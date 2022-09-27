Deandre Ayton says he hasn't spoken to Monty Williams since Game 7 defeat

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I haven’t talked to a lot of guys.”
Monty Williams addressing Deandre Ayton saying the two haven’t talked since Game 7. #Suns pic.twitter.com/hDSFVuRAiK – 5:03 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Deandre Ayton says he and Suns coach Monty Williams have not spoken since Game 7 vs. Dallas.
(via @Gerald Bourguet) pic.twitter.com/i4Ql5CGMCS – 4:53 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Deandre Ayton said he and Monty Williams haven’t spoken since Game 7 of Suns-Mavs series. #Suns pic.twitter.com/rdVJll9LYn – 4:24 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Deandre Ayton said he and Monty Williams have not spoken about their sideline incident in Game 7: pic.twitter.com/Z9rHYHr5yX – 4:18 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Deandre Ayton was asked how he and Monty Williams have moved on and Ayton said he hasn’t talked to Williams “at all ever since the game.” – 4:16 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Watching the Pacers pursue Deandre Ayton, Myles Turner is more motivated than ever.
“I don’t think I’ve scratched the surface of my potential.”
However long Turner remains in Indiana, his mission is to capitalize on a contract year (via @basketbllnews): basketballnews.com/stories/myles-… – 12:01 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On Jae Crowder’s absence, Robert Sarver investigation, a solemn Deandre Ayton and more reactions from Suns Media Day: bit.ly/3DTOh0D – 1:11 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
NBA Media Day roundup: Zion looking fit, Ayton sounding reserved, more nba.nbcsports.com/2022/09/26/nba… – 10:51 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
What James Jones and Monty Williams had to say about the Phoenix Suns organization moving forward and making progress after the findings of the Robert Sarver investigation: arizonasports.com/story/3313785/… – 10:30 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
From Jae Crowder’s absence to a subdued Deandre Ayton to the Robert Sarver situation, there was a lot to talk about at Suns Media Day. For @PHNX_Suns, I gave my thoughts on the biggest stories: https://t.co/SkmBL9K6aL pic.twitter.com/tpqfJwMD9j – 10:04 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
On Deandre Ayton’s availability today and your choice of how to interpret it: arizonasports.com/story/3313207/… – 8:00 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Unusually low-key Deandre Ayton addresses Robert Sarver, contract and upcoming Phoenix #Suns upcoming season
Brian Windhorst @WindhorstESPN
Upset by Robert Sarver situation, Jae Crowder’s absence & lingering effects of the Deandre Ayton contract drama, the title-contending Suns looked a bit shaken on media day: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 5:20 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Damion Lee said he didn’t get any calls on the first day of free agency and it hit his pride and ego for a bit, but then he heard from the Suns and talked with both Monty Williams and James Jones about how they could each help each other, and the fit made sense – 3:42 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams addressing the usage of the N-Word as Robert Sarver was found having used it.
He said using the word is unacceptable even when you use it in repeat mode. #Suns pic.twitter.com/qKIeGX1EGl – 1:20 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“I like our team. I’ve been with these guys for weeks, and we’ve had more guys in our gym this summer than any time I’ve been here.”
Monty Williams is excited about Saric possibly in a different role. Also mentioned Biyombo being back and coaches being excited about Jock Landale – 12:45 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We’ll see.” Monty Williams on Cam Johnson establishing himself as a starter at the four with Jae Crowder not at training camp. #Suns pic.twitter.com/vCzBLTmCg0 – 12:45 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty Williams mentioned the midrange and corner 3s as a way the Suns can incorporate more wrinkles to expand Deandre Ayton’s offensive role. Also said putting the ball in other players’ hands more with an opportunity to score. – 12:42 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty Williams reiterated that the team is going to keep the people in mind that were affected by the words and actions of Robert Sarver from the report. From a basketball sense, the season won’t be all that different, but that is one thing that will make this year different. – 12:42 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams said it’s not an overhaul of the offense, but there are wrinkles where the Suns can take better advantage of Deandre Ayton’s expanding offense. Mentioned midrange and corner 3s. Also wants other guys to have opportunities to score with the ball in their hands too – 12:39 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Asked about Cam Johnson getting his opportunity to establish himself as a starter, Monty Williams just said with a smile, “We’ll see.” – 12:38 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams on the Sarver situation being a distraction: “I believe our guys are sensitive to this situation. They have a great deal of sympathy for the people have been affected, but they also know that culture and playing well can help ease some of the pain.” – 12:37 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“I was quite frankly disgusted.”
Monty Williams’ reaction to Robert Sarver’s use of the N-word, saying that word has never been okay with him – 12:35 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty Williams said he was not happy and was quite frankly disgusted when he saw the Robert Sarver report include Sarver’s usage of the N-word. – 12:34 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On Deandre Ayton, Monty Williams said there are times when you “bump heads,” but it doesn’t define a person/relationship in totality. Echoed what Jones said about there never being a doubt he’d be back and that people don’t see how hard he’s worked this summer to improve – 12:33 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty Williams said people haven’t been able to see how much work Deandre Ayton has put in this summer and how much he has improved. – 12:31 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams said he was a “sounding board” for #Suns players reacting to Robert Sarver investigation. pic.twitter.com/wODsrasscy – 12:30 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty Williams said he didn’t have a sense from Jae Crowder at the end of the season that would have us arrive at the point the Suns and Crowder are at now. Agreed with the importance Crowder had on helping the younger guys learn how to win and be in playoff basketball. – 12:30 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams on the Jae Crowder situation: “I see it as an opportunity for us. Like James said, our guys have been in the gym.”
Suns didn’t know this would be the outcome, but he wants guys to know when something comes up, those conversations with him will remain private – 12:26 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Suns coach Monty Williams says he was in shock and disbelief when he read the Robert Sarver and began thinking about all affected by it. He also thought about how it affected his mixed race family. – 12:24 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams on the Robert Sarver findings: “It was a bit of shock.”
Mentioned thinking of how it would affect the team, community, his kids, but obviously feeling for the victims. Called it a range of emotions and disbelief – 12:24 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty Williams said there was a moment when he was in disbelief when he read the Robert Sarver report. Started to immediately think about how it impacts people in the organization, the team, the community and so on. Wanted to react with the people affected in mind. – 12:23 PM
Duane Rankin: Deandre Ayton said he and Monty Williams haven’t spoken since Game 7 when he and Williams had a verbal exchange on the bench. #Suns -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / September 27, 2022
Kellan Olson: Ayton was asked if he is happy here and he said “Yeah, I’m alright. When I’m inbetween those lines now I just work. I’m not playing for myself. I have an organization across my chest and a name on my back I have to represent. I’m just here to work, man.” -via Twitter @KellanOlson / September 27, 2022
Marc J. Spears: Suns center Deandre Ayton says he was “disappointed and it was very unacceptable” in regards to the findings on Robert Sarver. -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / September 26, 2022
