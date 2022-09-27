Bulls preparing for Lonzo Ball to miss the full 2022-23 season

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Lonzo Ball’s prognosis grew grim after a candid Zoom call with reporters Tuesday, one day before the Bulls star point guard undergoes a third surgery in four years on his left knee.
“I still can’t play basketball,” Ball said.
✍🏾 via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/3634770/2022/0… – 3:25 PM
Lonzo Ball’s prognosis grew grim after a candid Zoom call with reporters Tuesday, one day before the Bulls star point guard undergoes a third surgery in four years on his left knee.
“I still can’t play basketball,” Ball said.
✍🏾 via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/3634770/2022/0… – 3:25 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls guard Lonzo Ball doesn’t paint a pretty picture of a return anytime soon. Surgery tomorrow in LA.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/9/2… – 3:16 PM
Bulls guard Lonzo Ball doesn’t paint a pretty picture of a return anytime soon. Surgery tomorrow in LA.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/9/2… – 3:16 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
“Even the doctors are a little surprised.”
Lonzo Ball’s knee pain remains a mystery as he enters another procedure tomorrow.
More on what that means for the Bulls with their star point guard indefinitely: chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… – 3:08 PM
“Even the doctors are a little surprised.”
Lonzo Ball’s knee pain remains a mystery as he enters another procedure tomorrow.
More on what that means for the Bulls with their star point guard indefinitely: chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… – 3:08 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Lonzo Ball can’t run or jump on his injured knee, and has pain going upstairs: “Even the doctors are a bit surprised.”
Ball will undergo another surgery on his knee this Wednesday.
➡️ https://t.co/5Na6YA5frM pic.twitter.com/bt0sUSLWuy – 3:04 PM
Lonzo Ball can’t run or jump on his injured knee, and has pain going upstairs: “Even the doctors are a bit surprised.”
Ball will undergo another surgery on his knee this Wednesday.
➡️ https://t.co/5Na6YA5frM pic.twitter.com/bt0sUSLWuy – 3:04 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Lonzo Ball asked about possibility of missing entire season: “That’s not in my mind right now. That would be the worst case scenario.”
Said earlier that, given it’s his third surgery on same knee, he’s not going to rush anything rehab-wise – 1:08 PM
Lonzo Ball asked about possibility of missing entire season: “That’s not in my mind right now. That would be the worst case scenario.”
Said earlier that, given it’s his third surgery on same knee, he’s not going to rush anything rehab-wise – 1:08 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Lonzo Ball says he’s going to take it slow with recovery, but thinks he’ll be back to normal at some point. #Bulls – 1:08 PM
Lonzo Ball says he’s going to take it slow with recovery, but thinks he’ll be back to normal at some point. #Bulls – 1:08 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Basically, if you were hoping for good news on the Lonzo Ball front … it wasn’t provided today. – 1:08 PM
Basically, if you were hoping for good news on the Lonzo Ball front … it wasn’t provided today. – 1:08 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Lonzo Ball speaking with media today ahead of his debridement procedure tomorrow.
Ball says he’s still having everyday pain (i.e. going up stairs) with his knee injury and hasn’t been able to play basketball at since Jan. He will rehab here in Chicago after the surgery in LA. pic.twitter.com/6tUdEsaL3r – 1:07 PM
Lonzo Ball speaking with media today ahead of his debridement procedure tomorrow.
Ball says he’s still having everyday pain (i.e. going up stairs) with his knee injury and hasn’t been able to play basketball at since Jan. He will rehab here in Chicago after the surgery in LA. pic.twitter.com/6tUdEsaL3r – 1:07 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Lonzo Ball tells reporters he spent summer rehabbing, seeing specialists, doing everything he could do to avoid another surgery
Says pain in his knee has gone down but still can’t run, jump or (obviously) play basketball – 1:03 PM
Lonzo Ball tells reporters he spent summer rehabbing, seeing specialists, doing everything he could do to avoid another surgery
Says pain in his knee has gone down but still can’t run, jump or (obviously) play basketball – 1:03 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Lonzo Ball is meeting with the media over zoom from Los Angeles before surgery tomorrow.
He says he can’t run or jump yet – 1:02 PM
Lonzo Ball is meeting with the media over zoom from Los Angeles before surgery tomorrow.
He says he can’t run or jump yet – 1:02 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Speaking from Los Angeles the day before his second surgical procedure in 8 months on his troublesome left knee, Lonzo Ball said he can’t run or jump yet. – 1:02 PM
Speaking from Los Angeles the day before his second surgical procedure in 8 months on his troublesome left knee, Lonzo Ball said he can’t run or jump yet. – 1:02 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Lonzo Ball “I really can’t run or jump … I can’t play basketball.” – 1:01 PM
Lonzo Ball “I really can’t run or jump … I can’t play basketball.” – 1:01 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Lonzo knows LiAngelo is ready to prove he belongs 😤
(h/t @Lonzo Ball) pic.twitter.com/46MA21V7dG – 10:43 AM
Lonzo knows LiAngelo is ready to prove he belongs 😤
(h/t @Lonzo Ball) pic.twitter.com/46MA21V7dG – 10:43 AM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls prepare for life with Lonzo, with Ball scheduled for Wednesday surgery … plus, a DRose flashback for Goran Dragic …
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/9/2… – 7:47 PM
Bulls prepare for life with Lonzo, with Ball scheduled for Wednesday surgery … plus, a DRose flashback for Goran Dragic …
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/9/2… – 7:47 PM
More on this storyline
KC Johnson: Billy Donovan on Lonzo Ball: “I feel terrible for him because he loves to play, he’s a great guy and he worked really hard to get back.” -via Twitter @KCJHoop / September 27, 2022
Darnell Mayberry: Lonzo Ball says on Zoom call with reporters, “I still can’t play basketball. I can’t run or jump.” -via Twitter @DarnellMayberry / September 27, 2022
Joe Cowley: Range of motion is still an issue with Ball. -via Twitter @JCowleyHoops / September 27, 2022
<div class=”veeseoRA2VW”></div>
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.