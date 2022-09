Joe Ingles back in December?

Former Utah Jazz player Joe Ingles wants to pass his home off to a new owner. It’s available for $3.5 million. Now that he’s been traded to the Milwaukee Bucks, the forward no longer needs a Salt Lake City crib. Ingles picked up the trophy home in 2020 for an undisclosed amount. Prior to his purchase, the property was listed for $1,699,000. -via Realtor / September 1, 2022