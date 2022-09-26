Sixers not concerned about PJ Tucker's knee surgery

Keith Pompey: #Sixers coach Doc Rivers on P.J. Tucker having knee surgery: “We’re not that concerned by it. Listen, he’s a guy that we are really looking forward to having in the fold, and we’re going to keep him healthy all year. That’s the goal.”
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
What did Joel Embiid and James Harden think of the PJ Tucker addition? They spoke on it at media day today. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/09/26/jam… via @SixersWire – 11:26 AM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Rivers says the team is very confident in the team’s offense, and that they have to get better on defense.
Morey says he cannot comment on the league’s investigation into tampering with PJ Tucker. “I think the league office does a great job.” – 10:13 AM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Daryl Morey says the PJ Tucker investigation is ongoing so he doesn’t have any comment on that #Sixers – 10:12 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The 76ers announce PJ Tucker had an arthroscopic surgery on his left knee during the offseason, and that he will be ready to participate in training camp tomorrow in Charleston, S.C. – 10:03 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Bam Adebayo on losing PJ Tucker and sliding somebody into the front-court:
“We always find a way. That’s the Miami Heat way. That’s our culture.”
“PJ’s not with us no more, so we have to learn how to adapt to that.” – 10:02 AM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
PJ Tucker had an orthoscopic procedure on his left knee, per the Sixers. They say he has been cleared for on-court work and will participate in training camp. – 10:00 AM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Sixers announce PJ Tucker had an arthroscopic procedure on his knee. He is cleared for on-court work and will participate in training camp in Charleston – 9:57 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler on losing PJ Tucker:
“He’s a traitor. I tell him everyday.” – 9:35 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Jae Crowder can be a great fit for the 2022-23 Miami Heat. He easily can have the same role as PJ Tucker had last season, as a defensive anchor next to Bam Adebayo. It will be kind of surprise if the Heat will not make a move for Bossman. #heatculture – 5:00 PM
Matisse Thybulle’s role in Philadelphia could be marginalized now with the additions of PJ Tucker, De’Anthony Melton, and Danuel House. Still, he’s one of their best trade assets outside of their main rotation since they can’t trade any first-round picks right now. Thybulle could be a difference maker on the defensive end for the Suns though his three-point shooting struggles could limit his minutes. A package of Thybulle and another salary filler like Furkan Korkmaz or Georges Niang could make sense. If the Suns don’t want Thybulle, perhaps he can be rerouted to a third team while still getting a veteran forward back. For example, perhaps the Spurs would beinterested in Thybulle while sending back the Suns a veteran like Josh Richardson or Doug McDermott. -via HoopsHype / September 26, 2022
Austin Krell: PJ Tucker had an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee. He’s been cleared for on-court work and will participate in training camp, the team says. -via Twitter @NBAKrell / September 26, 2022
Tim Reynolds: Jimmy Butler, on the Heat roster: “PJ’s a traitor.” (It was said with love.) -via Twitter @ByTimReynolds / September 26, 2022
