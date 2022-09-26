Scottie Barnes: I've always seen myself as a point guard

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Jalen Green says he worked out and played pickup games with Scottie Barnes, Brandon Boston, Marjon Beauchamp, and Josh Christopher at Fresno for his camp. – 1:50 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
“I’m trying to fight for a championship and individually, really trying to take it to the next level, trying to take it to the next level, trying to make defensive teams, all stars” — Scottie Barnes on his hopes for his second year. – 11:53 AM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Scottie Barnes confirms he sees himself as a point guard. He says he went to FSU because they promised him the point guard spot. Safe to say he’ll see more playing time as a PG this year – 11:51 AM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Scottie Barnes: “I’ve always been a point guard but I feel like I can do it all, no matter what it is. I can play any position but I’ve always seen myself as a point guard.” – 11:51 AM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Rookie of the year Scottie Barnes is now a sophomore pic.twitter.com/mYdo6p7VHv – 11:48 AM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
“I don’t know what position he plays. Who knows what position he plays.” – Masai Ujiri on Scottie Barnes “He’s one of those players of the future, I see.” – 10:25 AM
More on this storyline
Josh Lewenberg: Barnes on his sophomore season: “My first goal is to continue to strive for success and keep winning, try to win a championship.” Individual goals? Scottie mentions making an All-Defensive team and becoming an all-star. -via Twitter @JLew1050 / September 26, 2022
Aaron Rose: Nick Nurse tells us Scottie Barnes will get some opportunities at the point guard. Scottie likes playing point guard, Nick says -via Twitter @AaronBenRose / September 26, 2022
Without Toronto offering Scottie Barnes and New Orleans offering Brandon Ingram, neither team would land Durant in Brooklyn’s eyes. As for Miami and Phoenix, Durant’s preferred destinations at the beginning of his trade request, neither team had the assets Brooklyn’s sought from the outset and would’ve required a complicated multi-team trade. “I always thought returning was the best thing for Durant to win,” an Eastern Conference general manager told HoopsHype. “The Nets weren’t going to get anything close to what they wanted, so the best thing for them to do was salvage the relationship. After the Rudy Gobert trade, they would’ve had to get more for Durant.” -via HoopsHype / August 24, 2022
