Tim Hardaway Jr ready to go after season-ending foot surgery

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Tim Hardaway Jr., up here on two healthy feet: “Very happy with the surgery, very happy with the rehab process.”
On the NBA’s new bench rule: “1000% it’s the Theo Pinson rule.”
On his mental well-being after season-ending injury: “It lights a fire. It’s real.” pic.twitter.com/F1aSfyIdHE12:19 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad
Hardaway pronounces himself 100-percent healthy. pic.twitter.com/oR6KSnX8to12:05 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mavs Camp observations: Jason Kidd says Tim Hardaway Jr. is ‘ready to go’ dallasnews.com/sports/maveric…11:45 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd said Tim Hardaway Jr. has been back in Dallas playing pick-up games for the last week.
About 8 months after THJ’s season-ending foot surgery: “He’s ready to go.” – 11:32 AM

Marc Stein: As covered in two previous pieces, Dallas is not expected to immediately pursue guards after losing Jalen Brunson. With Spencer Dinwiddie in place and Tim Hardaway Jr. due back from injury, Goran Dragic IS a strong eventual target after the Mavs chase wing and front-line depth. -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / June 30, 2022

