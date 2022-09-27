Bucks a potential suitor for Jae Crowder?

Zach Lowe on Bucks interest in Jae Crowder: The Bucks will look though I bet. The Bucks were sneakily kind of sniffing around Jerami Grant in Detroit before Portland swooped in. I think they like the idea of the switchable, switchable, switchable guys.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Is there a path for Jae Crowder to return to the Heat? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:52 PM
From earlier — ASK IRA: Is there a path for Jae Crowder to return to the Heat? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:52 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
PJ Tucker had knee surgery this summer and Jae Crowder isn’t a Sixer yet? – 3:09 PM
PJ Tucker had knee surgery this summer and Jae Crowder isn’t a Sixer yet? – 3:09 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post podcast: @Nick Friedell on Nets media day and season outlook — and his new best friend; @Bobby Marks on Jae Crowder trades and how this is a test for the Suns; then @_Andrew_Lopez previews the Pelicans:
Apple: apple.co/3CgzY57
Spotify: spoti.fi/3M1VwFX – 1:36 PM
Lowe Post podcast: @Nick Friedell on Nets media day and season outlook — and his new best friend; @Bobby Marks on Jae Crowder trades and how this is a test for the Suns; then @_Andrew_Lopez previews the Pelicans:
Apple: apple.co/3CgzY57
Spotify: spoti.fi/3M1VwFX – 1:36 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jae Crowder last season:
9.4 PPG | 5.3 RPG | 1.4 SPG
Who should trade for the NBA veteran? pic.twitter.com/KBmNS7pNBo – 11:22 AM
Jae Crowder last season:
9.4 PPG | 5.3 RPG | 1.4 SPG
Who should trade for the NBA veteran? pic.twitter.com/KBmNS7pNBo – 11:22 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Is there a path for Jae Crowder to return to the Heat? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 11:17 AM
ASK IRA: Is there a path for Jae Crowder to return to the Heat? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 11:17 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On Jae Crowder’s absence, Robert Sarver investigation, a solemn Deandre Ayton and more reactions from Suns Media Day: bit.ly/3DTOh0D – 1:11 AM
On Jae Crowder’s absence, Robert Sarver investigation, a solemn Deandre Ayton and more reactions from Suns Media Day: bit.ly/3DTOh0D – 1:11 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
From Jae Crowder’s absence to a subdued Deandre Ayton to the Robert Sarver situation, there was a lot to talk about at Suns Media Day. For @PHNX_Suns, I gave my thoughts on the biggest stories: https://t.co/SkmBL9K6aL pic.twitter.com/tpqfJwMD9j – 10:04 PM
From Jae Crowder’s absence to a subdued Deandre Ayton to the Robert Sarver situation, there was a lot to talk about at Suns Media Day. For @PHNX_Suns, I gave my thoughts on the biggest stories: https://t.co/SkmBL9K6aL pic.twitter.com/tpqfJwMD9j – 10:04 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
‘No bad blood’: Cam Johnson supports Phoenix #Suns teammate Jae Crowder’s decision https://t.co/zKd4CwhWxY via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/4HDz0Nkbxm – 8:51 PM
‘No bad blood’: Cam Johnson supports Phoenix #Suns teammate Jae Crowder’s decision https://t.co/zKd4CwhWxY via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/4HDz0Nkbxm – 8:51 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
I gave my thoughts on the Jae Crowder situation after Media Day, including what I’ve heard about why he’s upset.
Check out the latest @PHNX_Suns pod: https://t.co/A51s2pEU7P pic.twitter.com/vcp5rnuvYG – 7:01 PM
I gave my thoughts on the Jae Crowder situation after Media Day, including what I’ve heard about why he’s upset.
Check out the latest @PHNX_Suns pod: https://t.co/A51s2pEU7P pic.twitter.com/vcp5rnuvYG – 7:01 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
GAME THEORY PODCAST:
@TheBoxAndOne_ is here to chat NBA News and Notes.
-Udoka Suspension
-Bogdanovic trade to DET
-Crowder Trade?
-McCollum/Wade Extensions
-Mailbag!
APPLE: https://t.co/hIOdTGnsom
WATCH: https://t.co/SftfqvRUnF pic.twitter.com/GFQkPxEnBW – 6:51 PM
GAME THEORY PODCAST:
@TheBoxAndOne_ is here to chat NBA News and Notes.
-Udoka Suspension
-Bogdanovic trade to DET
-Crowder Trade?
-McCollum/Wade Extensions
-Mailbag!
APPLE: https://t.co/hIOdTGnsom
WATCH: https://t.co/SftfqvRUnF pic.twitter.com/GFQkPxEnBW – 6:51 PM
More on this storyline
Veteran forward Jae Crowder asked not to come to training camp, and the Suns announced they’d granted the request Sunday. Crowder was informed over the summer that he may lose his starting job this season, sources said, and it prompted him to request a trade. The Suns had discussions about it throughout the summer but hadn’t found a deal yet. But it seems clear his time with the team is over. -via ESPN / September 26, 2022
NBA Central: “Look for teams like Boston, Memphis, Dallas, Miami.” – @Shams Charania on potential destinations for Jae Crowder pic.twitter.com/pxIAKs9P8a -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / September 26, 2022
Main Rumors, Trade, Jae Crowder, Jerami Grant, Detroit Pistons, Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix Suns, Portland Trail Blazers
<div class=”veeseoRA2VW”></div>
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.