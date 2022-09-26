Steve Nash on Kevin Durant wanting him fired: Families go through things like this

Tania Ganguli: Steve Nash on KD asking for him to be fired: “Families go through things like this. You go through adversity. You go through disagreements.”
Source: Twitter @taniaganguli
Source: Twitter @taniaganguli
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Jabari Smith says he’s most looking forward to playing against LeBron and KD in the NBA. Says he looked up to both of them growing up. – 2:26 PM
Jabari Smith says he’s most looking forward to playing against LeBron and KD in the NBA. Says he looked up to both of them growing up. – 2:26 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“I did forget about that whole Brooklyn situation this summer! You know me, I don’t ever want to leave here. This is like my new home.” – Mikal Bridges on Kevin Durant trade rumors and still being with the Suns – 2:20 PM
“I did forget about that whole Brooklyn situation this summer! You know me, I don’t ever want to leave here. This is like my new home.” – Mikal Bridges on Kevin Durant trade rumors and still being with the Suns – 2:20 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash and Sarver are co-owners of la Liga side Mallorca. He said he’s not over in Spain, so isn’t sure what the feelings are about Sarver’s racist & sexist behavior over there. #Nets – 2:10 PM
Steve Nash and Sarver are co-owners of la Liga side Mallorca. He said he’s not over in Spain, so isn’t sure what the feelings are about Sarver’s racist & sexist behavior over there. #Nets – 2:10 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash’s reactions to the Robert Sarver’s racist & sexist behavior and selling the #Suns: “No, really it’s a awful situation. My basic comment is that I trust the league in this process.” #Nets #NBA – 2:09 PM
Steve Nash’s reactions to the Robert Sarver’s racist & sexist behavior and selling the #Suns: “No, really it’s a awful situation. My basic comment is that I trust the league in this process.” #Nets #NBA – 2:09 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash calls the Robert Sarver investigation “an awful situation.” Said he only wants to say so much because he wasn’t privy to all of it. Nash co-owns a soccer team with Sarver in Mallorca. Nash said he’s not over there so he can’t speak to what Mallorca thinks of Saver now. – 2:08 PM
Steve Nash calls the Robert Sarver investigation “an awful situation.” Said he only wants to say so much because he wasn’t privy to all of it. Nash co-owns a soccer team with Sarver in Mallorca. Nash said he’s not over there so he can’t speak to what Mallorca thinks of Saver now. – 2:08 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Nash on Robert Sarver’s decision to sell the Suns: “I trust the league. It’s hard for me to comment…clearly from the outside there’s a lot of growth that needs to be made.” – 2:06 PM
Nash on Robert Sarver’s decision to sell the Suns: “I trust the league. It’s hard for me to comment…clearly from the outside there’s a lot of growth that needs to be made.” – 2:06 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash on the Robert Sarver investigation: “It’s an awful situation. My basic comment is that I trust the league in this process.”
“There’s a lot of growth that needs to made.” – 2:06 PM
Steve Nash on the Robert Sarver investigation: “It’s an awful situation. My basic comment is that I trust the league in this process.”
