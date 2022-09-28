Anthony Davis says poor shooting last season was due to undisclosed wrist injury, feels 'great' now

Mike Trudell: Anthony Davis on his shooting: “A lot of people don’t know this but since January I was battling a wrist injury … it was tough for me to shoot how I wanted to shoot.” Said it feels “great” now.
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
I asked Anthony Davis about his outside shooting last season — he revealed that he had a wrist injury that really affected his follow through and felt he couldn’t shoot the way he wanted last year. Now he feels healthier. pic.twitter.com/4v8KQTPh3c – 4:51 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Darvin Ham said the Lakers will largely play a pick and roll scheme he calls “Center field,” with a dropped big trying to force opponents into tough, contested twos. But they’ll also have switch packages to take advantage of guys like Anthony Davis being able to defend guards. – 4:38 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Malik Monk says his approach to the game changed after spending time with LeBron and AD in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/wOaWepzYLR – 4:29 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
AD said he had been battling a wrist injury since January, something not many people knew. That contributed to his shot not being where he wanted it to be. – 4:26 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Anthony Davis says he was battling a wrist injury last season that he suffered in January. He said it’s not an excuse for his poor shooting numbers but it affected his follow-through. – 4:23 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
AD on his shooting: “A lot of people don’t know this but since January I was battling a wrist injury … it was tough for me to shoot how I wanted to shoot.” Said it feels “great” now. – 4:21 PM
Mike Bresnahan @Mike_Bresnahan
What’s the top personal goal for Anthony Davis?
“I wanna be on the court,” he said. “I want to play all 82.” – 4:19 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
AD = MVP? @Kendrick Perkins says so 👀
“Anthony Davis this season is going to remind the world of who the hell he is.” pic.twitter.com/hOKYyax4yb – 3:59 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
A lively 3-point shooting competition between LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook. A film session with no film. Blue tape on the court for spacing. A defensive drill called “Cutthroat.”
That and more from Day 1 of Lakers training camp:
theathletic.com/3635787/2022/0… – 3:50 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Anthony Davis says his goal is to play in all 82 games nba.nbcsports.com/2022/09/28/ant… – 11:01 AM
Mike Bresnahan @Mike_Bresnahan
Darvin Ham was coy when asked who’d round out the Lakers’ other two starting spots, assuming LeBron, Anthony Davis and Westbrook were in the first five.
“Kareem, James Worthy, Byron Scott,” Ham said. – 6:13 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Darvin Ham coy on who played alongside LeBron, AD and Russ in first practice, jokingly brought up some of the Showtime Lakers. pic.twitter.com/ey1fI0C4I3 – 6:05 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Russ particularly animated after practice in a shooting contest with LeBron and AD pic.twitter.com/R5N89jErsN – 5:59 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Post-practice shooting competition with LeBron, AD and Russ pic.twitter.com/GRtcraw8QX – 5:46 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Post practice shooting with Russ, AD and LeBron after the first day of training camp pic.twitter.com/kScs6Bosk8 – 5:30 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
AD, Bron and Russ having shooting contest pic.twitter.com/RHiFMDKil2 – 5:29 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Darvin and AD going over something to the side after practice pic.twitter.com/GXJc4uqNCL – 5:26 PM
Mike Trudell: Some Ham early observations: – “LeBron is not from this planet, that’s for damn sure. – “AD’s ability to pass.” – “Russ, the open spacing … (the opponent) not being able to build a wall, him exploding into the paint.” – “LeBron’s ability to defensive rebound and bring it.” -via Twitter @LakersReporter / September 28, 2022
Brad Turner: “I want to be able to play all 82,” AD said about this season -via Twitter @BA_Turner / September 28, 2022
It’s hard to argue with that group, but keeping the league’s all-time leading scorer in Abdul-Jabbar off of the list is certainly a tough pill to swallow for some Lakers fans. James justified his selections afterwards, and he even said he’d take himself out for teammate Anthony Davis. “I mean Shaq is so dominant, man,” James said. “I mean, I love Kareem too. I can’t even front on that, but Shaq’s so dominant, we need a big cuz I’m playing the 4, so we need a big. A.D. already put himself in the Top 5? Well put A.D. in, take me out.” -via Lakers Daily / September 28, 2022
