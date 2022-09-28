Anthony Davis struggles from perimeter were from undisclosed injury last year?

It was a disappointing season overall for Davis, who missed 42 games because of knee and ankle injuries. He revealed Tuesday, after the Lakers’ second day of training camp under new coach Darvin Ham, that he was dealing with a previously undisclosed ailment that affected his accuracy. “A lot of people don’t know this, but since January I was battling a wrist injury the whole year,” Davis said. “So it was affecting my shot and everything. That’s not an excuse but it was tough for me to shoot how I wanted to shoot. I couldn’t really follow through.” How bad was it? “I couldn’t follow through,” Davis said. “Anytime I followed through it was very painful. And I had to try do that over and over.”
Source: Dave McMenamin @ ESPN
In past seasons, Anthony Davis has been more public about his goals to win DPOY or MVP. This season, he wants to do something that, given his injury history, is maybe even more ambitious: play all 82 games
New story: Anthony Davis says it wasn’t just his knee and ankle that were hurt last year, his wrist was too, affecting his shooting. He says his shot is back to normal and he’s ready to let it fly. es.pn/3dQzVDv – 8:11 PM
I asked Anthony Davis about his outside shooting last season — he revealed that he had a wrist injury that really affected his follow through and felt he couldn’t shoot the way he wanted last year. Now he feels healthier. pic.twitter.com/4v8KQTPh3c – 4:51 PM
Darvin Ham said the Lakers will largely play a pick and roll scheme he calls “Center field,” with a dropped big trying to force opponents into tough, contested twos. But they’ll also have switch packages to take advantage of guys like Anthony Davis being able to defend guards. – 4:38 PM
Malik Monk says his approach to the game changed after spending time with LeBron and AD in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/wOaWepzYLR – 4:29 PM
AD said he had been battling a wrist injury since January, something not many people knew. That contributed to his shot not being where he wanted it to be. – 4:26 PM
Anthony Davis says he was battling a wrist injury last season that he suffered in January. He said it’s not an excuse for his poor shooting numbers but it affected his follow-through. – 4:23 PM
What’s the top personal goal for Anthony Davis?
“I wanna be on the court,” he said. “I want to play all 82.” – 4:19 PM
AD = MVP? @Kendrick Perkins says so 👀
“Anthony Davis this season is going to remind the world of who the hell he is.” pic.twitter.com/hOKYyax4yb – 3:59 PM
A lively 3-point shooting competition between LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook. A film session with no film. Blue tape on the court for spacing. A defensive drill called “Cutthroat.”
That and more from Day 1 of Lakers training camp:
theathletic.com/3635787/2022/0… – 3:50 PM
Anthony Davis says his goal is to play in all 82 games nba.nbcsports.com/2022/09/28/ant… – 11:01 AM
