Steve Nash: Relationship with Kevin Durant 'fine', never thought he 100 percent wanted me fired

Nick Friedell: Steve Nash says his relationship with Kevin Durant is fine. “I never thought that was 100 percent,” Nash said of KD wanting him fired. “There’s a lot of things — it’s not black and white like that. It was a lot of factors. A lot of things behind the scenes.”
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Steve Nash says his relationship with KD is “good” and pushed back on the reports that KD wanted him fired at one point over the summer. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 4:18 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Nets’ Steve Nash has doubts Kevin Durant wanted him fired: ‘I never thought that was 100 percent’ nj.com/nets/2022/09/n… – 3:39 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
From yesterday in BK: Kevin Durant was clear … kinda.
Kyrie Irving was charismatic … kinda.
Ben Simmons was encouraging … kinda
Do we think the Nets are good? Kinda?? sports.yahoo.com/nets-need-more… – 2:18 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Markieff Morris is a funny dude. He compared the Steve Nash-KD dramafest to breaking up with a girlfriend and getting back together. “Broke up with my wife a couple of times. We still married.” pic.twitter.com/ACsHxqqFUu – 2:12 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Markieff Morris agreed w/ KD’s assertion that the #Nets didn’t earn foes’ respect with any toughness last year: “I agree with what he said. They was soft. Just point blank period. When we played up against them, they was soft. Just go right up in their chest. That’s what we did.” – 1:45 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Markieff Morris on KD rescinding his trade request: “Like breaking up with a girlfriend and you get back with her. Same sh1t. Same differences until you figure it out.” Can it work? “Yeah. I broke up with my wife a couple times; we still married.” #Nets #NBA – 1:39 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash: “Knowing Kevin as long as I have it didn’t really bother me the way everyone would think. That’s a part of being competitors. I wasn’t overly surprised and I wasn’t even overly concerned. This something I thought we would address in time. We did & here we are.” #nets – 1:29 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
In basketball news, asked Steve Nash if Markieff Morris is a small-ball center candidate. “He is a five.” So there you go. – 1:27 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nash on Simmons’ first practice: “Ben looked great. Ben’s been doing really well. He’s put in the time this summer. He’s continually getting better every week.” – 1:24 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash said he didn’t believe the reports of Kevin Durant wanting he and GM Sean Marks were 100% accurate, but didn’t deny KD had serious concerns that had to be addressed. #nets – 1:20 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Steve Nash said he never believed reports that KD wanted him fired were entirely accurate. – 1:20 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nash says his relationship with KD is fine. “I never thought that was 100 percent,” Nash said of KD wanting him fired. “There’s a lot of things — it’s not black and white like that. It was a lot of factors. A lot of things behind the scenes.” – 1:19 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash suggested reports about Kevin Durant wanting him fired weren’t 100% accurate. Story w/quotes soon for @NYDNSports – 1:17 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Asked about coaching Kevin Durant after he called for his job, Steve Nash said “we’re fine.” Never got caught up in the ultimatum and said it’s not black and white like that. Said reports didn’t tell the whole story. – 1:16 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Nash on KD
‘We’re fine, we’re good’
Said they talked and it’s all good pic.twitter.com/yk5NENWafv – 1:09 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Kevin Durant explains why he requested trade from Nets in summer sportando.basketball/en/kevin-duran… – 11:12 AM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
Durant, Irving and Simmons are all still in Brooklyn, which means the Nets will again be spectacularly compelling — one way or another.
My column from media day:
si.com/nba/2022/09/26… – 10:07 AM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
How can the Nets align after Kevin Durant demanded a trade, then asked that his coach & GM be fired? Or after Kyrie Irving’s failed contract talks? But, they were all in Brooklyn on Monday. From a surreal, even for the NBA, media day, in @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3BRGwFA – 9:10 AM
Kevin Durant @KDTrey5
16th training camp today, im old as shit in nba years. Wishing a fun and healthy season for the whole nba today, thanks to all the supporters out there, it’s much appreciated! Let’s get it – 8:15 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant reveals what led to #Nets trade request: ‘Swept under the rug’ nypost.com/2022/09/26/kev… via @nypostsports – 11:16 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Durant, Irving try to move on after Nets’ turbulent summer | AP News apnews.com/article/brookl… – 10:47 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
New for @YahooSports: Nets need more than ‘culture’ to prove questions stemming from Kevin Durant’s trade demand won’t loom over season sports.yahoo.com/nets-need-more… – 8:17 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Today’s story is up. After a summer of drama and speculation, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Steve Nash and Sean Marks all broke their silence. What led Durant to his trade request and how the Nets move forward: theathletic.com/3631458/2022/0… – 6:29 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Today’s story is up. After a summer of drama and speculation, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Steve Nash and Sean Marks all broke their silence. What led Durant to his trade request and how the Nets move forward: theathletic.com/3631458/2022/0… – 6:17 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Durant, Irving talk about Nets moving on from “very awkward” summer, but drama continues nba.nbcsports.com/2022/09/26/dur… – 6:05 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
💯 KD and Kyrie quotes from media day
💯 How the coaching controversy could affect the Celtics players
💯 The general disarray of the Suns franchise
#RealOnes: open.spotify.com/episode/55X1Vd… – 4:03 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Why did Kevin Durant request a trade?
KD: “A lot of uncertainty (last yr), which built some doubt in my mind about the next 4 years in my career. I’m getting older & I want to be in a place that’s stable & trying to build a championship culture. So I had some doubts about that.” – 3:17 PM
Why did Kevin Durant request a trade?
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Cam Payne said his heart dropped when he started hearing the Kevin Durant trade rumors, but this is his home now and he’s relieved to be back.
Cam Payne said his heart dropped when he started hearing the Kevin Durant trade rumors, but this is his home now and he’s relieved to be back.
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Ousmane Dieng: “I don’t think I model my game after anybody. I try to take moves from KD, Paul George.” – 2:38 PM
Adam Zagoria: Markieff Morris said the Nets were ‘soft’ last year and you could go ‘right at their chest’ Said he agreed with KD’s analysis on last year pic.twitter.com/xfNHs7CGen -via Twitter @AdamZagoria / September 27, 2022
