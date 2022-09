Russell Westbrook: 'I don't hold grudges against anybody. Life is too short'

Beverley also shared a never-before-heard story about how Westbrook once gave Beverley’s sister courtside tickets during a game. This transpired during the height of their supposed beef. When asked about his awesome gesture, Russ decided to just play it down: “I just enjoy doing the right thing regardless of what I have with somebody,” he said. “… I thought it was the good thing to do.” -via Clutch Points / September 27, 2022