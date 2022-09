Ben Simmons 'feels great', cleared for everything, excited to play center when needed

Kyrie Irving talking about Ben Simmons and mentions both playing for Kevin Boyle in high school: “We’re used to getting yelled at.” Day’Ron Sharpe played for Boyle, too. – 11:26 AM

Kyrie says he and Ben Simmons have a connection because both were coached by @coachkevinboyle and got mother effed during practice – 11:26 AM

Ben Simmons, if he’s healthy and will be on the floor in the first few games this season: “That’s the plan.” – 11:35 AM

Ben Simmons: “The day I was supposed to play Game 4, I woke up on the floor and couldn’t move.” – 11:36 AM

Ben Simmons says he’s feeling good and ready to go physically. Also discusses what it was like being in Brooklyn this past offseason pic.twitter.com/uY0zQgPnGk

Ben Simmons also said he’s in the right headspace to play and compete. The mental health issues that plagued him last year won’t keep him off the court. #Nets

Ben Simmons on playing point guard: “I just wanna go out there and impact the game in whatever way I can.” – 11:37 AM

How many 3s will Ben Simmons take this season?“Shit, who knows,” he said. – 11:38 AM

Ben Simmons said he woke up the day of Game 4 against Boston “on the floor.” Said it went quickly from preparing to play to needing surgery. Indicated he was having dropfoot issues from the glutes down to the foot. – 11:38 AM

Ben Simmons was asked about playing different positions and potentially off the ball.He explains he’ll do whatever it takes to help the team. pic.twitter.com/J5JpHCcPiE

Ben Simmons on playing with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving: “We’ve been playing all week.”How’s it look?“Incredible.” – 11:39 AM

Ben Simmons on his headspace: “I’ve been working on myself this past year to get back on the court and play at a high level. I deserve this opportunity.” #nets pic.twitter.com/OYR9HkpnDS

Ben Simmons said the Nets are built to get out and run. – 11:43 AM

Seth Curry said he’s played a little bit in Philly with Ben Simmons at the five. “I was trying to get Doc to do it more.” Said when they did it was fun. – 12:08 PM

Patty Mills told @YESNetwork he asked Ben Simmons if he was ready to play 1-on-1 and Simmons said, “I’m ready to play 1-on-5.” – 12:56 PM

Ben Simmons: “I feel great.”Simmons says he’s cleared for everything. He says “looking forward” to playing some center when the matchup calls for it. pic.twitter.com/5cygbZaqI6

Ben Simmons says his back isn’t preventing him from doing anything he used to: “I was surprised today, I got a block. I blocked David Duke. I was shocked.” – 1:54 PM