“There’s a lot of growth that needs to made.” – 2:06 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Sean Marks on not trading Kevin Durant: “It’s pretty difficult to get like-for-like.” #nets pic.twitter.com/KwS717m45s – 2:00 PM
Sean Marks on not trading Kevin Durant: “It’s pretty difficult to get like-for-like.” #nets pic.twitter.com/KwS717m45s – 2:00 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Highest FG% by an active player with 15 FGA per game:
60.4 — Zion
52.7 — KAT
51.5 — AD
50.5 — LeBron
49.6 — KD pic.twitter.com/RJTeUrhUM9 – 1:59 PM
Highest FG% by an active player with 15 FGA per game:
60.4 — Zion
52.7 — KAT
51.5 — AD
50.5 — LeBron
49.6 — KD pic.twitter.com/RJTeUrhUM9 – 1:59 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Kevin Durant says ‘doubts’ about Nets’ stability and championship culture led to trade demand nj.com/nets/2022/09/k… – 1:59 PM
Now on @njdotcom
Kevin Durant says ‘doubts’ about Nets’ stability and championship culture led to trade demand nj.com/nets/2022/09/k… – 1:59 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash on Kevin Durant wanting him fired: “Families go through things like this, go through adversity go through disagreements.” He said he and KD got together and talked it out. #Nets – 1:58 PM
Steve Nash on Kevin Durant wanting him fired: “Families go through things like this, go through adversity go through disagreements.” He said he and KD got together and talked it out. #Nets – 1:58 PM
Tania Ganguli @taniaganguli
Steve Nash on KD asking for him to be fired: “Families go through things like this. You go through adversity. You go through disagreements.” – 1:57 PM
Steve Nash on KD asking for him to be fired: “Families go through things like this. You go through adversity. You go through disagreements.” – 1:57 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Sean Marks on how to proceed as Nets GM after Kevin Durant asked owner Joe Tsai to fire him and coach Steve Nash:
Marks: “That’s pro sports, right…. Everybody is entitled to their opinions. From us, it’s to not hold a grudge to what Kevin said.” – 1:53 PM
Sean Marks on how to proceed as Nets GM after Kevin Durant asked owner Joe Tsai to fire him and coach Steve Nash:
Marks: “That’s pro sports, right…. Everybody is entitled to their opinions. From us, it’s to not hold a grudge to what Kevin said.” – 1:53 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Net GM Sean Marks on Kevin Durant: “If he wanted out, and still wanted out, he wouldn’t be here.” pic.twitter.com/Rky6t5JSPX – 1:51 PM
Net GM Sean Marks on Kevin Durant: “If he wanted out, and still wanted out, he wouldn’t be here.” pic.twitter.com/Rky6t5JSPX – 1:51 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
“First and foremost, I’m not his boss. We’re partners.”
– Sean Marks on KD pic.twitter.com/Llg5qY0EQQ – 1:51 PM
“First and foremost, I’m not his boss. We’re partners.”
– Sean Marks on KD pic.twitter.com/Llg5qY0EQQ – 1:51 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Sean Marks on his dynamics with Kevin Durant:
“First and foremost, I’m not his boss. We’re partners here. And if he wanted out, and still wanted out, he wouldn’t be here.” pic.twitter.com/Zb3tooOLgv – 1:50 PM
Sean Marks on his dynamics with Kevin Durant:
“First and foremost, I’m not his boss. We’re partners here. And if he wanted out, and still wanted out, he wouldn’t be here.” pic.twitter.com/Zb3tooOLgv – 1:50 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Brooklyn GM Sean Marks on Kevin Durant wanting his coach and boss (GM) fired: “First and foremost I’m not his boss so let me correct you there. We’re partners in this. And if he wanted out, and still wanted out, he wouldn’t be.” #Nets #NBA – 1:50 PM
Brooklyn GM Sean Marks on Kevin Durant wanting his coach and boss (GM) fired: “First and foremost I’m not his boss so let me correct you there. We’re partners in this. And if he wanted out, and still wanted out, he wouldn’t be.” #Nets #NBA – 1:50 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Sean Marks said he’s not Kevin Durant’s boss, they’re partners. Said if Durant still wanted out he wouldn’t be here today. – 1:48 PM
Sean Marks said he’s not Kevin Durant’s boss, they’re partners. Said if Durant still wanted out he wouldn’t be here today. – 1:48 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Nets GM Sean Marks on Kevin Durant: “First off, I’m not his boss. We’re partners. If he wanted out and still wanted out, he wouldn’t be here.” – 1:48 PM
Nets GM Sean Marks on Kevin Durant: “First off, I’m not his boss. We’re partners. If he wanted out and still wanted out, he wouldn’t be here.” – 1:48 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash and Sean Marks are talking to us now. Should be pretty boring. – 1:46 PM
Steve Nash and Sean Marks are talking to us now. Should be pretty boring. – 1:46 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Sean Marks to @YESNetwork on KD’s ultimatum:
“That’s not an easy ultimatum to handle.”
