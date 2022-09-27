Lakers were willing to trade both first-round picks for Kyrie Irving, Donovan Mitchell

Dave McMenamin: I’ve been told that had the Lakers been able to acquire, Kyrie Irving, or the Lakers been able to acquire Donovan Mitchell, either of those players, the Lakers were willing and able to move both those [first-round] picks to do it.
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
Durant, Irving and Simmons are all still in Brooklyn, which means the Nets will again be spectacularly compelling — one way or another.
si.com/nba/2022/09/26… – 10:07 AM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
At one point yesterday, as #Cavs Donovan Mitchell was posing for photos, he was directed to look meaner. Instead, Mitchell smiled and said, “That is not me.” For him and the Cavs it’s been all smiles since news of his trade. It carried over to media day
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/09/c… – 9:49 AM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
ICYMI: Running around a gym screaming: #Cavaliers say Donovan Mitchell takes them to next level beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 9:25 AM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
How can the Nets align after Kevin Durant demanded a trade, then asked that his coach & GM be fired? Or after Kyrie Irving’s failed contract talks? But, they were all in Brooklyn on Monday. From a surreal, even for the NBA, media day, in @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3BRGwFA – 9:10 AM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs are listing Donovan Mitchell as 6-foot-3 on their official roster. I have my doubts on that after seeing him side-by-side with the 6-foot-5 Issac Okoro and also the 6-foot-1 Darius Garland. But Mitchell’s long wingspan and compact frame can help mitigate that size worry. – 12:30 AM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Durant, Irving try to move on after Nets’ turbulent summer | AP News apnews.com/article/brookl… – 10:47 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
With Donovan Mitchell, #Cavs have a new reality. They are no longer flying under the radar. They are the hunted. And they say they’re ready for it
“I think we have the makings of a team that could have four All-Stars. People know what we’re capable of”
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/09/c… – 9:52 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Wrote about the Nets and Kyrie theathletic.com/3631290/2022/0… – 8:11 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving bemoans ‘stigma’ that left him few options to leave #Nets nypost.com/2022/09/26/kyr… via @nypostsports – 7:35 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kyrie was in great spirits during Nets media day — but he did acknowledge that his decision not to get vaccinated before last season cost him a 4 year extension worth over $100 million. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 7:29 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Running around a gym screaming: #Cavaliers say Donovan Mitchell takes them to next level beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 6:36 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Today’s story is up. After a summer of drama and speculation, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Steve Nash and Sean Marks all broke their silence. What led Durant to his trade request and how the Nets move forward: theathletic.com/3631458/2022/0… – 6:29 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Today’s story is up. After a summer of drama and speculation, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Steve Nash and Sean Marks all broke their silence. What led Durant to his trade request and how the Nets move forward: theathletic.com/3631458/2022/0… – 6:17 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell modeling his new shoes. “These ones go on sale first” pic.twitter.com/2VFzM77LDf – 6:06 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Durant, Irving talk about Nets moving on from “very awkward” summer, but drama continues nba.nbcsports.com/2022/09/26/dur… – 6:05 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Eric Paschall shares that this summer was tough for him as he went through the free agency process. Said there were difficult times he thought about just giving up basketball altogether. Many friends like Donovan Mitchell kept encouraging him to stick with it. – 4:40 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Eric Paschall says he thought about giving up basketball this summer before signing a 2-way with Wolves. Says Donovan Mitchell was constantly in his ear encouraging him to stay with it – 4:38 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
💯 KD and Kyrie quotes from media day
💯 How the coaching controversy could affect the Celtics players
💯 The general disarray of the Suns franchise
#RealOnes: open.spotify.com/episode/55X1Vd… – 4:03 PM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
Donovan Mitchell asked a Cavs Jr. Reporter: “Could you beat me?”
His answer: “I probably can.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/bAXvkS3iuY – 2:54 PM
Donovan Mitchell asked a Cavs Jr. Reporter: “Could you beat me?”
