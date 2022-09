Tim Hardaway Jr ready to go after season-ending foot surgery

Jason Kidd said Tim Hardaway Jr. has been back in Dallas playing pick-up games for the last week.About 8 months after THJ’s season-ending foot surgery: “He’s ready to go.” – 11:32 AM

Tim Hardaway Jr., up here on two healthy feet: “Very happy with the surgery, very happy with the rehab process.”On the NBA’s new bench rule: “1000% it’s the Theo Pinson rule.”On his mental well-being after season-ending injury: “It lights a fire. It’s real.” pic.twitter.com/F1aSfyIdHE

