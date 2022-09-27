Lonzo Ball: I can't run or jump, I feel pain climbing stairs, doctors flummoxed by issue

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Lonzo Ball says he’s going to take it slow with recovery, but thinks he’ll be back to normal at some point. #Bulls – 1:08 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Basically, if you were hoping for good news on the Lonzo Ball front … it wasn’t provided today. – 1:08 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Lonzo Ball speaking with media today ahead of his debridement procedure tomorrow.
Ball says he’s still having everyday pain (i.e. going up stairs) with his knee injury and hasn’t been able to play basketball at since Jan. He will rehab here in Chicago after the surgery in LA. pic.twitter.com/6tUdEsaL3r – 1:07 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Lonzo Ball tells reporters he spent summer rehabbing, seeing specialists, doing everything he could do to avoid another surgery
Says pain in his knee has gone down but still can’t run, jump or (obviously) play basketball – 1:03 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Lonzo Ball is meeting with the media over zoom from Los Angeles before surgery tomorrow.
He says he can’t run or jump yet – 1:02 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Speaking from Los Angeles the day before his second surgical procedure in 8 months on his troublesome left knee, Lonzo Ball said he can’t run or jump yet. – 1:02 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Lonzo Ball “I really can’t run or jump … I can’t play basketball.” – 1:01 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Lonzo Ball says on Zoom call with reporters, “I still can’t play basketball. I can’t run or jump.” – 1:01 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Lonzo knows LiAngelo is ready to prove he belongs 😤
(h/t @Lonzo Ball) pic.twitter.com/46MA21V7dG – 10:43 AM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls prepare for life with Lonzo, with Ball scheduled for Wednesday surgery … plus, a DRose flashback for Goran Dragic …
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/9/2… – 7:47 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Billy Donovan declining to go anywhere specific on Bulls’ starting PG while Lonzo is out. Wants to see how different personnel groups look together
Called Dragic most experienced option, but hinted at managing his minutes. Also mentioned Ayo, Caruso and Coby, of course – 2:38 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
AK wouldn’t say if he sees Lonzo back after the 4-6 week window. Only said, “I’m a positive person.” – 2:37 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
AK on Lonzo – wanted to give him every opportunity to heal up on his own. – 2:22 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls exec VP Artūras Karnišovas said the franchise gave Lonzo Ball “every opportunity to get back on the court without doing the surgery” when asked why now. – 2:21 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Bulls VP Arturas Karnisovas says the Bulls reached a crossroads with Lonzo Ball’s recovery:
“We gave every him opportunity to rehab and get back on the court without doing the surgery” – 2:20 PM
More on this storyline
Joe Cowley: Range of motion is still an issue with Ball. -via Twitter @JCowleyHoops / September 27, 2022
KC Johnson: Ball said he has pain even climbing stairs and even doctors are a bit flummoxed (my word) as to what’s going on with the knee. -via Twitter @KCJHoop / September 27, 2022
Rob Schaefer: Lonzo Ball asked about possibility of missing entire season: “That’s not in my mind right now. That would be the worst case scenario.” Said earlier that, given it’s his third surgery on same knee, he’s not going to rush anything rehab-wise -via Twitter @rob_schaef / September 27, 2022