“He obviously took some time to think about it and came back and said, “Yeah, this is where I can lead my championship aspirations and he has a legacy at stake, like we all do.” – 1:34 PM
Sean Marks to @YESNetwork on KD’s ultimatum:
“That’s not an easy ultimatum to handle.”
“He obviously took some time to think about it and came back and said, “Yeah, this is where I can lead my championship aspirations and he has a legacy at stake, like we all do.” – 1:34 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Peyton Watson said he played against KD, Kyrie, PG, and his “big bro” Westbrook this summer. – 1:33 PM
Peyton Watson said he played against KD, Kyrie, PG, and his “big bro” Westbrook this summer. – 1:33 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kevin Durant addresses trade demand heading into Nets training camp after wanting to join #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 1:17 PM
Kevin Durant addresses trade demand heading into Nets training camp after wanting to join #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 1:17 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker on the Kevin Durant trade rumors: “We have what we have here. KD going to the market, I’m sure every team’s ears went up…he’s one of the best players to ever play this game. But I’m happy with our foundation here.” – 1:12 PM
Devin Booker on the Kevin Durant trade rumors: “We have what we have here. KD going to the market, I’m sure every team’s ears went up…he’s one of the best players to ever play this game. But I’m happy with our foundation here.” – 1:12 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Chris Paul on his reaction to Kevin Durant wanting to come to Phoenix: “I’ve known KD for a long time. One of the best players to ever play this game, so any time you hear something like that, you’re like, ‘Damn.’ But everything happens for a reason.” – 12:55 PM
Chris Paul on his reaction to Kevin Durant wanting to come to Phoenix: “I’ve known KD for a long time. One of the best players to ever play this game, so any time you hear something like that, you’re like, ‘Damn.’ But everything happens for a reason.” – 12:55 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Brown says he’ll keep conversations between him and the team re: Durant rumors private. Says he’s here and in the best shape of his life. – 12:47 PM
Brown says he’ll keep conversations between him and the team re: Durant rumors private. Says he’s here and in the best shape of his life. – 12:47 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Markieff Morris said he enjoyed Steve Nash as a teammate in Phoenix when he was a rookie. Pointed out it was Nash’s last year with the Suns and his first in the league so there was an age difference and he was getting acclimated while Nash was the established star. – 12:42 PM
Markieff Morris said he enjoyed Steve Nash as a teammate in Phoenix when he was a rookie. Pointed out it was Nash’s last year with the Suns and his first in the league so there was an age difference and he was getting acclimated while Nash was the established star. – 12:42 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“The narrative that we don’t have enough is false.”
James Jones said the narrative that Kevin Durant would be here was also false, and that the Suns got better over the summer – 12:20 PM
“The narrative that we don’t have enough is false.”
James Jones said the narrative that Kevin Durant would be here was also false, and that the Suns got better over the summer – 12:20 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
James Jones said the narrative the Suns don’t have enough is false and the narrative that Kevin Durant being in Phoenix was somehow in their control is also false. – 12:20 PM
James Jones said the narrative the Suns don’t have enough is false and the narrative that Kevin Durant being in Phoenix was somehow in their control is also false. – 12:20 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
James Jones said the players involved in the Kevin Durant reports understood that’s how it is. Goal is to improve the team. They are professional and focused on hooping. Also means they are doing something right when they are in those reports and it’s a nod to them. – 12:17 PM
James Jones said the players involved in the Kevin Durant reports understood that’s how it is. Goal is to improve the team. They are professional and focused on hooping. Also means they are doing something right when they are in those reports and it’s a nod to them. – 12:17 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Asked Nic Claxton where he was and how he celebrated when he heard Durant rescinded the trade request…..not realizing Durant was right offstage to his right. – 11:54 AM
Asked Nic Claxton where he was and how he celebrated when he heard Durant rescinded the trade request…..not realizing Durant was right offstage to his right. – 11:54 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
KD and Kyrie were all smiles at media day 😄
(via @Anthony Puccio, @boardroom) pic.twitter.com/bjbEGo5cZv – 11:50 AM
KD and Kyrie were all smiles at media day 😄
(via @Anthony Puccio, @boardroom) pic.twitter.com/bjbEGo5cZv – 11:50 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Joe Harris on Kevin Durant: “He’s been in (the practice facility) the last couple of weeks playing with us.” – 11:47 AM
Joe Harris on Kevin Durant: “He’s been in (the practice facility) the last couple of weeks playing with us.” – 11:47 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Simmons said he’s been playing pickup with Durant and Irving all week. Said they look “incredible.” – 11:39 AM
Simmons said he’s been playing pickup with Durant and Irving all week. Said they look “incredible.” – 11:39 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Ben Simmons on playing with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving: “We’ve been playing all week.”
