Anthony Davis struggles from perimeter were from undisclosed injury last year?

It was a disappointing season overall for Davis, who missed 42 games because of knee and ankle injuries. He revealed Tuesday, after the Lakers’ second day of training camp under new coach Darvin Ham, that he was dealing with a previously undisclosed ailment that affected his accuracy. “A lot of people don’t know this, but since January I was battling a wrist injury the whole year,” Davis said. “So it was affecting my shot and everything. That’s not an excuse but it was tough for me to shoot how I wanted to shoot. I couldn’t really follow through.” How bad was it? “I couldn’t follow through,” Davis said. “Anytime I followed through it was very painful. And I had to try do that over and over.”Source: Dave McMenamin @ ESPN