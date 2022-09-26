PJ Tucker: James Harden and me were trying to move to Philadelphia the year before

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
So, why did PJ Tucker leave the Heat to join the #Sixers? He explained that at media day today. sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/09/26/pj-… via @SixersWire #NBA – 1:17 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
James Harden opened up today about going through dark times as he was recovering from his hamstring injury that has held him back in the past #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/09/26/six… via @SixersWire – 12:48 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
P.J. Tucker: Actually tried to get back together with James Harden last year. Sixers “checked all the boxes” for him — priority is contention at this stage of his career. – 12:45 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
PJ Tucker on making the move to Philadelphia: “Honestly, me and James were trying to come the year before” – 12:44 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
PJ Tucker says he and James Harden were trying to come to Philly 2 seasons ago. – 12:44 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Harrell on whether he was recruited by James Harden: “I don’t know what you talking about, man. Isn’t that called tampering?” – 12:08 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers media day: Harden had ‘dark moments’ in recent years; Embiid says he ‘feels great’; Jae Crowder trade rumors inquirer.com/sixers/live/si… via @phillyinquirer – 11:46 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
What did Joel Embiid and James Harden think of the PJ Tucker addition? They spoke on it at media day today. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/09/26/jam… via @SixersWire – 11:26 AM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Danuel House on Harden “That’s my guy, that’s my guy.”
Says Harden is a selfless guy, does a lot of good deeds and doesn’t ask for credit.
Says Harden didn’t recruit him to come to the Sixers; he naturally wanted to come to the team. – 11:25 AM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Danuel House Jr. calls James Harden “his dude,” describes Harden as a “selfless guy” — has plenty of praise for him as a person and teammate. – 11:24 AM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
James Harden indicates he roots for players more than teams but, “I do love what the Eagles are doing” – 11:06 AM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Embiid makes sure to credit Harden, sitting next to him, for their ability to add guys in the offseason to improve the team: “All of that stuff would not be happening if it wasn’t for him” – 11:04 AM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Joel Embiid, asked about his pick-and-roll chemistry with James Harden, almost immediately switches the focus to the defensive side of the ball. “Obviously our pick and roll was almost unstoppable…Our focus is on defense. We aim to be the best defensive team in the league.” – 10:58 AM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
James Harden was asked how much weight he lost over the summer and joked a hundred pounds. He was then asked a second time for a more serious answer, and said “100 pounds. Tweet that.”
So I did. – 10:55 AM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
James Harden was asked about his weight loss over the summer.
“100 pounds. Tweet that.” – 10:54 AM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
James Harden quips he lost “100 pounds” this summer.
Harden said this summer was a big one for him with focusing on his body, health. – 10:54 AM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
James Harden says (with a grin) that he lost “100 pounds. Tweet that” – 10:54 AM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
When asked how much weight he lost:
Harden: 100 pounds. Tweet that. – 10:54 AM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
James Harden says this summer was great for the #Sixers to get to know each other and build chemistry. Says the team spent a lot of time together. – 10:53 AM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Harden: “We didn’t spend as much time together as I wanted to because Joel likes to be by himself.”
Embiid laughs and facepalms. – 10:53 AM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Doc Rivers describes Tobias Harris’ mindset last year after the acquisition of James Harden as “I’m gonna buy in. I’m gonna be a star in my role. I’m gonna teach all the other players you have to make some sacrifices if you want to win.”
“Now he has to do it again,” Doc says. – 10:19 AM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Rivers says the team is very confident in the team’s offense, and that they have to get better on defense.
Morey says he cannot comment on the league’s investigation into tampering with PJ Tucker. “I think the league office does a great job.” – 10:13 AM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Daryl Morey says the PJ Tucker investigation is ongoing so he doesn’t have any comment on that #Sixers – 10:12 AM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Rivers: “We had a targeted summer and we hit pretty much everything we were looking for.” Sixers added depth, toughness and defense around the Embiid-Harden core. – 10:08 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The 76ers announce PJ Tucker had an arthroscopic surgery on his left knee during the offseason, and that he will be ready to participate in training camp tomorrow in Charleston, S.C. – 10:03 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Bam Adebayo on losing PJ Tucker and sliding somebody into the front-court:
“We always find a way. That’s the Miami Heat way. That’s our culture.”
“PJ’s not with us no more, so we have to learn how to adapt to that.” – 10:02 AM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
PJ Tucker had an orthoscopic procedure on his left knee, per the Sixers. They say he has been cleared for on-court work and will participate in training camp. – 10:00 AM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Sixers announce PJ Tucker had an arthroscopic procedure on his knee. He is cleared for on-court work and will participate in training camp in Charleston – 9:57 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler on losing PJ Tucker:
“He’s a traitor. I tell him everyday.” – 9:35 AM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
My favorite Rockets media day moment is and will always be James Harden singing “This is what you came for” when he took the podium in 2016 – 12:48 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Jae Crowder can be a great fit for the 2022-23 Miami Heat. He easily can have the same role as PJ Tucker had last season, as a defensive anchor next to Bam Adebayo. It will be kind of surprise if the Heat will not make a move for Bossman. #heatculture – 5:00 PM
Gina Mizell: James Harden acknowledges “mentally, it was very, very difficult for me” the past couple seasons with the hamstring troubles. “A lot of dark moments, which I’ve never really went through.” -via Twitter @ginamizell / September 26, 2022
Kristian Winfield: Kevin Durant on why he made the trade request: “It was a lot of uncertainty around our team last year. I committed to this organization for 4 years last summer with the idea that we were gonna be playing with that group (KD Kyrie & James Harden).” -via Twitter @Krisplashed / September 26, 2022
Noah Levick: James Harden: Goal is to “win as many championships as I can here.” Also notes he’s taking things a “year at a time.” -via Twitter @NoahLevick / September 26, 2022
Keith Pompey: #Sixers coach Doc Rivers on P.J. Tucker having knee surgery: “We’re not that concerned by it. Listen, he’s a guy that we are really looking forward to having in the fold, and we’re going to keep him healthy all year. That’s the goal.” -via Twitter @PompeyOnSixers / September 26, 2022
Matisse Thybulle’s role in Philadelphia could be marginalized now with the additions of PJ Tucker, De’Anthony Melton, and Danuel House. Still, he’s one of their best trade assets outside of their main rotation since they can’t trade any first-round picks right now. Thybulle could be a difference maker on the defensive end for the Suns though his three-point shooting struggles could limit his minutes. A package of Thybulle and another salary filler like Furkan Korkmaz or Georges Niang could make sense. If the Suns don’t want Thybulle, perhaps he can be rerouted to a third team while still getting a veteran forward back. For example, perhaps the Spurs would beinterested in Thybulle while sending back the Suns a veteran like Josh Richardson or Doug McDermott. -via HoopsHype / September 26, 2022
Austin Krell: PJ Tucker had an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee. He’s been cleared for on-court work and will participate in training camp, the team says. -via Twitter @NBAKrell / September 26, 2022
