Monty Williams believes there is no lingering issue with Deandre Ayton despite lack of communication

Gerald Bourguet: Monty Williams said he hasn’t talked to a bunch of the guys over the summer because he felt they needed a break from him and the gym after G7. Asked if he sees this being a lingering issue with Deandre Ayton, he said, “Not at all.”
Source: Twitter @GeraldBourguet
Source: Twitter @GeraldBourguet
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Deandre Ayton says he hasn’t spoken to coach Williams since Game 7 last May nba.nbcsports.com/2022/09/27/dea… – 5:53 PM
Deandre Ayton says he hasn’t spoken to coach Williams since Game 7 last May nba.nbcsports.com/2022/09/27/dea… – 5:53 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
For more context on Deandre Ayton and the Suns read this… es.pn/3SCe8hz @andscape @espn – 5:53 PM
For more context on Deandre Ayton and the Suns read this… es.pn/3SCe8hz @andscape @espn – 5:53 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Deandre Ayton says he hasn’t spoken with Monty Williams since Game 7 of #Suns–#Mavs series (w/videos) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 5:34 PM
Deandre Ayton says he hasn’t spoken with Monty Williams since Game 7 of #Suns–#Mavs series (w/videos) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 5:34 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I don’t really think that deeply about it.” Monty Williams when asked by @Kellan Olson if Deandre Ayton saying he can show him better than he can tell him if the two talked is a good thing. #Suns pic.twitter.com/VFIMOe2kvf – 5:20 PM
“I don’t really think that deeply about it.” Monty Williams when asked by @Kellan Olson if Deandre Ayton saying he can show him better than he can tell him if the two talked is a good thing. #Suns pic.twitter.com/VFIMOe2kvf – 5:20 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
“It’s cloudy right now, to tell you the truth. I don’t know what is in between the lines. We have to figure it out before the first jump ball. This is media day. We just have to lock in more. Just block out all the noise,” #Suns @Deandre Ayton to @andscape bit.ly/3LOoIQv – 5:17 PM
“It’s cloudy right now, to tell you the truth. I don’t know what is in between the lines. We have to figure it out before the first jump ball. This is media day. We just have to lock in more. Just block out all the noise,” #Suns @Deandre Ayton to @andscape bit.ly/3LOoIQv – 5:17 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Deandre Ayton in 2022:
— 17.2 PPG
— 10.2 RPG
— Thirty 10/10 games
Top ___ center in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/aOB7UysCuU – 5:14 PM
Deandre Ayton in 2022:
— 17.2 PPG
— 10.2 RPG
— Thirty 10/10 games
Top ___ center in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/aOB7UysCuU – 5:14 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams said he hasn’t talked to a bunch of the guys over the summer because he felt they needed a break from him and the gym after G7. Asked if he sees this being a lingering issue with Deandre Ayton, he said, “Not at all.” – 5:09 PM
Monty Williams said he hasn’t talked to a bunch of the guys over the summer because he felt they needed a break from him and the gym after G7. Asked if he sees this being a lingering issue with Deandre Ayton, he said, “Not at all.” – 5:09 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I haven’t talked to a lot of guys.”
Monty Williams addressing Deandre Ayton saying the two haven’t talked since Game 7. #Suns pic.twitter.com/hDSFVuRAiK – 5:03 PM
“I haven’t talked to a lot of guys.”
Monty Williams addressing Deandre Ayton saying the two haven’t talked since Game 7. #Suns pic.twitter.com/hDSFVuRAiK – 5:03 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Deandre Ayton says he and Suns coach Monty Williams have not spoken since Game 7 vs. Dallas.
(via @Gerald Bourguet) pic.twitter.com/i4Ql5CGMCS – 4:53 PM
Deandre Ayton says he and Suns coach Monty Williams have not spoken since Game 7 vs. Dallas.
