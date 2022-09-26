Zion Williamson: I'm feeling at my best right now

Will Guillory: Zion: “I’m feeling at my best right now. I’m moving faster. I’m jumping higher. I feel great.”
Source: Twitter @WillGuillory
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Great, long answer from Larry Nance Jr. on what he imparts to Zion about taking care of his body.
“You don’t put cheap gas in a Lambo. You’re a Lambo.” pic.twitter.com/kIJZofkp2q – 1:30 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Larry Nance Jr. on Zion Williamson: “There are not many 1 of 1s in the NBA. He is one of them.”
Nance said he talked to Z about the importance of taking care of his body, offering this analogy: “You don’t put the cheapest gas in a Lamborghini. You’re a Lambo.” – 1:28 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Zion on his time in Ft. Lauderdale this summer:
“I found true resolve within the game of basketball. Something mentally in me shifted, changed. The game of basketball..that’s it for me. That’s what I love. That’s what I want to do.” – 1:11 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Zion says listening to Biggie’s “Ready to Die” album more often this summer changed his perspective on dealing with stress and feeling like the weight of the world is on his shoulders. – 12:32 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Zion Williamson said that training camp will be good learning experience but admits to watching video of CJ, BI, Jose and the rest of the guys, on top of what he caught firsthand last year. Said he also texted over summer with BI and CJ about spots they like on the floor etc. – 12:30 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Zion Williamson says he found “True resolve for the game of basketball” this offseason. Says something clicked in how he think about and approaches the game and his love for it pic.twitter.com/nVvki7Sphc – 12:29 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
CJ McCollum and Zion Williamson had a fun exchange as they were rotating media interview spots. CJ patted Z down, acknowledging the impressive looking physique. pic.twitter.com/2On3SuoWrU – 12:24 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Zion says he’s feeling his the best he has in his career. Says he’s moving faster and jumping higher – 12:23 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Zion: “I’m feeling at my best right now. I’m moving faster. I’m jumping higher. I feel great.” – 12:22 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Zion says he feels like he’s moving faster and jumping higher than he has since he’s been in the league. – 12:22 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Zion Williamson on his anticipation for #Pelicans season to begin: “My excitement level is through the roof.” – 12:21 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Zion, Nash, Davis: Seven players, coaches who enter NBA season under pressure nba.nbcsports.com/2022/09/26/zio… – 10:03 AM
Zion, Nash, Davis: Seven players, coaches who enter NBA season under pressure nba.nbcsports.com/2022/09/26/zio… – 10:03 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
