Juan Hernangomez: ‘I never dreamed of being an actor’

Hernangomez, 26, went from starring in the movie and playing the fictional player from Spain, Bo Cruz, to winning the 2022 EuroBasket with Spain. He talked about recent ventures during the preseason Media Day of the Toronto Raptors. “It has been a great summer. First, the movie. We were working for two years on that. It was a success. Then, playing for the national team and winning the European championship with my brother. Seeing my brother get the MVP of the tournament. It was an honor. I am so proud of how hard he worked for that and proud of how the team worked all summer,” he said. -via EuroHoops.net / September 27, 2022