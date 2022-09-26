Robert Williams doesn't regret returning for Finals: I don't regret that s---

September 26, 2022

Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
My favorite part of Celtics media day was Rob Williams being asked if he made the right decision to come back in the playoffs: “I played in the Finals, homie. You win some, you lose some. … I don’t regret that shit.” – 4:34 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Horford said he, Grant and Luke will have to step up and he told Robert Williams to get his health right. They’ll hold it down without him. – 2:32 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Mark Williams on trying to bring a style similar to Boston’s Robert Williams and who he watches to add to his game: pic.twitter.com/M9op7VroVg1:53 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Rob Williams says he doesn’t regret his decision at all to play through pain in NBA Finals – 1:00 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Robert Williams says that his knee, which he and the organization thought would recover with rest during the offseason, never got to a place where he hoped it would – hence why he had surgery. He said he’s now 100 percent committed to his rehab to get back on the court. – 12:58 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Robert Williams says he had some “reoccurring problems” with his knee, which prompted the surgery. References the pain he played through at the end of last season. – 12:56 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Robert Williams said he started experiencing knee soreness recently. Said it’s tough to have surgery and go through rehab “but I’m ready for it.” #Celtics pic.twitter.com/tlkuSkOWJy12:56 PM

Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Robert Williams III says “there’s some reoccurring problems” with his knee, which led to the second surgery. He adds that news of the second surgery “took a toll on me mentally.” – 12:56 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Robert Williams says he had some recurring problems in the left knee. He says he’s just focused on the rehab and trying to get back. – 12:54 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Rob Williams on timing of knee surgery: “Just some recurring problems. It took a toll on me mentality.” – 12:54 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Robert Williams: “It was just some reoccurring problems. Obviously it took a toll on me mentally, wanting to be here.” – 12:54 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Robert Williams is coming to the podium: m.youtube.com/watch?v=jOZdo0…12:51 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
New @RealGM Radio podcast! @Jared Weiss and I go in-depth on the Celtics. Ime Udoka’s suspension, Robert Williams’ extended absence, Grant Williams’ contract negotiations and much more : basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/268743…12:21 AM
Tim Bontemps: Robert Williams says there was some “recurring problems” in his knee. He said it took a toll on him mentally but now he is focused on his rehab. -via Twitter @TimBontemps / September 26, 2022
Brian Robb: Rob Williams on deciding to have knee surgery: “It never got back to what it was.” Notes he played through a lot of pain last postseason. -via Twitter @BrianTRobb / September 26, 2022