How’s it look?
“Incredible.” – 11:39 AM
Ben Simmons on playing with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving: “We’ve been playing all week.”
How’s it look?
“Incredible.” – 11:39 AM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Kyrie Irving synthesizing what this summer was like for him, and the Nets, between his contract talks and the Kevin Durant trade request.
“Being in the middle of — it’s kind of a clusterfuck… all the stories that have come up with all the narratives around (us).” – 11:23 AM
Kyrie Irving synthesizing what this summer was like for him, and the Nets, between his contract talks and the Kevin Durant trade request.
“Being in the middle of — it’s kind of a clusterfuck… all the stories that have come up with all the narratives around (us).” – 11:23 AM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Kyrie Irving discusses the summer, specifically with friend/teammate Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/NSl5bsfv5C – 11:23 AM
Kyrie Irving discusses the summer, specifically with friend/teammate Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/NSl5bsfv5C – 11:23 AM
Tania Ganguli @taniaganguli
Irving acknowledged that it was awkward when KD made his trade request just after he opted into the rest of his contract, but he accepted it. “There was a level of uncertainty in this building.” – 11:23 AM
Irving acknowledged that it was awkward when KD made his trade request just after he opted into the rest of his contract, but he accepted it. “There was a level of uncertainty in this building.” – 11:23 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving said he honored and understood Kevin Durant’s trade request. – 11:21 AM
Kyrie Irving said he honored and understood Kevin Durant’s trade request. – 11:21 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kyrie admits that it was “awkward” to have opted into his player option — while seeing KD asked for a trade. Kyrie said he had some “honest” conversations with Nets management.
“Making the decision to come back to Brooklyn was the best one for me.” – 11:20 AM
Kyrie admits that it was “awkward” to have opted into his player option — while seeing KD asked for a trade. Kyrie said he had some “honest” conversations with Nets management.
“Making the decision to come back to Brooklyn was the best one for me.” – 11:20 AM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Kyrie Irving says him opting into his contract then watching Durant’s trade request was: “awkward” – 11:19 AM
Kyrie Irving says him opting into his contract then watching Durant’s trade request was: “awkward” – 11:19 AM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
KD, Kyrie, and Rich Kleiman. All smiles. pic.twitter.com/D5bHEH9ZZh – 11:18 AM
KD, Kyrie, and Rich Kleiman. All smiles. pic.twitter.com/D5bHEH9ZZh – 11:18 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Kevin Durant on whether he’s surprised he’s still with the Brooklyn Nets: “No. I know I’m that good that you’re not just going to give me away.” pic.twitter.com/U8ESIb6AUC – 11:16 AM
Kevin Durant on whether he’s surprised he’s still with the Brooklyn Nets: “No. I know I’m that good that you’re not just going to give me away.” pic.twitter.com/U8ESIb6AUC – 11:16 AM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
What makes Durant think the Nets will be better this year?
“A year of us looking in the mirror, like ‘we **** ed up as a team’ and that only makes you better.” – 11:16 AM
What makes Durant think the Nets will be better this year?
