Ben Simmons 'feels great', cleared for everything, excited to play center when needed

Nick Friedell: Ben Simmons: “I feel great.” Simmons says he’s cleared for everything. He says “looking forward” to playing some center when the matchup calls for it. pic.twitter.com/5cygbZaqI6
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Ben Simmons says his back isn’t preventing him from doing anything he used to: “I was surprised today, I got a block. I blocked David Duke. I was shocked.” – 1:54 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Steve Nash says he doesn’t care iif Ben Simmons ever takes a jump shot. pic.twitter.com/qgww2ok3Ff – 1:25 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Ben Simmons: “I feel great.”
Simmons says he’s cleared for everything. He says “looking forward” to playing some center when the matchup calls for it. pic.twitter.com/5cygbZaqI6 – 1:05 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Simmons 💯 % cleared for practice, getting in some free throw work with Nic Claxton. #nets pic.twitter.com/IsLlUtHbhb – 12:58 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Ben Simmons knocking down some free throws pic.twitter.com/CCrbTz3jes – 12:56 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
“It looks to me like he’s pretty close to the player we envisioned. He’s going to make a big impact for us.”
Ben Simmons starting to look like his old self. @NYDNSports
trib.al/BbKAEL6 – 5:27 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
From yesterday in BK: Kevin Durant was clear … kinda.
Kyrie Irving was charismatic … kinda.
Ben Simmons was encouraging … kinda
Do we think the Nets are good? Kinda?? sports.yahoo.com/nets-need-more… – 2:18 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Ben Simmons getting some work in at the end of Nets practice pic.twitter.com/OxoY48Slad – 12:45 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Ben Simmons shooting jumpers during 1st day of Nets training camp pic.twitter.com/xQIUfSMiLT – 12:42 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
After year of taunts and insults, Nets’ star Ben Simmons is ready to start the season, says ‘Big 3′ looks ‘incredible’ nj.com/nets/2022/09/a…
@MVABasketball
@coachkevinboyle – 10:10 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets‘ Ben Simmons unencumbered and feeling ‘ready to go’ nypost.com/2022/09/26/net… via @nypostsports – 10:12 PM
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
What Ime Udoka Did and Ben Simmons Said shows.acast.com/bucher-and-fri… via @acast – 9:30 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Patty Mills told @YESNetwork he asked Ben Simmons if he was ready to play 1-on-1 and Simmons said, “I’m ready to play 1-on-5.” – 12:56 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
For those keeping score:
Cleared:
Ben Simmons
Joe Harris
Edmond Sumner
Not cleared:
Seth Curry
T.J. Warren – 12:48 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Seth Curry said there weren’t many times with the 76ers when the team played with Ben Simmons at center, as the Nets might.
“I was trying to get Doc to do it a lot,” Curry said.
When it did happen, Curry adds, “It was pretty fun.” – 12:08 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Seth Curry on Ben Simmons playing the 5 in Philly: “We didn’t do it much, but when we did, it was fun.” – 12:08 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Seth Curry said he’s played a little bit in Philly with Ben Simmons at the five. “I was trying to get Doc to do it more.” Said when they did it was fun. – 12:08 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Simmons on his headspace: “I’ve been working on myself this past year to get back on the court and play at a high level. I deserve this opportunity.” #nets pic.twitter.com/OYR9HkpnDS – 11:42 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Ben Simmons on playing with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving: “We’ve been playing all week.”
How’s it look?
“Incredible.” – 11:39 AM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Ben Simmons was asked about playing different positions and potentially off the ball.
He explains he’ll do whatever it takes to help the team. pic.twitter.com/J5JpHCcPiE – 11:39 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Ben Simmons said he woke up the day of Game 4 against Boston “on the floor.” Said it went quickly from preparing to play to needing surgery. Indicated he was having dropfoot issues from the glutes down to the foot. – 11:38 AM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
How many 3s will Ben Simmons take this season?
“Shit, who knows,” he said. – 11:38 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Ben Simmons on playing point guard: “I just wanna go out there and impact the game in whatever way I can.” – 11:37 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Simmons also said he’s in the right headspace to play and compete. The mental health issues that plagued him last year won’t keep him off the court. #Nets – 11:37 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Ben Simmons says he is medically cleared and will be able to participate fully at the start of training camp – 11:37 AM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Ben Simmons says he’s feeling good and ready to go physically. Also discusses what it was like being in Brooklyn this past offseason pic.twitter.com/uY0zQgPnGk – 11:37 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Ben Simmons said is “definitely” mentally ready to play this season. – 11:37 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Ben Simmons says he is “ready to go” and will be a full participant to start training camp. – 11:36 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Asked Ben Simmons if he’s fully cleared for practice tomorrow: “I’m ready to go.” – 11:36 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Ben Simmons: “The day I was supposed to play Game 4, I woke up on the floor and couldn’t move.” – 11:36 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Ben Simmons said he’s ready to go, that the goal is to play right away and that he’s ready for training camp tomorrow. – 11:36 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Ben Simmons says his goal is to play when the season starts for the Nets, “That’s the goal, that’s the plan.” – 11:36 AM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Ben Simmons, if he’s healthy and will be on the floor in the first few games this season: “That’s the plan.” – 11:35 AM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Kyrie Irving raves about Ben Simmons being a big guard, among other things pic.twitter.com/8hhsLFUD7f – 11:27 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Kyrie says he and Ben Simmons have a connection because both were coached by @coachkevinboyle and got mother effed during practice – 11:26 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving talking about Ben Simmons and mentions both playing for Kevin Boyle in high school: “We’re used to getting yelled at.” Day’Ron Sharpe played for Boyle, too. – 11:26 AM