(via @Gerald Bourguet) pic.twitter.com/i4Ql5CGMCS – 4:53 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Deandre Ayton said he and Monty Williams haven’t spoken since Game 7 of Suns-Mavs series. #Suns pic.twitter.com/rdVJll9LYn – 4:24 PM
Deandre Ayton said he and Monty Williams haven’t spoken since Game 7 of Suns-Mavs series. #Suns pic.twitter.com/rdVJll9LYn – 4:24 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Deandre Ayton said he and Monty Williams have not spoken about their sideline incident in Game 7: pic.twitter.com/Z9rHYHr5yX – 4:18 PM
Deandre Ayton said he and Monty Williams have not spoken about their sideline incident in Game 7: pic.twitter.com/Z9rHYHr5yX – 4:18 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Watching the Pacers pursue Deandre Ayton, Myles Turner is more motivated than ever.
“I don’t think I’ve scratched the surface of my potential.”
However long Turner remains in Indiana, his mission is to capitalize on a contract year (via @basketbllnews): basketballnews.com/stories/myles-… – 12:01 PM
Watching the Pacers pursue Deandre Ayton, Myles Turner is more motivated than ever.
“I don’t think I’ve scratched the surface of my potential.”
However long Turner remains in Indiana, his mission is to capitalize on a contract year (via @basketbllnews): basketballnews.com/stories/myles-… – 12:01 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On Jae Crowder’s absence, Robert Sarver investigation, a solemn Deandre Ayton and more reactions from Suns Media Day: bit.ly/3DTOh0D – 1:11 AM
On Jae Crowder’s absence, Robert Sarver investigation, a solemn Deandre Ayton and more reactions from Suns Media Day: bit.ly/3DTOh0D – 1:11 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
NBA Media Day roundup: Zion looking fit, Ayton sounding reserved, more nba.nbcsports.com/2022/09/26/nba… – 10:51 PM
NBA Media Day roundup: Zion looking fit, Ayton sounding reserved, more nba.nbcsports.com/2022/09/26/nba… – 10:51 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
What James Jones and Monty Williams had to say about the Phoenix Suns organization moving forward and making progress after the findings of the Robert Sarver investigation: arizonasports.com/story/3313785/… – 10:30 PM
What James Jones and Monty Williams had to say about the Phoenix Suns organization moving forward and making progress after the findings of the Robert Sarver investigation: arizonasports.com/story/3313785/… – 10:30 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
From Jae Crowder’s absence to a subdued Deandre Ayton to the Robert Sarver situation, there was a lot to talk about at Suns Media Day. For @PHNX_Suns, I gave my thoughts on the biggest stories: https://t.co/SkmBL9K6aL pic.twitter.com/tpqfJwMD9j – 10:04 PM
From Jae Crowder’s absence to a subdued Deandre Ayton to the Robert Sarver situation, there was a lot to talk about at Suns Media Day. For @PHNX_Suns, I gave my thoughts on the biggest stories: https://t.co/SkmBL9K6aL pic.twitter.com/tpqfJwMD9j – 10:04 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
On Deandre Ayton’s availability today and your choice of how to interpret it: arizonasports.com/story/3313207/… – 8:00 PM
On Deandre Ayton’s availability today and your choice of how to interpret it: arizonasports.com/story/3313207/… – 8:00 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Unusually low-key Deandre Ayton addresses Robert Sarver, contract and upcoming Phoenix #Suns upcoming season
azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 7:41 PM
Unusually low-key Deandre Ayton addresses Robert Sarver, contract and upcoming Phoenix #Suns upcoming season
azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 7:41 PM
More on this storyline
Kellan Olson: Deandre Ayton was asked how he and Monty Williams have moved on and Ayton said he hasn’t talked to Williams “at all ever since the game.” -via Twitter @KellanOlson / September 27, 2022
Duane Rankin: Deandre Ayton said he and Monty Williams haven’t spoken since Game 7 when he and Williams had a verbal exchange on the bench. #Suns -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / September 27, 2022
Kellan Olson: Ayton was asked if he is happy here and he said “Yeah, I’m alright. When I’m inbetween those lines now I just work. I’m not playing for myself. I have an organization across my chest and a name on my back I have to represent. I’m just here to work, man.” -via Twitter @KellanOlson / September 27, 2022
<div class=”veeseoRA2VW”></div>
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.