Anthony Davis: 'We're the underdogs'

For his part, AD is just taking it all in. He understands that there’s going to be a lot of pressure on him coming into the new season. However, he just isn’t going to let all this get into his head (h/t NBA TV on Twitter): “I look at it the same as I was in New Orleans,” he said. “My first year here, I feel like I was kinda the focal point even then. … For me, it’s just approaching it as any other season coming in. Just being myself. I think the more pressure you start to put on yourself, that’s when people start getting flustered and doing things they’re not used to doing. “For me, come in, play basketball. If I be who I am — the Anthony Davis I know I can be — the rest will take care of itself. I’m not putting any extra pressure on myself.” -via Clutch Points / September 27, 2022