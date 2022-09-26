Tim Hardaway Jr ready to go after season-ending foot surgery

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Tim Hardaway Jr., up here on two healthy feet: “Very happy with the surgery, very happy with the rehab process.”
On the NBA’s new bench rule: “1000% it’s the Theo Pinson rule.”
On his mental well-being after season-ending injury: “It lights a fire. It’s real.” pic.twitter.com/F1aSfyIdHE – 12:19 PM
Tim Hardaway Jr., up here on two healthy feet: “Very happy with the surgery, very happy with the rehab process.”
On the NBA’s new bench rule: “1000% it’s the Theo Pinson rule.”
On his mental well-being after season-ending injury: “It lights a fire. It’s real.” pic.twitter.com/F1aSfyIdHE – 12:19 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Hardaway pronounces himself 100-percent healthy. pic.twitter.com/oR6KSnX8to – 12:05 PM
Hardaway pronounces himself 100-percent healthy. pic.twitter.com/oR6KSnX8to – 12:05 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mavs Camp observations: Jason Kidd says Tim Hardaway Jr. is ‘ready to go’ dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 11:45 AM
Mavs Camp observations: Jason Kidd says Tim Hardaway Jr. is ‘ready to go’ dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 11:45 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd said Tim Hardaway Jr. has been back in Dallas playing pick-up games for the last week.
About 8 months after THJ’s season-ending foot surgery: “He’s ready to go.” – 11:32 AM
Jason Kidd said Tim Hardaway Jr. has been back in Dallas playing pick-up games for the last week.
About 8 months after THJ’s season-ending foot surgery: “He’s ready to go.” – 11:32 AM
More on this storyline
Tim MacMahon: Tim Hardaway Jr. on Dallas’ infamous bench decorum: “The NBA made a rule after us, so we must have been doing something right.” -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / September 26, 2022
Callie Caplan: Tim Hardaway Jr. and Dorian Finney-Smith are tuned in to current events. -via Twitter @CallieCaplan / September 7, 2022
Marc Stein: As covered in two previous pieces, Dallas is not expected to immediately pursue guards after losing Jalen Brunson. With Spencer Dinwiddie in place and Tim Hardaway Jr. due back from injury, Goran Dragic IS a strong eventual target after the Mavs chase wing and front-line depth. -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / June 30, 2022
<div class=”veeseoRA2VW”></div>
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.