L.A., Detroit, Dallas potential free-agent landing spots for Draymond Green?

When discussing the reasoning behind Draymond Green’s desire to play for various teams, the executive noted that the Warriors star would love to play with Luka Doncic. “He has always thought about playing for Detroit, helping his hometown of Flint at the same time. He would love to play with a superstar like Luka where he has to just play off him,” the executive said. “And he is Klutch. you know he loves being on the barbershop show with LeBron James. He wants to have an entertainment career when he is done playing. You don’t need to be in L.A. for that, but it helps.”
Source: Jack Simone @ Heavy.com
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Draymond Green doubts he’ll sign extension before Warriors’ season mercurynews.com/2022/09/25/dra… – 10:03 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Here’s Draymond Green’s full soundbite on his contract situation. He doesn’t expect an extension.
“For me, any time (I’m) in a contract year is motivation. That’s how I approach it.” pic.twitter.com/VudveqLQHJ – 12:15 AM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Contract Year Dray: “I use it as motivation.” pic.twitter.com/690gDxmGDa – 10:19 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Draymond Green discussed the chip on the Warriors’ shoulders this season.
“There’s no shortage of chips.” pic.twitter.com/euvArlXqn4 – 8:47 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
“That’s what I live for. I love it.”
Asked JaMychal Green about bringing his dog mentality to the Warriors, and getting under people’s skin with Draymond pic.twitter.com/WMv7O2RswQ – 7:53 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“When you look at some of the things that people have gotten in trouble over, I think that falls under the same boat. We’re all a part of this league and no one person is bigger than the league.”
#Warriors All-Star Draymond Green on Robert Sarver, who is selling #Suns, Mercury. – 7:05 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Draymond Green says he doesn’t think a new contract will get agreed upon this season. He says that contract years impact players differently, but for him it adds a healthy motivation.
“For me, I’m focus on this season as being as great as I can be.” – 6:44 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Draymond Green on getting an extension done before the season begins: “I don’t think it will happen.” – 6:44 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green on a possible contract extension for himself before the season: “I don’t think it will happen.” He has a player option after this season and can enter free agency in the summer. – 6:44 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond on his contract situation and possibly being locked up again in the near future: “I don’t think it will happen, I’m focused on this season.” – 6:43 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Draymond Green on getting an extension done before the season starts: “I don’t think it will happen. … For me, going into this season, I’m just focused on being as great as I can be.” – 6:42 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Draymond Green on a possible contract extension in the coming weeks/months: ‘I don’t think it will happen.’ – 6:42 PM
Baxter Holmes @Baxter
Draymond Green on Robert Sarver: “I was very happy to see that he was selling the team because I think that’s right. When you look at some of the things that people have gotten in trouble for, I think [his conduct] falls under the same boat.” – 6:41 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Warriors forward Draymond Green said he was “very happy” to learn that Suns owner Robert Sarver plans to sell his franchise. Green added that he did his due and fair diligence for several days before stating last week that the NBA owners should be put to a vote on Sarver. – 6:39 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson: “If you can’t be yelled at by Draymond, you can’t play on the Warriors. It’s kind’ve like a bylaw now.” – 6:29 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
“If you can’t get yelled by Draymond, you can’t play for the Warriors. It’s a bylaw now,” Klay Thompson said. – 6:29 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Klay Thompson: “If you can’t be yelled at by Draymond, you can’t play for the Warriors. It’s kind of a bylaw now.” – 6:29 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steph Curry on the contract extension eligibility of Draymond, Poole, Wiggins, Klay: “We want the best chance to win every single year. We’ve proven with this squad what the results have been. We want to keep it together as long as we can.” pic.twitter.com/RbqojaykQQ – 6:18 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Regarding Warriors teammates facing contract decisions (primarily Draymond, Poole, Wiggins), Curry says he ‘absolutely’ would like to see things buttoned up. – 6:09 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I think the outcome is exactly should’ve happened.” Steph Curry when asked about Robert Sarver, who is looking to sell #Suns.
Said he talked to Commissioner Adam Silver
Applauded Chris Paul, LeBron James and Draymond Green for ‘using their platform” to speak on investigation – 6:06 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors’ Draymond Green looks ‘fantastic,’ veterans ‘demolish’ scrimmages as camp opens
https://t.co/zIFF7acRRK pic.twitter.com/Xk9TBW2jMw – 7:37 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Asked Donte DiVincenzo about being on the court with Draymond today. He raved about how Draymond controls the room and called his energy and leadership “contagious.” – 4:51 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr mentioned Draymond Green having a great first practice. Said his conditioning, sprint speed, energy was all there. pic.twitter.com/TX5nOY7ROL – 4:38 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
“He’s really moving well,” Steve Kerr said of Draymond Green
Great to hear after Draymond’s back injury – 4:35 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr said his veteran starting lineup “dominated” the Warriors’ first scrimmage today, beating up on the youth. Mentioned both Draymond Green and Kevon Looney as having great practices. – 4:25 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steve Kerr said the first day of camp was a “heavy load” day. Kerr specifically named Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney as stand outs, but said all of the starters from last year’s team “dominated.” – 4:25 PM
There are a bunch of players who could be available to them in free agency, but sources who spoke to Sean Deveney of Heavy.com mentioned one in particular – Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green. Dallas was named as one of the teams he could potentially want to join if he were to leave the Warriors. -via Heavy.com / September 27, 2022
“He does not want to, but if you ask around, I think there is a sense that he would,” a Western Conference executive told Deveney. “There is a limit on how much they’re going to spend to keep this thing together and because they have young guys are just about every position, they’re approaching it like there’s no one outside of Steph that they have to keep. Look, it would suck for them if Draymond left, it would suck to call up Steph and have to tell him, but Draymond has made it clear he is about player power. If he gets a big offer from Detroit as one example or maybe Dallas or the Lakers, somewhere he would like to play? He is not going to be shy about leaving. He understands this business.” -via Heavy.com / September 27, 2022
Dalton Johnson: Draymond: “I’ve historically been a guy to bet on myself.” -via Twitter @DaltonJ_Johnson / September 25, 2022
