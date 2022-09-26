TJ Warren not yet cleared to return

Mike Vorkunov: TJ Warren said he’s healed but not yet cleared to play for the Nets. He hasn’t played since Dec. 29, 2020.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
TJ Warren was Markieff Morris’ rookie in Phoenix. Now they’re at the podium together years later. Aww. – 12:43 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
TJ Warren was Markieff Morris’ rookie on the Phoenix Suns. – 12:42 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Kristian Winfield: TJ Warren says he’s “fully confident” he can get back to how he was playing in the Orlando bubble. Warren averaged almost 27 points on 50-40-90 Club shooting efficiency in the 10 bubble games. -via Twitter @Krisplashed / September 26, 2022
Nets Daily: Who’s been seen working out at HSS recently? Ben Simmons, Joe Harris, Patty Mills, Nic Claxton, TJ Warren, Edmond Sumner, Royce O’Neale, Cam Thomas, Day’Ron Sharpe, Kessler Edwards, David Duke Jr., Alondes Williams. Teams usually start informal work after September 1. -via Twitter @NetsDaily / August 26, 2022
Multiple NBA executives who spoke with HoopsHype projected the Nets to contend for a top-four seed in the East. With Durant and Irving returning, Simmons expected to be fully healthy, shooters in Harris, Curry and Mills, Claxton’s projected development, O’Neale’s on-ball defense, and the scoring upside of Warren, the Nets believe they’ve upgraded their depth and talent. -via HoopsHype / August 24, 2022