“A year of us looking in the mirror, like ‘we **** ed up as a team’ and that only makes you better.” – 11:16 AM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
KD asked about reassuring Nets fans he’s in Brooklyn long-term pic.twitter.com/YRMkSDRq8m – 11:15 AM
KD asked about reassuring Nets fans he’s in Brooklyn long-term pic.twitter.com/YRMkSDRq8m – 11:15 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant on why he believes a Nets roster with largely the same core as last year can compete for a championship: “It’s a year of growth, and a year of us looking in the mirror like, ‘we fucked up.'” – 11:15 AM
Kevin Durant on why he believes a Nets roster with largely the same core as last year can compete for a championship: “It’s a year of growth, and a year of us looking in the mirror like, ‘we fucked up.'” – 11:15 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD: “We fu**** up as a team … I got faith moving forward that we all want the same things.” – 11:15 AM
KD: “We fu**** up as a team … I got faith moving forward that we all want the same things.” – 11:15 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
What gives KD confidence the #Nets will have better culture: “It’s a year of growth, a year of looking in the mirror and (knowing) we fu-ked up.” #NBA – 11:15 AM
What gives KD confidence the #Nets will have better culture: “It’s a year of growth, a year of looking in the mirror and (knowing) we fu-ked up.” #NBA – 11:15 AM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Kevin Durant: “I’m committed to moving forward with this team.” – 11:14 AM
Kevin Durant: “I’m committed to moving forward with this team.” – 11:14 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Durant asked if there’s a world in which he puts a trade request again, said he’s committed going forward. – 11:13 AM
Durant asked if there’s a world in which he puts a trade request again, said he’s committed going forward. – 11:13 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant: “I’m committed to moving forward with this team.” – 11:13 AM
Kevin Durant: “I’m committed to moving forward with this team.” – 11:13 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
KD says you earn respect by how you work, and “we skipped some steps last year.” #Nets – 11:13 AM
KD says you earn respect by how you work, and “we skipped some steps last year.” #Nets – 11:13 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant said Steve Nash agreed the Nets should have been a better team in the games he was out of the rotation. Durant said he wants everyone to be held accountable for their roles in the team’s success or failure. – 11:12 AM
Kevin Durant said Steve Nash agreed the Nets should have been a better team in the games he was out of the rotation. Durant said he wants everyone to be held accountable for their roles in the team’s success or failure. – 11:12 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD on if he he’s surprised he’s still here.
“I know I’m that good.”
He said he appreciated that the Nets front office wasn’t just going to “give me away.” – 11:12 AM
KD on if he he’s surprised he’s still here.
“I know I’m that good.”
He said he appreciated that the Nets front office wasn’t just going to “give me away.” – 11:12 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant on if he’s shocked he’s still with the #Nets: “No. I know I’m that good that you’re not just going to give me away.” #NBA – 11:12 AM
Kevin Durant on if he’s shocked he’s still with the #Nets: “No. I know I’m that good that you’re not just going to give me away.” #NBA – 11:12 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Durant said he didn’t like during the losing streak last year that there was a notion that him coming back could solve all the Nets problems. Said great teams find ways to win without their best players. Nets could have done that better, to Durant, and he said Nash agreed. – 11:12 AM
Durant said he didn’t like during the losing streak last year that there was a notion that him coming back could solve all the Nets problems. Said great teams find ways to win without their best players. Nets could have done that better, to Durant, and he said Nash agreed. – 11:12 AM
Tania Ganguli @taniaganguli
KD said he wasn’t surprised he didn’t get traded: “I know I’m that good that you’re just not going to give me away.” Said he appreciated that message from Marks and Tsai: “You’re too great for us to give you away. Just that easy that simple. I get that. I know who I am.” – 11:11 AM