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
Robin Lopez feels the same as the kids when looking at Donovan Mitchell! 😂 pic.twitter.com/2qW0j0IsKZ – 2:46 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Donovan Mitchell at #Cavs media day pic.twitter.com/ume6QNYEaG – 2:37 PM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
Donovan Mitchell made a new handshake with his Cavs Junior Reporter friends. pic.twitter.com/k5zaEMzAZA – 2:37 PM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
Donovan Mitchell made a new handshake with his Cavs Junior Reporter friends. #Cavs pic.twitter.com/CxRqKKk0aJ – 2:35 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Perk had some questions for Kyrie Irving after @Brooklyn Nets media day:
“How in the hell can you trust him when he has a problem with holding himself accountable?” – @Kendrick Perkins pic.twitter.com/2sgK1mtK8Q – 2:26 PM
Perk had some questions for Kyrie Irving after @Brooklyn Nets media day:
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Nets GM Sean Marks on Kyrie Irving opting in and not signing him to a long-term deal: “We obviously could not find a middle ground, but at the end of the day, we’re happy Kyrie is here.” pic.twitter.com/da00oNU2I3 – 1:55 PM
Alex Raskin @RaskinDailyMail
#Nets‘ Kyrie Irving says he gave up ‘four years, $100-something mil’ by going unvaccinated as teams backed off him before ‘clusterf***’ offseason: ‘There were options but not many because the stigma of whether I wanted to play’ mol.im/a/11251505 via @MailSport – 1:53 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Evan Mobley said he was in a gym working out when the team acquired Donovan Mitchell. He said someone in the gym who saw the news shouted it out and let him know about it. Mobley’s response to the news: “Oh shoot!” He was obviously excited. – 1:41 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Peyton Watson said he played against KD, Kyrie, PG, and his “big bro” Westbrook this summer. – 1:33 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving’s photo shoot about to begin. pic.twitter.com/1A9W68mFI0 – 1:17 PM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
Kevin Love is very excited about Donovan Mitchell and think he fits perfectly in Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/X0AeyEAOiW – 1:09 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Kyrie Irving addresses contract situation with Nets: ‘I gave up 4 years, 100-something million to be unvaccinated’ nj.com/nets/2022/09/k… – 12:21 PM
Now on @njdotcom
These guys will be led by Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. The latter — who shares the same high school coach as Simmons — said the Nets will protect the newcomer but added he won’t need it. “He’s a big boy, he can handle it. He doesn’t shy away from the moment, and I like that,” Irving said. “I’ve seen it since he was in high school. We’ve had a connection playing for the same high school coach with Kevin Boyle. So we know what it’s like to be yelled [at], get mother-effed all the time, the championships, being held accountable to the higher level. And that’s the best environment to be in.” -via New York Post / September 27, 2022
Nick Friedell: Sean Marks on Kyrie: “He’s committed. He understands. In order to get what he wants [in free agency] he’s going to have to show commitment out here … we’re going to see a very determined Kyrie.” -via Twitter @NickFriedell / September 26, 2022
Mike Vorkunov: Kyrie Irving: “I gave up 4 yrs, $100-something mil deciding to be unvaccinated. That was the decision. It was contract/get vaccinated or be unvaccinated and there’s a level of uncertainty of your future… I had to deal w/ that real life circumstance of losing my job for this.” -via Twitter @MikeVorkunov / September 26, 2022
Tony Jones: Mike Conley: the summer was a roller coaster. There was a lot of unknown, who was staying who was going. Once Donovan was traded, we felt like the floodgates were open -via Twitter @Tjonesonthenba / September 26, 2022
Leon Rose emerged from hiding to tell the Knicks’ in-house network that he’s “thrilled” with his roster after missing the playoffs and missing out on Donovan Mitchell. “We went through that process (of trying to trade for Donovan Mitchell) and at the end of the day we made a decision to stay put,” Rose said on MSG Network, which is owned by James Dolan. “And we’re thrilled with where we are. Taking a look at the summer, we feel great about what transpired.” -via New York Daily News / September 23, 2022
