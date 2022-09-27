Juan Hernangomez: ‘I never dreamed of being an actor’

“I never expected to be in a movie. I never dreamed of being an actor. The pandemic hits. I was at my brother’s place in Charlotte when he was still playing there,” Juan Hernangomez recalled, “We were so bored. Being at home, doing nothing.” “I just did it because my sister wanted to to the videos, to do something as a family,” he described auditioning, “And they started liking it. I don’t know why. And I kept going through the casting process. I was interviewed by the director, the acting teacher, and then Adam [Sandler]. They saw something. They saw talent or whatever it might be. Two years after, we just did the movie.”
Juancho Hernangomez on getting the role of Bo Cruz: “They saw talent or whatever it might be”
Juancho Hernangomez said he spoke to countrymen Marc Gasol, Jose Calderon and Sergio Scariolo about Toronto before signing with the Raptors, Scariolo especially played a big part in his decision. Mentions the team’s position-less style of play and thinks he fits well. – 12:05 PM
Juancho Hernangomez says Sergio Scariolo was a big part of the reason he signed in Toronto – 12:02 PM
“They started like it. I don’t know why.” – Juancho Hermangomez on audition tapes, and eventually being cast for Hustle. – 12:02 PM
Nurse on Juancho: He can stretch the floor. Shoot the ball and generally understands how to play the game
Nick Nurse on Juancho Hernangomez: “He knows how to play the game. I’ve always thought that about him over the years… He’s got a good IQ. He understands spacing and communication… We should be able to use him.” – 10:51 AM
Hernangomez, 26, went from starring in the movie and playing the fictional player from Spain, Bo Cruz, to winning the 2022 EuroBasket with Spain. He talked about recent ventures during the preseason Media Day of the Toronto Raptors. “It has been a great summer. First, the movie. We were working for two years on that. It was a success. Then, playing for the national team and winning the European championship with my brother. Seeing my brother get the MVP of the tournament. It was an honor. I am so proud of how hard he worked for that and proud of how the team worked all summer,” he said. -via EuroHoops.net / September 27, 2022
Michael Grange: Juancho Hernangomez says he spoke w/ Marc Gasol, Jose Calderon, Spanish national team coach & former Raptors assistant Sergio Scariolo before choosing to sign with Raptors. Says he grew up watching Vince Carter, remembers Calderon as a Raptor and Gasol winning with the Raptors. -via Twitter @michaelgrange / September 26, 2022
Josh Lewenberg: Juancho on Hustle: “I never expected to be in a movie. I never dreamed of being an actor.” His sister pushed him to do it during the pandemic, so he went through casting. “They saw something in me, I don’t know what.” “It was a great experience that’s going to last forever.” -via Twitter @JLew1050 / September 26, 2022