KD said he wasn’t surprised he didn’t get traded: “I know I’m that good that you’re just not going to give me away.” Said he appreciated that message from Marks and Tsai: “You’re too great for us to give you away. Just that easy that simple. I get that. I know who I am.” – 11:11 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant insists Kyrie Irving’s contract talks didn’t have anything to do with his situation: “I’m not the liaison between Kyrie and the organization….I didn’t want to get in between that.” #Nets – 11:10 AM
Kevin Durant insists Kyrie Irving’s contract talks didn’t have anything to do with his situation: “I’m not the liaison between Kyrie and the organization….I didn’t want to get in between that.” #Nets – 11:10 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant says he’s not surprised he’s still a Net: “I know I’m that good that you’re not gonna just give me away. That’s one thing I did appreciate about Sean (Marks) and Joe (Tsai).” – 11:10 AM
Kevin Durant says he’s not surprised he’s still a Net: “I know I’m that good that you’re not gonna just give me away. That’s one thing I did appreciate about Sean (Marks) and Joe (Tsai).” – 11:10 AM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Durant on being surprised if he’s still here: “I know I’m that good where you’re not gonna give me away. I know that. I know who I am.” – 11:10 AM
Durant on being surprised if he’s still here: “I know I’m that good where you’re not gonna give me away. I know that. I know who I am.” – 11:10 AM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Durant, asked if he was surprised he was still in Brooklyn: “No. I know that I’m that good that you’re not just going to give me away.” – 11:10 AM
Durant, asked if he was surprised he was still in Brooklyn: “No. I know that I’m that good that you’re not just going to give me away.” – 11:10 AM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Kevin Durant is not surprised he’s still with the Nets.
“No. I know that I’m that good that you’re not just going to give me away. That’s what I did appreciate about Sean (Marks) and Joe (Tsai) — you’re too great for us to give you away.” – 11:10 AM
Kevin Durant is not surprised he’s still with the Nets.
“No. I know that I’m that good that you’re not just going to give me away. That’s what I did appreciate about Sean (Marks) and Joe (Tsai) — you’re too great for us to give you away.” – 11:10 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Durant asked if he’s surprised he’s still here: “No. I’m know I’m too good to not be given away.” – 11:10 AM
Durant asked if he’s surprised he’s still here: “No. I’m know I’m too good to not be given away.” – 11:10 AM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Some of Durant’s doubt about the Nets comes from how poorly the Nets played while he was injured. Thought they should have fought more, even if they were losing. – 11:10 AM
Some of Durant’s doubt about the Nets comes from how poorly the Nets played while he was injured. Thought they should have fought more, even if they were losing. – 11:10 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Kevin Durant asked if he was disappointed that he did not get traded this summer after making his trade request: “No. I’m not disappointed… I wasn’t disappointed. I still love to play.” pic.twitter.com/NDyomfeE6X – 11:09 AM
Kevin Durant asked if he was disappointed that he did not get traded this summer after making his trade request: “No. I’m not disappointed… I wasn’t disappointed. I still love to play.” pic.twitter.com/NDyomfeE6X – 11:09 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant says he wanted everybody on the #Nets to hold themselves accountable and be held accountable for their play. Cites losing streak when he got hurt and says “We shouldn’t have been losing all those games.” #NBA – 11:09 AM
Kevin Durant says he wanted everybody on the #Nets to hold themselves accountable and be held accountable for their play. Cites losing streak when he got hurt and says “We shouldn’t have been losing all those games.” #NBA – 11:09 AM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Kevin Durant gives his thoughts regarding this past summer. pic.twitter.com/giJYGVIXUG – 11:09 AM
Kevin Durant gives his thoughts regarding this past summer. pic.twitter.com/giJYGVIXUG – 11:09 AM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
“A lot of people get that in their minds that I control everything with the Nets,” Kevin Durant said. “My job is to be a player.
Said he wasn’t an intermediary for Nets and Kyrie Irving. “I’m not the liaison… Whatever they negotiated I had no talks in, I let them handle that.” – 11:08 AM
“A lot of people get that in their minds that I control everything with the Nets,” Kevin Durant said. “My job is to be a player.
