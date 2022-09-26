Rob Pelinka: Russell Westbrook is a great part of our team

Melissa Rohlin: Rob Pelinka was asked how committed the Lakers are to Russ. He said if they need to upgrade the roster, they will. But he added that he thinks Russ is “a great part of our team,” adding he thinks Ham is gonna bring out the best in him.
Rob Pelinka on if Russell Westbrook will be with the Lakers through the whole season pic.twitter.com/SOkHnizMuD – 2:32 PM
Darvin Ham on how he’ll decide who starts in the backcourt, including Westbrook: “Guys that who are going out there to get stops. He’s told me personally he’s going to commit to that side of the ball. That’s what camp is for. We’ll see.” – 2:30 PM
Rob Pelinka says that Dennis Schroder is dealing with a visa issue that could cause him to miss up to the first week of camp. Troy Brown Jr. (back) and Lonnie Walker (ankle) have minor injuries the team is monitoring going into camp. – 2:22 PM
Dennis Schröder is not at Lakers Media Day as he works through visa issues, which Rob Pelinka said was normal and expected. – 2:22 PM
Rob Pelinka said he hopes Dennis Schroder arrives “within the next week” because he’s getting his visa situated. Pelinka also announced minor injuries for Lonnie Walker (ankle) and Troy Brown Jr. (back). Kendrick Nunn has been cleared for all drills. – 2:21 PM
Darvin Ham on if Russell Westbrook is the definitive starter this season? Ham say it’s early but said “we have a lot of options.” pic.twitter.com/qX4RW4gZLv – 2:21 PM
Rob Pelinka addressee the rumors of Lakers trades and trading draft picks this offseason. He said he will make a trade, including draft picks, to improve the team if it’s the right deal. pic.twitter.com/f8cBmZSVRr – 2:21 PM
Darvin Ham said plan is to have a “one in” offense, to always have a threat near the rim then spacing around them “to make it hard to double.” Anthony Davis on the left block is one offensive focus, plus LeBron at the elbow and more Westbrook post ups. – 2:20 PM
Rob Pelinka: “LeBron committed to our organization. We’re going to commit to him.” Pelinka stressed that team is willing to trade their draft picks, but that it has to be the right deal – 2:20 PM
State of the Lakers from Darvin Ham and Rob Pelinka. pic.twitter.com/TQsnvgMC0Y – 2:17 PM
If LAL’s wing depth isn’t as prominent as its guard depth, Rob Pelinka said Patrick Beverley (who can guard up positions) and Dennis Schroder can mitigate some of that with their aggression and activity. Also cited Juan Toscano-Anderson’s toughness as fitting Darvin Ham’s style. – 2:15 PM
“We have one of the great players of all time on our team in LeBron James, and he committed to us long term (with contract extension)… we’re committed to putting the best team around LeBron as long as its a smart trade.” Lakers GM Rob Pelinka – 2:15 PM
Rob Pelinka on the Lakers potentially trading their picks: “Let me be abundantly clear … (LeBron) committed to our organization, we’re going to commit to him – including those picks – to see him to the finish line.” He emphasizes that they only get one shot to trade the picks. – 2:14 PM
When Rob Pelinka was asked how committed they are to Russell Westbrook, Pelinka said “for any player on our team, you always have to be reevaluating our roster.” But Pelinka expressed confidence in how Westbrook will play this season – 2:14 PM
Rob Pelinka says that the Lakers will do everything they can to improve the roster — including trading first-round picks — because of the commitment that LeBron James gave them this summer by signing an extension. – 2:14 PM
Rob Pelinka was asked how committed the Lakers are to Russ. He said if they need to upgrade the roster, they will. But he added that he thinks Russ is “a great part of our team,” adding he thinks Ham is gonna bring out the best in him. – 2:13 PM
Pushed by @Bill Plaschke if he can commit to Russell Westbrook’s future on the team, Pelinka said he will be looking at the roster and opportunities to upgrade. But adds Westbrook is one of the great players in the game, and Ham will bring “another level” out of him this year. – 2:13 PM
