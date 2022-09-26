Ricky Rubio hopeful to return by December

Tom Withers: Ricky Rubio said he’ll “hopefully” be ready to play by December, but doesn’t want to put timeline on his return from knee injury.
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Ricky Rubio said he has an internal timeline, but it continues to change. He doesn’t want to put a date just yet on his return. “Hopefully December, but who knows? […] When I’m back I’ll be 120%.” pic.twitter.com/xigJ2DkKOB – 1:29 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs Ricky Rubio on his return from torn ACL: “Hopefully December but who knows” – 1:24 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs Ricky Rubio looking really trim at media day. Will see how his workouts go in next 2-3 weeks. “I’m going to take my time” pic.twitter.com/SyyqroRtZa – 1:21 PM
Chris Fedor: #Cavs Ricky Rubio said he has a timeline in his mind for when he wants to be back following a torn ACL, but it changes every week, with each step. He said the 10-12 month recovery timeline is what the doctors keep going with at this point. He suffered the injury late December -via Twitter @ChrisFedor / September 26, 2022
Mitchell was more than excited to play with Rubio again and said that he learned a lot from the Spanish player. “He [Rubio] really helped me lock in on the little details as far as my work, as far as my craft, as far as the possession game,” said Mitchell in the Cavaliers’ introductory press conference. “Just being able to watch him lead our team from the point guard position and allowing me to kinda take the reins as a young guy, which I didn’t even expect coming into the league, and just kinda teaching me the little things throughout the game,” Mitchell continued. -via BasketNews / September 16, 2022
New Cleveland Cavalier Donovan Mitchell says he’s super excited to be reunited with former Utah Jazz teammate Ricky Rubio. (Via Cleveland Cavaliers): “He really helped me lock in on the little details as far as my work, as far as my craft, as far as the possession game. Just being able to watch him lead our team from the point guard position and allowing me to kinda take the reins as a young guy, which I didn’t even expect coming into the league and just kinda teaching me the little things throughout the game. I’m forever grateful for Ricky Rubio, and to be back here with him, he’s a little bit older now, but he’s still the lighthearted fun guy that I’ve always known. I’ve gone to Spain to see him and hung out with him. So to be back here with him is truly special.” -via TalkBasket / September 15, 2022
