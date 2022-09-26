Russell Westbrook: 'I'm not even close to being done'

The Los Angeles Lakers star guard Russell Westbrook is confident that he’s nowhere close to running out of steam. “I’m not even close to being done,” Westbrook said. “I’m super grateful and blessed to be able to go compete year after year, and that’s all I can do is prepare myself, my mind, my body for as long as I play.”
Source: Erikas Polockas @ TalkBasket
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Russell Westbrook on eve of Lakers training camp: 'I'm all-in on whatever it takes for this team to win'
Russell Westbrook on eve of Lakers training camp: 'I'm all-in on whatever it takes for this team to win'
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Westbrook says he's 'all-in on whatever it takes for this team to win'
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
There are no assurances that Russell Westbrook will be a starter for these Los Angeles Lakers, nor assurances that he'll remain this season. Nevertheless, he promises this: "I'm all-in on whatever it takes for this team to win."
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
With Bogdanovic traded to DET, it feels like the Lakers trading Westbrook is now off the table. Will he be back… and maybe playing off the bench?
With Bogdanovic traded to DET, it feels like the Lakers trading Westbrook is now off the table. Will he be back… and maybe playing off the bench?
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I've been tweeting about how the specter of the 2023-24 repeater tax has loomed over Russell Westbrook trade negotiations for weeks now, so I finally decided to write it.
I've been tweeting about how the specter of the 2023-24 repeater tax has loomed over Russell Westbrook trade negotiations for weeks now, so I finally decided to write it.
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
With Bogdanovic traded to the Pistons, are the Lakers now officially sticking with Westbrook to start the season? Will he come off the bench?
With Bogdanovic traded to the Pistons, are the Lakers now officially sticking with Westbrook to start the season? Will he come off the bench?
Russell Westbrook was wearing a bucket hat, flip-flops and a smile inside the conference room in his Avenue of the Stars offices. Trade talks stalled, training camp on the cusp and Westbrook hardly had to consider the question: Do you feel wanted by the Los Angeles Lakers? “I don’t need to,” Westbrook told ESPN recently. “I need to just do my job. Whether I’m wanted or not doesn’t really matter. I think the most important thing is that I show up for work and I do the job like I’ve always done it: Be professional and go out and play my ass off and compete.” -via ESPN / September 25, 2022
Westbrook spoke of getting back to work in the gym sooner in the past offseason than he has ever done in his career, about a summer full of conversations with Lakers coach Darvin Ham, about a “connection” and “trust” with Ham’s vision to utilize him in a way that impacts winning on these Lakers. Maybe that’s as a starter or maybe it’s off the bench. “I’m all-in on whatever it takes for this team to win,” Westbrook said. “I’m prepared for whatever comes my way.” -via ESPN / September 25, 2022
He sure isn’t here to tell you that his and the Lakers’ debacle of a season caused him to have to fight to keep his confidence. “No, I didn’t have to fight that,” Westbrook said. “I had to fight my response on how it affects the people close to me. To me, that was the important part. Confidence is not something I lack. Yes, there were times last season that I wanted to play better — that I should’ve played better — but my confidence never wavers. Having bad games is part of the NBA, and I understand that. The only thing it affected for me was the impact that it had on the people closest to me — my mom, dad, wife, brother, close friends. We’ve never had to deal with that as a family. That was the most difficult thing — being booed in the arena and having my kids there.” -via ESPN / September 25, 2022