“We’re a ways away,” Ham says when asked about who starts in the backcourt, specifically regarding Westbrook. Lots of options. No commitment to having him start. BK – 2:11 PM
Lakers coach Darvin Ham said it’s too early to break down the depth chart. But when I asked if Russell Westbrook is the definitive starter this season, Ham said “we have a lot of options.” – 2:10 PM
Darvin Ham said he has not determined a starting lineup yet when asked about Russell Westbrook starting or coming off the bench. – 2:07 PM
Darvin Ham when asked if Russell Westbrook will start: “We’re a ways away. We’ve got several options.” – 2:06 PM
Darvin Ham on if Russell Westbrook is a definitive starter: “We’re a ways away. We have several options.” – 2:06 PM
Rob Pelinka said he and Jeanie Buss, Darvin Ham and others have met with Russell Westbrook several times this offseason and they believe he is indeed “all in” this season. – 2:06 PM
“Russ has been great all offseason… Russ is an extremely competitive player and person… and he has reflected that all offseason that he’s all-in to win,” Rob Pelinka on Westbrook relationship. – 2:06 PM
Rob Pelinka: “Darvin and I have spent hundreds of hours going over and over again how we want this team to reflect some of the qualities he stands for the most … Our Laker fans deserve one thing: “a team that’s going to compete the hardest (of any team) in the NBA.” – 2:04 PM
Rob Pelinka: “Our Laker fans deserve one thing: A team that’s going to compete the hardest in the NBA.” – 2:04 PM
Rob Pelinka and Darvin Ham are addressing the media pic.twitter.com/DJ6O3jpGjt – 2:01 PM
Patrick Beverley told ESPN that Russell Westbrook has been his “best friend” on the team since being traded to the Lakers this summer. Says they both come in to train before 7 a.m. and spend time in the gym together – 1:56 PM
LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook are officially running it back. pic.twitter.com/fnSYzAXK48 – 1:45 PM
Who would’ve thought LeBron, AD and Westbrook would be here together for another media day? pic.twitter.com/zoyDncRcfP – 1:41 PM
Russell Westbrook at Lakers Media Day. pic.twitter.com/yNzctzmgX5 – 1:39 PM
Peyton Watson on Russell Westbrook
He’s one of the most intense players that this league has ever seen.
Said the conversation continues to be around the work that needs to be put in. pic.twitter.com/66ShI65XzT – 1:36 PM
He’s one of the most intense players that this league has ever seen.
Peyton Watson said he played against KD, Kyrie, PG, and his “big bro” Westbrook this summer. – 1:33 PM
Peyton Watson said that Russell Westbrook is his big bro and mentor. pic.twitter.com/cpayat7RWg – 1:33 PM
Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss our questions for Lakers Media Day today, and a Westbrook interview where he discusses feeling wanted (or not), coming home, doing what it takes to win, and more. #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/rus… – 11:07 AM
Russell Westbrook on eve of Lakers training camp: ‘I’m all-in on whatever it takes for this team to win’
cbssports.com/nba/news/russe… – 9:49 AM
Westbrook says he’s ‘all-in on whatever it takes for this team to win’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/09/26/wes… – 9:02 AM
There are no assurances that Russell Westbrook will be a starter for these Los Angeles Lakers, nor assurances that he’ll remain this season. Nevertheless, he promises this: “I’m all-in on whatever it takes for this team to win.” Story on ESPN+: tinyurl.com/yuwzp4mc – 7:51 PM
Mike Trudell: Darvin Ham on Russell Westbrook: “He’s been awesome. Everything that I’ve asked of him he’s done (throughout the summer). Everything has been about being selfless, being team-oriented, defense.” Role has yet to be determined (starter vs. off bench). “We have several options.” -via Twitter @LakersReporter / September 26, 2022
Kurt Helin: Darvin Ham would not to commit to Westbrook as a starter, emphasizes that players who play defense and play hard will get the minutes. “That’s what camp is for… we’ll see.” -via Twitter @basketballtalk / September 26, 2022
Melissa Rohlin: Rob Pelinka on Russell Westbrook: “He has reflected that all offseason — that he’s all in.” -via Twitter @melissarohlin / September 26, 2022
