Joe Ingles back in December?

Jamal Collier: Injury updates Bucks GM Jon Horst: Says he expects Khris Middleton back sometime early in the season. Wasn’t sure about opening night, but said Middleton is making progress. Joe Ingles could be ready to play sometime in December or January
Source: Twitter @JamalCollier
Source: Twitter @JamalCollier
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
What Jazz rookie Simone Fontecchio really thinks about Joe Ingles https://t.co/3Lz6XyDaTU pic.twitter.com/5y4jqv1CS0 – 8:53 PM
What Jazz rookie Simone Fontecchio really thinks about Joe Ingles https://t.co/3Lz6XyDaTU pic.twitter.com/5y4jqv1CS0 – 8:53 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Is Giannis the best player in the world? NBA luxury tax bills and Joe Ingles’ trash talk highlight topics at Milwaukee #Bucks media day. jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 3:31 PM
Is Giannis the best player in the world? NBA luxury tax bills and Joe Ingles’ trash talk highlight topics at Milwaukee #Bucks media day. jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 3:31 PM
More on this storyline
Eric Nehm: Joe Ingles told reporters that it was pretty obvious that he should come to Milwaukee after he went through the process of figuring out his free agency decision. -via Twitter @eric_nehm / September 25, 2022
Eric Nehm: Ingles on his torn ACL injury: “It sucks. You get everything ripped away pretty quickly.” -via Twitter @eric_nehm / September 25, 2022
Former Utah Jazz player Joe Ingles wants to pass his home off to a new owner. It’s available for $3.5 million. Now that he’s been traded to the Milwaukee Bucks, the forward no longer needs a Salt Lake City crib. Ingles picked up the trophy home in 2020 for an undisclosed amount. Prior to his purchase, the property was listed for $1,699,000. -via Realtor / September 1, 2022
<div class=”veeseoRA2VW”></div>
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.