Said he wasn’t an intermediary for Nets and Kyrie Irving. “I’m not the liaison… Whatever they negotiated I had no talks in, I let them handle that.” – 11:08 AM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Durant: “A lot of people have it in their minds that I control the Nets… I will never walk into any GM office to demand (anything).” – 11:07 AM
Durant: “A lot of people have it in their minds that I control the Nets… I will never walk into any GM office to demand (anything).” – 11:07 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD: “I only control my job and my job is to be a player … I’m not the liaison between Kyrie and the organization.” – 11:07 AM
KD: “I only control my job and my job is to be a player … I’m not the liaison between Kyrie and the organization.” – 11:07 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant said he’s never walked into a GM’s office and demanded anything. Said Irving’s contract situation wasn’t part of his complaints. Said he’s not “the liaison between Kyrie and the organization.” – 11:07 AM
Kevin Durant said he’s never walked into a GM’s office and demanded anything. Said Irving’s contract situation wasn’t part of his complaints. Said he’s not “the liaison between Kyrie and the organization.” – 11:07 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD said he wasn’t “disappointed” that he wasn’t traded. He knew he would put in the work to still be great — “regardless of what happened this summer.” – 11:06 AM
KD said he wasn’t “disappointed” that he wasn’t traded. He knew he would put in the work to still be great — “regardless of what happened this summer.” – 11:06 AM
Tania Ganguli @taniaganguli
Asked by @Vincent Goodwill if he’s disappointed he didn’t get traded, KD says: “I’m not disappointed. I’m doing what I love to do first off.” – 11:06 AM
Asked by @Vincent Goodwill if he’s disappointed he didn’t get traded, KD says: “I’m not disappointed. I’m doing what I love to do first off.” – 11:06 AM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Kevin Durant said he was not disappointed he didn’t get traded after making his trade request to the Nets.
“No. I’m not disappointed… I wasn’t disappointed. I still love to play. I knew that wasn’t going to get affected. Regardless of what happened in the summer.” – 11:06 AM
Kevin Durant said he was not disappointed he didn’t get traded after making his trade request to the Nets.
“No. I’m not disappointed… I wasn’t disappointed. I still love to play. I knew that wasn’t going to get affected. Regardless of what happened in the summer.” – 11:06 AM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Kevin Durant on not being traded:
“I’m not disappointed.” – 11:06 AM
Kevin Durant on not being traded:
“I’m not disappointed.” – 11:06 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant says he wasn’t disappointed that he wasn’t traded: “Coming here, we still had a great team.” – 11:05 AM
Kevin Durant says he wasn’t disappointed that he wasn’t traded: “Coming here, we still had a great team.” – 11:05 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Kevin Durant said he had ‘doubts’ about the team that led to his trade demand:
“I had some doubts about that. I voiced them to Joe [Tsai] and we moved forward from there. In my mind I did like what we did, what Sean put together together with the team.” – 11:05 AM
Kevin Durant said he had ‘doubts’ about the team that led to his trade demand:
“I had some doubts about that. I voiced them to Joe [Tsai] and we moved forward from there. In my mind I did like what we did, what Sean put together together with the team.” – 11:05 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant on why he asked the #Nets to trade him: I want to be in a place that’s stable, trying to build a championship culture. I had some doubts about that. I voiced them to Joe (Tsai), and we moved on from there.” #NBA – 11:05 AM
Kevin Durant on why he asked the #Nets to trade him: I want to be in a place that’s stable, trying to build a championship culture. I had some doubts about that. I voiced them to Joe (Tsai), and we moved on from there.” #NBA – 11:05 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD says after the uncertainty of last year he had some “doubt” about moving forward for four years. “I had some doubts about that and I voiced them to Joe [Tsai].” Durant said he had conversations with Nash, Marks and Nets ownership and chose to keep going with the Nets. – 11:05 AM
