Ben Simmons shooting threes at Nets practice

These guys will be led by Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. The latter — who shares the same high school coach as Simmons — said the Nets will protect the newcomer but added he won’t need it. “He’s a big boy, he can handle it. He doesn’t shy away from the moment, and I like that,” Irving said. “I’ve seen it since he was in high school. We’ve had a connection playing for the same high school coach with Kevin Boyle. So we know what it’s like to be yelled [at], get mother-effed all the time, the championships, being held accountable to the higher level. And that’s the best environment to be in.” -via New York Post / September 27, 2022