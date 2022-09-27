Moe Harkless, second-round pick to Thunder for Vit Krejci

Shams Charania: Sources: Oklahoma City is trading Vit Krejci to Atlanta for Moe Harkless and a second-round pick.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
It looks like OKC will complete this trade with Atlanta by bringing in Moe Harkless via the recently approved Chet Holmgren Disabled Player Exception.
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Vit Krejci on the OKC rookie class: “It’s awesome to play with these guys. Everyone is so versatile.”
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Bobby Marks: Oklahoma City is acquiring the $4.5M contract of Maurice Harkless into the $4.9M Disabled Player Exception that was granted from the Chet Holmgren injury. The DPE was granted last week. The Hawks now go under the luxury tax. -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / September 27, 2022
James Ham: League source confirms the details of the pick involved in the Kevin Huerter trade. Kings first-rounder is lottery-protected in 2024, top-12 in 2025, top-10 in 2026 and converts into two seconds if it isn’t conveyed in 2026. -via Twitter @James_HamNBA / July 1, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: Atlanta is trading Kevin Huerter to Sacramento for Justin Holiday, Mo Harkless and a future first round pick, sources tell EPSN. -via Twitter @wojespn / July 1, 2022
