was time to take another step… After the year that I had, there’s so much I can get better on… I want to be a top-5 player in the league. I want to be one of the best and I’ll do whatever it takes to get there. I’m ready for it. It’s time”
StatMuse @statmuse
Pascal Siakam already has a well rounded NBA resume:
— MIP
— All-Star
— 2x All-NBA
— NBA Champion
Top ___ player in the league. pic.twitter.com/REreHuL9QS12:52 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange
“I want to be a top-five player in the league,” Pascal Siakam on his logical next step coming off his second all-NBA season. – 12:43 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Pascal Siakam: “I just feel like it was time to take another step… After the year that I had, there’s so much I can get better on… I want to be a top-5 player in the league. I want to be one of the best and I’ll do whatever it takes to get there. I’m ready for it. It’s time” – 12:40 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
“It’s about time … he embodies what our organization is about,” Pascal Siakam on Raptors adding Rico Hines in off-season. – 12:34 PM

