Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on trade rumors: I know what I signed up for, I believe in this team

Andrew Schlecht: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on the speculation that he would want out of Oklahoma City “I know what I signed up for when I signed a 5 year extension… and I don’t think we’re gonna be losing for much longer.” “I believe in this team”
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Biggest weight (lbs) difference on the Thunder roster from last year’s training camp to this year’s training camp:
Poku: 190 to 210 (+30)
SGA: 181 to 195 (+14)
Theo: 180 to 190 (+10)
JRE: 230 to 240 (+10)
Baze: 208 to 216 (+8)
Giddey: 210 to 216 (+6)
Dort: 215 to 220 (+5) – 7:29 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Jaylin Williams said he’s got the best hair on the team with SGA having the 2nd-best hair – 3:04 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Jalen Williams said he’s trying to learn from SGA and looks forwards to seeing how he operates – 2:41 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on Josh Giddey “it’s easy to play with guys like that, he can slot in so many positions and do so many different things.” – 12:35 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
SGA on his fit with Josh Giddey: “I love my fit with Josh… It’s easy to play with guys like that.” – 12:35 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander On addressing the Jalen Williams and Jaylin Williams “one is J Dub, one is J Will…Jalen Williams from Santa Clara I usually just call him dub.” – 12:35 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
SGA on Chet Holmgren: “The time we played together, it seemed like a good fit. Honestly I believe he would fit anywhere, he’s so talented.” – 12:35 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
SGA on the Jalen Williams and Jaylin Williams issue and how he differentiate: “One’s JDub and one’s JWill.” – 12:35 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
SGA on Chet Holmgren: “I’ve seen him a couple times throughout the summer. Played with him a little bit… From the time we got to play together, it seems like a good fit.” – 12:34 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on leadership “authentic to who I am. Not the loudest guy in the room, not the most vocal, but it differentiates depending who I am dealing with…myself being the leader, I like to get to know these guys.” – 12:33 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
SGA on his first normal offseason since 2019: “The offseason’s been super long. Feels like it’s been half the year.”
Said he’s excited about the upcoming season – 12:32 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
SGA on his name being mentioned in trades: “Honestly I don’t pay attention to the NBA media stuff.”
Smart, Shai.
Hurtful, but smart. – 12:32 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on the offseason “it’s been super long. Feels like it’s been half the year. I was itching to get back. Can’t wait for the season to start.” – 12:32 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
SGA on trade rumors: “Honestly I don’t pay attention to the NBA media and what gets tweeted and what circulates around the web.” – 12:31 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
SGA on Lu Dort’s extension: “Super excited for him. We all know where he came from. Different path but didn’t discourage him. I think he earned every penny in that contract.” – 12:30 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on Lu Dort’s deal “super excited for him…different path, but that didn’t discourage him. I think he earned every penny…I only think he will get better.” – 12:30 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
SGA on Jalen Williams: “I love his game. He’s got what it takes. I’m excited to play with him this season.” – 12:30 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
SGA said he told Chet Holmgren that to only worry about things he can control regarding his injury. Also said he’s excited about his future – 12:30 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on Jalen Williams “I love his game…he has got what it takes for sure.” – 12:29 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on what he told Chet Holmgren “control what you can control, it’s part of the game…his mindset im pretty sure he is going to come back better.” – 12:29 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
SGA on his fashion: “All the stuff I do with fashion is kind of my game outside the game. It gives me another lane to express myself.” – 12:29 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander calls his fashion his “game outside of the game.” – 12:29 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
SGA on his Team Canada stint: “I felt good about the games I played. They were fun… It kept me in a little more basketball shape throughout the season.”
Said he was glad he had the chance to represent Canada and is looking forward to doing it again in the future – 12:28 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
SGA on playing with Team Canada: “It was fun. I got to play with some guys I grew up with. Just representing my country, something I’ve always wanted to do.” – 12:28 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
SGA on his injury: “I feel a lot better. Headed in the right direction. As far as the time table, we’ll see in the next couple weeks.” – 12:27 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
SGA on his MCL sprain: “I feel a lot better. Heading into the right direction for sure.” – 12:26 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on his knee: “I feel a lot better. Heading in the right direction for sure.” – 12:26 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The franchise. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. pic.twitter.com/2lv7CivzVR – 12:26 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is here pic.twitter.com/DAtEHvBkLL – 12:26 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Mark Daigneault on SGA: “Shai has a pretty transcendent impact on the environment. That comes with a lot of responsibility.”
Daigneault almost went full Uncle Ben Parker. – 12:17 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander “he has a pretty transcendent impact on the environment…that comes with a lot of responsibility and that he embraces.” Said his drive, commitment, ethos, and positive energy all stand out. – 12:16 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mark Daigneault said he’s really excited about SGA and that he can be a pace setter for the rest of the young roster – 12:11 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander “there is certainly another level because of how he works.” – 12:10 PM
Rylan Stiles: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on trade talks “I don’t pay attention to the NBA media stuff and what gets tweeted, I try to stay focused on what I got going on. Trying to be a better team the next season, better player the next season.” -via Twitter @Rylan_Stiles / September 26, 2022
Rylan Stiles: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on being an All-Star being put on team success “I think it is, I think it should be that way.” Mentioned the point is to win. -via Twitter @Rylan_Stiles / September 26, 2022
Rylan Stiles: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on playing for team Canada “I felt good about the game I played. Got to play with some guys I grew up with. It kept me in basketball shape. Representing my country is something I always wanted to do.” Said he looks forward to playing for team Canada again. -via Twitter @Rylan_Stiles / September 26, 2022
