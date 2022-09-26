Patrick Beverley: Russell Westbrook has been my best friend since trade to Lakers

Dave McMenamin: Patrick Beverley told ESPN that Russell Westbrook has been his “best friend” on the team since being traded to the Lakers this summer. Says they both come in to train before 7 a.m. and spend time in the gym together
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James give Russell Westbrook a vote of confidence with his fit pic.twitter.com/1LHyttTd6V – 2:42 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Rob Pelinka on if Russell Westbrook will be with the Lakers through the whole season pic.twitter.com/SOkHnizMuD – 2:32 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Darvin Ham on how he’ll decide who starts in the backcourt, including Westbrook: “Guys that who are going out there to get stops. He’s told me personally he’s going to commit to that side of the ball. That’s what camp is for. We’ll see.” – 2:30 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Darvin Ham on if Russell Westbrook is the definitive starter this season? Ham say it’s early but said “we have a lot of options.” pic.twitter.com/qX4RW4gZLv – 2:21 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Darvin Ham said plan is to have a “one in” offense, to always have a threat near the rim then spacing around them “to make it hard to double.” Anthony Davis on the left block is one offensive focus, plus LeBron at the elbow and more Westbrook post ups. – 2:20 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
If LAL’s wing depth isn’t as prominent as its guard depth, Rob Pelinka said Patrick Beverley (who can guard up positions) and Dennis Schroder can mitigate some of that with their aggression and activity. Also cited Juan Toscano-Anderson’s toughness as fitting Darvin Ham’s style. – 2:15 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
When Rob Pelinka was asked how committed they are to Russell Westbrook, Pelinka said “for any player on our team, you always have to be reevaluating our roster.” But Pelinka expressed confidence in how Westbrook will play this season – 2:14 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Pushed by @Bill Plaschke if he can commit to Russell Westbrook’s future on the team, Pelinka said he will be looking at the roster and opportunities to upgrade. But adds Westbrook is one of the great players in the game, and Ham will bring “another level” out of him this year. – 2:13 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
“We’re a ways away,” Ham says when asked about who starts in the backcourt, specifically regarding Westbrook. Lots of options. No commitment to having him start. BK – 2:11 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Darvin Ham said it’s too early to break down the depth chart. But when I asked if Russell Westbrook is the definitive starter this season, Ham said “we have a lot of options.” – 2:10 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Darvin Ham said he has not determined a starting lineup yet when asked about Russell Westbrook starting or coming off the bench. – 2:07 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Darvin Ham when asked if Russell Westbrook will start: “We’re a ways away. We’ve got several options.” – 2:06 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Darvin Ham on if Russell Westbrook is a definitive starter: “We’re a ways away. We have several options.” – 2:06 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Rob Pelinka on Russell Westbrook: “He has reflected that all offseason — that he’s all in.” – 2:06 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Rob Pelinka said he and Jeanie Buss, Darvin Ham and others have met with Russell Westbrook several times this offseason and they believe he is indeed “all in” this season. – 2:06 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
“Russ has been great all offseason… Russ is an extremely competitive player and person… and he has reflected that all offseason that he’s all-in to win,” Rob Pelinka on Westbrook relationship. – 2:06 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Patrick Beverley told ESPN that Russell Westbrook has been his “best friend” on the team since being traded to the Lakers this summer. Says they both come in to train before 7 a.m. and spend time in the gym together – 1:56 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook are officially running it back. pic.twitter.com/fnSYzAXK48 – 1:45 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Who would’ve thought LeBron, AD and Westbrook would be here together for another media day? pic.twitter.com/zoyDncRcfP – 1:41 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Russell Westbrook at Lakers Media Day. pic.twitter.com/yNzctzmgX5 – 1:39 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Peyton Watson on Russell Westbrook
He’s one of the most intense players that this league has ever seen.
Said the conversation continues to be around the work that needs to be put in. pic.twitter.com/66ShI65XzT – 1:36 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Peyton Watson said he played against KD, Kyrie, PG, and his “big bro” Westbrook this summer. – 1:33 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Peyton Watson said that Russell Westbrook is his big bro and mentor. pic.twitter.com/cpayat7RWg – 1:33 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss our questions for Lakers Media Day today, and a Westbrook interview where he discusses feeling wanted (or not), coming home, doing what it takes to win, and more. #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/rus… – 11:07 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Russell Westbrook on eve of Lakers training camp: ‘I’m all-in on whatever it takes for this team to win’
cbssports.com/nba/news/russe… – 9:49 AM
Russell Westbrook on eve of Lakers training camp: ‘I’m all-in on whatever it takes for this team to win’
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Westbrook says he’s ‘all-in on whatever it takes for this team to win’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/09/26/wes… – 9:02 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
There are no assurances that Russell Westbrook will be a starter for these Los Angeles Lakers, nor assurances that he’ll remain this season. Nevertheless, he promises this: “I’m all-in on whatever it takes for this team to win.” Story on ESPN+: tinyurl.com/yuwzp4mc – 7:51 PM
Patrick Beverley @patbev21
Training Camp is here. 🙏🏾🙏🏾 for all hoopers to have a healthy training camp. Can’t wait for some good bump🏀🏀🏀 – 2:56 PM
More on this storyline
Sources said the Lakers hope to use Beverley as a defender against top-level wings, while using a player like Schroder to chase high-movement point guards such as Ja Morant and Stephen Curry. The team, though, will undoubtedly have to use small lineups as currently constructed. -via Los Angeles Times / September 19, 2022
With Westbrook poised to remain a Laker when new coach Darvin Ham opens his first training camp as L.A.’s new coach, sources say Beverley is regarded internally by the club as a 3-and-D wing and not as a point guard at this stage of his career. The Lakers, in other words, see Westbrook and Schröder as their point guards as of Sept. 18 … and the likes of Beverley, Kendrick Nunn, Austin Reaves and Lonnie Walker IV as 2s and 3s. -via marcstein.substack.com / September 19, 2022
Melissa Rohlin: Rob Pelinka was asked how committed the Lakers are to Russ. He said if they need to upgrade the roster, they will. But he added that he thinks Russ is “a great part of our team,” adding he thinks Ham is gonna bring out the best in him. -via Twitter @melissarohlin / September 26, 2022
Mike Trudell: Darvin Ham on Russell Westbrook: “He’s been awesome. Everything that I’ve asked of him he’s done (throughout the summer). Everything has been about being selfless, being team-oriented, defense.” Role has yet to be determined (starter vs. off bench). “We have several options.” -via Twitter @LakersReporter / September 26, 2022
Kurt Helin: Darvin Ham would not to commit to Westbrook as a starter, emphasizes that players who play defense and play hard will get the minutes. “That’s what camp is for… we’ll see.” -via Twitter @basketballtalk / September 26, 2022