KD says after the uncertainty of last year he had some “doubt” about moving forward for four years. “I had some doubts about that and I voiced them to Joe [Tsai].” Durant said he had conversations with Nash, Marks and Nets ownership and chose to keep going with the Nets. – 11:05 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Durant said he spoke with Marks and Nash throughout all last season about what the Nets needed to change. – 11:04 AM
Durant said he spoke with Marks and Nash throughout all last season about what the Nets needed to change. – 11:04 AM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Kevin Durant said last season the Nets had “uncertainty” that put “doubt” in his mind about the franchise’s direction. He took that to Nets owner Joe Tsai. pic.twitter.com/myVBmE8FKi – 11:04 AM
Kevin Durant said last season the Nets had “uncertainty” that put “doubt” in his mind about the franchise’s direction. He took that to Nets owner Joe Tsai. pic.twitter.com/myVBmE8FKi – 11:04 AM
Tania Ganguli @taniaganguli
“I’m getting older and I want to be in a place that’s stable. Trying to build a championship culture. So I had some doubts about that. I voiced them to Joe and we moved forward from there.” – Kevin Durant, when asked about his trade request, which he ultimately rescinded. – 11:02 AM
“I’m getting older and I want to be in a place that’s stable. Trying to build a championship culture. So I had some doubts about that. I voiced them to Joe and we moved forward from there.” – Kevin Durant, when asked about his trade request, which he ultimately rescinded. – 11:02 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant: “I did like what Sean (Marks) put together with the team (this offseason).” – 11:02 AM
Kevin Durant: “I did like what Sean (Marks) put together with the team (this offseason).” – 11:02 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant on his trade request: Said all that happened last season put some uncertainty in his head that the Nets could contend going forward. Said he voiced them to Joe Tsai and “we moved forward.” Said he lies what Marks has done with the roster so far. – 11:02 AM
Kevin Durant on his trade request: Said all that happened last season put some uncertainty in his head that the Nets could contend going forward. Said he voiced them to Joe Tsai and “we moved forward.” Said he lies what Marks has done with the roster so far. – 11:02 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant on why he made the trade request: “It was a lot of uncertainty around our team last year. I committed to this organization for 4 years last summer with the idea that we were gonna be playing with that group (KD Kyrie & James Harden).” – 11:02 AM
Kevin Durant on why he made the trade request: “It was a lot of uncertainty around our team last year. I committed to this organization for 4 years last summer with the idea that we were gonna be playing with that group (KD Kyrie & James Harden).” – 11:02 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Good morning from Sunset Park. Nets media day today marks the start of year four on the beat for me @TheAthletic. Appreciate everyone that has read, subscribed, supported, etc. Busy day ahead. Expecting Kevin Durant to bat lead off here at 11. pic.twitter.com/OTy8pJZgCk – 10:03 AM
Good morning from Sunset Park. Nets media day today marks the start of year four on the beat for me @TheAthletic. Appreciate everyone that has read, subscribed, supported, etc. Busy day ahead. Expecting Kevin Durant to bat lead off here at 11. pic.twitter.com/OTy8pJZgCk – 10:03 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Zion, Nash, Davis: Seven players, coaches who enter NBA season under pressure nba.nbcsports.com/2022/09/26/zio… – 10:03 AM
Zion, Nash, Davis: Seven players, coaches who enter NBA season under pressure nba.nbcsports.com/2022/09/26/zio… – 10:03 AM
More on this storyline
Alex Schiffer: Sean Marks said he “it’s pretty difficult to get like for like” with a trade for Kevin Durant. Said when Durant took his request back, plenty of GMs called Marks and essentially said “we wouldn’t have dealt him either.” -via Twitter @Alex__Schiffer / September 26, 2022
David Hardisty: Jabari Smith is most looking forward to playing against LeBron James this season. “Probably KD (also),” says Jabari because of how much he watched him growing up. -via Twitter @clutchfans / September 26, 2022
Kristian Winfield: Sean Marks on Kevin Durant: “If he wanted out and still wanted out, he wouldn’t be here.” -via Twitter @Krisplashed / September 26, 2022
<div class=”veeseoRA2VW”></div>
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.