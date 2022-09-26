Seth Curry: Ben Simmons is underrated now

Kristian Winfield: Seth Curry on Ben Simmons: “He’s kind of underrated now.”
Source: Twitter @Krisplashed
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
For those keeping score:
Cleared:
Ben Simmons
Joe Harris
Edmond Sumner
Not cleared:
Seth Curry
T.J. Warren – 12:48 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Seth Curry on the Nets: “We should be one of the most talented teams in the league on paper, and it’s our job (the players) to put it together.” – 12:09 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Seth Curry said there weren’t many times with the 76ers when the team played with Ben Simmons at center, as the Nets might.
“I was trying to get Doc to do it a lot,” Curry said.
When it did happen, Curry adds, “It was pretty fun.” – 12:08 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Seth Curry said he’s played a little bit in Philly with Ben Simmons at the five. “I was trying to get Doc to do it more.” Said when they did it was fun. – 12:08 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Seth Curry said he’s able to do just about everything but play five on five. – 12:05 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Seth Curry says “I’m not fully cleared yet” Curry says he’s at “85-90 percent” right now. – 12:04 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Simmons on his headspace: “I’ve been working on myself this past year to get back on the court and play at a high level. I deserve this opportunity.” #nets pic.twitter.com/OYR9HkpnDS – 11:42 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Ben Simmons on playing with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving: “We’ve been playing all week.”
How’s it look?
“Incredible.” – 11:39 AM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Ben Simmons was asked about playing different positions and potentially off the ball.
He explains he’ll do whatever it takes to help the team. pic.twitter.com/J5JpHCcPiE – 11:39 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Ben Simmons said he woke up the day of Game 4 against Boston “on the floor.” Said it went quickly from preparing to play to needing surgery. Indicated he was having dropfoot issues from the glutes down to the foot. – 11:38 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Ben Simmons on playing point guard: “I just wanna go out there and impact the game in whatever way I can.” – 11:37 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Simmons also said he’s in the right headspace to play and compete. The mental health issues that plagued him last year won’t keep him off the court. #Nets – 11:37 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Ben Simmons says he is medically cleared and will be able to participate fully at the start of training camp – 11:37 AM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Ben Simmons says he’s feeling good and ready to go physically. Also discusses what it was like being in Brooklyn this past offseason pic.twitter.com/uY0zQgPnGk – 11:37 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Ben Simmons said is “definitely” mentally ready to play this season. – 11:37 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Ben Simmons says he is “ready to go” and will be a full participant to start training camp. – 11:36 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Asked Ben Simmons if he’s fully cleared for practice tomorrow: “I’m ready to go.” – 11:36 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Ben Simmons: “The day I was supposed to play Game 4, I woke up on the floor and couldn’t move.” – 11:36 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Ben Simmons said he’s ready to go, that the goal is to play right away and that he’s ready for training camp tomorrow. – 11:36 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Ben Simmons says his goal is to play when the season starts for the Nets, “That’s the goal, that’s the plan.” – 11:36 AM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Ben Simmons, if he’s healthy and will be on the floor in the first few games this season: “That’s the plan.” – 11:35 AM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Kyrie Irving raves about Ben Simmons being a big guard, among other things pic.twitter.com/8hhsLFUD7f – 11:27 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Kyrie says he and Ben Simmons have a connection because both were coached by @coachkevinboyle and got mother effed during practice – 11:26 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving talking about Ben Simmons and mentions both playing for Kevin Boyle in high school: “We’re used to getting yelled at.” Day’Ron Sharpe played for Boyle, too. – 11:26 AM
Alex Schiffer: Seth Curry is not fully cleared yet. Said he’s 85-90 percent of the way. -via Twitter @Alex__Schiffer / September 26, 2022
Kristian Winfield: Seth Curry on Ben Simmons playing the 5 in Philly: “We didn’t do it much, but when we did, it was fun.” -via Twitter @Krisplashed / September 26, 2022
Curry also talked with his brother Seth, the Brooklyn Nets shooting guard, about a potential Durant recoupling. “For him to even be entertaining the thought of having KD back on the team kind of speaks to his character,” Seth told Rolling Stone on July 13. “Who knows? I might be in the trade with him.” -via Rolling Stone / September 11, 2022
Adam Zagoria: Patty Mills told @YESNetwork he asked Ben Simmons if he was ready to play 1-on-1 and Simmons said, “I’m ready to play 1-on-5.” -via Twitter @AdamZagoria / September 26, 2022
Mike Vorkunov: How many 3s will Ben Simmons take this season? “Shit, who knows,” he said. -via Twitter @MikeVorkunov / September 26, 2022
