Russell Westbrook: 'I don't hold grudges against anybody. Life is too short'

“No process, man,” Westbrook said. “I’m an easy-going guy. I don’t hold grudges against anybody. Life is too short. We’ve been blessed with too many opportunity platforms to walk around and hold grudges and things of that nature. I just continue to move forward.”
Source: Paolo Songco @ Clutch Points
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Russell Westbrook is still a Laker, so what does this Lakers season look like? @Jovan Buha joins Dunc’d On Prime to discuss.
Mike Bresnahan @Mike_Bresnahan
Darvin Ham was coy when asked who’d round out the Lakers’ other two starting spots, assuming LeBron, Anthony Davis and Westbrook were in the first five.
“Kareem, James Worthy, Byron Scott,” Ham said. – 6:13 PM
Mike Bresnahan @Mike_Bresnahan
Does Lakers Coach Darvin Ham think of Russell Westbrook as a starter?
“Absolutely, man,” he said after the team’s first day of practice. “He was there front and center today and did well. He brought a lot of energy…” – 6:08 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Russell Westbrook on not holding a grudge against Patrick Beverley over their competitive moments as opponents pic.twitter.com/YLzINDNleZ – 5:26 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Russell Westbrook on Day 1 of practice: “Great. … Super exciting day.” – 5:26 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Russell Westbrook on first Lakers practice pic.twitter.com/URruLVzp5o – 5:23 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Russell Westbrook shooting FTs after practice pic.twitter.com/YMVhynw8Xv – 5:22 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Tuesday's @LockedOnLakers podcast! We react to Media Day interviews, including Westbrook's vibe, LeBron/AD's minutes being monitored and Pelinka's plans for more roster moves.
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/lak… – 1:35 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
My dude @Dan Woike has this from Lakers media day in @latimessports on: LeBron James on verge of NBA history, but Lakers’ success hinges on Russell Westbrook latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 12:19 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
The great @Bill Plaschke comes strong as always with: Plaschke: Russell Westbrook is still combative, and the Lakers are still torn latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 12:01 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
The Lakers had to say something about Russell Westbrook, and there were platitudes aplenty. But Rob Pelinka and Darvin Ham, somewhat surprisingly, spoke the truth. More here from LA, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/3632508/2022/0… – 11:08 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
We have sights and sounds from around the NBA on media day, including my post on the Westbrook-Beverley dynamic that’s apparently done a 180 from their contentious past es.pn/3BLk3dC – 11:10 PM
Beverley also shared a never-before-heard story about how Westbrook once gave Beverley’s sister courtside tickets during a game. This transpired during the height of their supposed beef. When asked about his awesome gesture, Russ decided to just play it down: “I just enjoy doing the right thing regardless of what I have with somebody,” he said. “… I thought it was the good thing to do.” -via Clutch Points / September 27, 2022
Jovan Buha: Post-practice shooting competition with LeBron, AD and Russ pic.twitter.com/GRtcraw8QX -via Twitter @jovanbuha / September 27, 2022
Mike Trudell: Russell Westbrook on Darvin Ham’s first practice: “It’s always great to get a new coach’s energy.” -via Twitter @LakersReporter / September 27, 2022
